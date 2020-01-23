MARKET REPORT
De-oiled Lecithin Market 2019-2024: Global Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the De-oiled Lecithin industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, De-oiled Lecithin market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 8.2% from 113.6 million $ in 2014 to 143.9 million $ in 2019, our analysts believe that in the next few years, De-oiled Lecithin market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the De-oiled Lecithin will reach 214.5 million $.
De-oiled Lecithin Market by Alexa Reports gives insights regarding the market elements influencing the market, scope, division and overlays shadow upon the main industry players featuring the good focused scene and patterns beating the years.
This Report encases extensive investigation available and is evaluated through volume and information approved on three methodologies including top organizations incomes. It closes with exact and true De-oiled Lecithin market estimations considering each and every parameter and market element. Each critical and conclusive detail for the improvement and limitation of the market is referenced in fine focuses with recommendations that may influence the market. Further, division of the market is contemplated explicitly to give significant information for beneficial market speculations.
Companies Mentioned: Cargill , ADM , Dowdupont , Bunge Limited , Stern-Wywiol Gruppe , Lecico GmbH , American Lecithin Company , Lecital GmbH , Lasenor Emul , Giiava (India) Pvt. Ltd , Novastell Essential Ingredients , Rasoya Proteins Ltd. , Clarkson Grain Company, Inc. , Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd. , Austrade Inc., ,
The report De-oiled Lecithin Industry gives shifted depiction about the division of the market based on Application, and leads with a graphic structure of the patterns and limitations of the different portions and sub fragments. It additionally gives the market size and gauges an estimate from the year 2019 to 2024 specifically for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America. The report additionally gives comprehensive PEST analysis to every one of the five regions subsequent to assessing political, financial, social and mechanical components influencing the De-oiled Lecithin market.
The worldwide De-oiled Lecithin industry is portioned based on product and, application. In light of item, the market is ordered: Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg, ,
In light of use, the market is delegated: Food (Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Convenience Foods, and Dairy & Frozen Desserts), Feed, Healthcare
The report encourages in deciding and translating the key market players, portfolios with important data, for example, organization profiles, key improvements in recent years, and causes in developing procedures to increase upper hand over the long haul. The report likewise investigates factors influencing De-oiled Lecithin market from both demand and supply side and further assesses advertise elements affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, limitations, openings, and future opportunities.
Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:
– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global De-oiled Lecithin Market
– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies
– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the De-oiled Lecithin Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies
– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets
– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it
– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution
– Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.
- Nanostructured Carbon Composite Market Report is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2026 - January 23, 2020
- New Report Provides 2019-2024 Overview of Decanter Centrifuge Market - January 23, 2020
- Interlock Solenoids Market Report 2019 Shipment, Revenue, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution, Market Segmentation To 2024 - January 23, 2020
Medical Imaging Software Market Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025
Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Snapshot
The demand in the global medical imaging software market is expected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The prosperity of this market can be attributed to a number of factors such as growing public and private sector, technological advancements in the medical imaging systems and analysis software, fusion of imaging technologies, increasing usage of imaging equipment as a result of growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and expand applications of computer-aided diagnosis, which significantly improves the accuracy. On the other hand, constraints pertaining to budget, deep penetration of standalone software vendors, potential of hacking, and dearth of skilled professionals to operating the software are a few restraints obstructing the global medical imaging software market from attaining its true potential.
Nevertheless, the vendors operating in the global medical imaging software market are poised to gain new opportunities from the emerging concept of artificial intelligence, cloud-based imaging analysis, and untapped emerging market. This report has been freshly compiled for targeted audiences such as diagnostic imaging equipment vendors and service providers, standalone image analysts software and workstation providers, healthcare IT service providers, diagnostic centers, hospital organizations, and venture capitalists.
Based on product type, the market for medical imaging software can be segmented into integrated and standalone. Image type can be 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging. Application-wise, the market can be bifurcated into urology and nephrology, orthopedics, neurology, dental applications, oncology, cardiology, mammography, obstetrics and gynecology, and respiratory applications. End users of the market can be hospital organizations, diagnostic centers, and research centers. Modality-wise classification of the market can be done into tomography including CT, MRI, PET, and SPECT, ultrasound imaging, radiographic imaging, and combined modalities including PET/CT, PET/MR, and SPECT/CT.
Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Overview
Medical imaging software encompasses technologies and other solutions for various imaging modalities and processes to image a body for the purpose of diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Popular modalities include radiography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, and tomography. These solutions help in the visualization and analysis of the images for clinical interventions and facilitate storage and transmission of patient data and other useful diagnostic information.
The shift from analog to digital medical imaging systems has led to constant evolution of medical imaging software. Development of modern technology platforms and visualization methods, coupled with the use of automation technologies in the healthcare sector, enables clinicians to produce high-resolution 2D and 3D images for improving clinical outcomes. This has positively impacted the medical imaging software market.
Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Key Trends
Continuous modernization of analog imaging systems to computed radiography systems across hospitals and other diagnostic centers is a key factor propelling the medical imaging software market. The development of cost-effective solutions such as retrofit kits for large-scale conversion of analog X-ray systems to digital systems has boosted the market. The demand for point-of-care ultrasound equipment for disease diagnosis in home-based settings has stimulated the demand for imaging software.
The advent of automation solutions for effective storage and communications of patients’ data across different clinical settings is anticipated to fuel the demand from the global medical imaging software market in the coming years. The growing popularity of mobile and cloud-based medical imaging systems for real-time visualization has bolstered the demand for advanced imaging software. Furthermore, the launch of solutions compatible across a range of medical imaging equipment is expected to create exciting opportunities for developers and vendors in the global medical imaging software market.
Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Market Potential
The launch of customizable imaging solutions catering to specific imaging needs of a large number of healthcare providers has expanded the horizon of the medical imaging software market, leading to transformative effects in the healthcare industry.
Novarad, a U.S.-based provider of medical imaging software solutions, collaborated in March, 2017 with Microsoft to develop a cutting-edge technology by combining its imaging software with HoloLens—the augmented reality glasses developed by the technology giant. The high-end technology, not yet released to consumers, will enable clinicians, especially surgeons, to create 3D holograms of MRI scans, CT scans, and X-rays. The scanned images of patients are uploaded to the cloud platform for doctors and surgeons to easily access them through HoloLens’s built-in computer. These holograms can then be superimposed on patients to provide enhanced visualization to surgeons during operations. Dr. Steve Cvetko, Director of R&D at Novarad and Dr. Wendell Gibby, the founder of the company, opine that the combined technology platform will significantly boost clinical and surgical outcomes. They are working intensively to patent the technology and efforts are ongoing to get it approved by the U.S. FDA to expand its potential. The augmented reality technology platform, believe the developers, will further prove beneficial to new doctors and medical students who want to witness surgeries at close quarters.
Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Regional Outlook
The Americas are a prominent market for medical imaging software and are anticipated to offer lucrative avenues over the forecast period. Spiraling revenue from leading players in various countries such as the U.S. and significant technological advances in medical imaging devices, particularly automation, are expected to propel this regional market. Furthermore, the robust medical infrastructure in the U.S. and the soaring popularity of minimally invasive surgical processes are anticipated to bolster the demand for medical imaging software in the Americas.
Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Competitive Analysis
Several players are forming collaborations with various technology companies and medical device manufacturers to launch innovative solutions in order to consolidate their market shares in major regions. Companies vying for a significant share in the medical imaging software market include Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, IBA Dosimetry, GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook
Advanced report on Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market Added by DataIntelo.com, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.
This research report on Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market entails an exhaustive analysis of this business space, along with a succinct overview of its various market segments. The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market with respect to its present position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights important insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations with an authoritative status in the Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market.
Elucidating the top pointers from the Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market report:
A detailed scrutiny of the regional terrain of the Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market:
– The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.
– The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.
– The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.
Uncovering the competitive outlook of the Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market:
– The comprehensive Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market study embraces a mutinously developed competitive examination of this business space. According to the study:
Dexerials
Kyoritsu Chemical
ThreeBond
– Data pertaining to production facilities owned by market majors, industry share, and the regions served are appropriately detailed in the study.
– The research integrates data regarding the producers product range, top product applications, and product specifications.
Gross margins and pricing models of key market contenders are also depicted in the report.
Other takeaways from the report that will impact the remuneration scale of the Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market:
– The Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market study appraises the product spectrum of this vertical with all-embracing details. Based on the report, the Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market, in terms of product terrain, is classified into
for Large Sized FPDs
for Small-to-medium Sized FPDs
– Insights about the market share captured based on each product type segment, profit valuation, and production growth data is also contained within the report.
– The study covers an elaborate analysis of the markets application landscape that has been widely fragmented into:
Smartphone
PCs
Automotive
Other
– Insights about each applications market share, product demand predictions based on each application, and the application wise growth rate during the forthcoming years, have been included in the Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market report.
– Other key facts tackling aspects like the market concentration rate and raw material processing rate are illustrated in the report.
– The report evaluates the markets recent price trends and the projects growth prospects for the industry.
– A precise summary of tendencies in marketing approach, market positioning, and marketing channel development is discussed in the report.
– The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Market.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Executive Summary
– Global Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
– Global Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
– Global Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Revenue (2014-2025)
– Global Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Production (2014-2025)
– North America Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– Europe Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– China Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– Japan Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– Southeast Asia Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
– India Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
– Raw Material and Suppliers
– Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR)
– Manufacturing Process Analysis of Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR)
– Industry Chain Structure of Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR)
Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR)
– Capacity and Commercial Production Date
– Global Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Manufacturing Plants Distribution
– Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR)
– Recent Development and Expansion Plans
Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
– Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Production and Capacity Analysis
– Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Revenue Analysis
– Optical Elasticity Resin (SVR) Price Analysis
– Market Concentration Degree
- Nanostructured Carbon Composite Market Report is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2026 - January 23, 2020
- New Report Provides 2019-2024 Overview of Decanter Centrifuge Market - January 23, 2020
- Interlock Solenoids Market Report 2019 Shipment, Revenue, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution, Market Segmentation To 2024 - January 23, 2020
Intraoperative Imaging Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2017 – 2025
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Snapshot
The healthcare industry is readily aspiring new technology that can enable caregivers to treat their patients better and the advent of intraoperative imaging has been in sync with it. A mode to capture real-time views of the brain for the surgeon during a surgical process, intraoperative imaging enables the removal of tumor more safely and reduce th. On the back of rising geriatric population and consequent growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, and growing requirement of superior imaging in orthopedic and neurological procedures are some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global intraoperative imaging market. On the other hand, high cost of the systems is the most prominent obstruction over the prosperity of the intraoperative imaging market. Nevertheless, the vendors of this market are expected to gain new opportunities in the emerging economies.
Based on product type, the market for intraoperative imaging can be segmented into mobile C-arms, intraoperative MRI, intraoperative CT, and intraoperative ultrasound, whereas application-wise, the market can be bifurcated into spine surgery, neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery, urological surgery, ENT surgery, gastroenterological surgery, and maxillofacial surgery. Currently, the neurosurgery segment provides for the most prominent chunk of demand, which is a reflection of the prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, brain tumors, stroke, and epilepsy. Based on the condition of the patient, the intraoperative imaging helps a surgeon in performing procedures such as lesion, deep brain stimulation, tissue transplant surgery with efficiency and accuracy, and neural grafting.
Some of the targeted audiences of this report are manufacturers and suppliers of intraoperative imaging equipment, neurosurgical, spinal surgery, and orthopedic associations and clinics, and medical devices manufacturers.
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Overview
Intraoperative imaging consists of the use of image-guided technologies that enable clinicians to perform operations, deliver therapies, confirm procedure status, and improve real-time decision making. The image-guided therapy helps surgeons modify treatments by improving targeting of diseased tissues, thereby boosting surgical outcomes. Prominent technologies in intraoperative imaging include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and computed tomography (CT).
Over the past decade, these technologies have gained increased adoption in performing various surgeries, such as cardiovascular and spine surgeries with marked success in neurology and orthopedics. A variety of intraoperative imaging tools has gained acceptance in a large number of radiosurgical procedures. The intraoperative imaging market is projected for healthy growth, driven by the accelerating demand for image-guided minimally-invasive surgical interventions.
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Key Trends
The surge in demand for minimally-invasive surgeries and the increasing adoption of MRI, CT, and PET to complement the already-existing routine imaging devices are the key factors propelling the market. The significant success of intraoperative MRI imaging in transforming contemporary neurosurgical procedures and brain surgeries has fuelled the market. In addition, the development of high-end technologies by manufacturers has helped clinicians perform complicated surgeries with accuracy, thereby stimulating the demand for intraoperative imaging devices and tools. Advancements in computer-assisted surgery devices and image-guided robots have led to newer applications. Emerging applications include visualization of vasculature and treatment of vascular malformations of the spinal cord; this is expected to unlock exciting opportunities for market players.
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Market Potential
A large number of medical device manufacturers are focusing on developing intraoperative imaging devices and tools with advanced functionalities that can be used in a wide range of clinical conditions. Several players are also offering upgrades in intraoperative imaging CT scanners and MRIs, which helps in selective tumor targeting.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. based in the U.S. is a clinical stage company in biotechnology focused on oncology, announced in March, 2017 that it was granted a patent by the Japanese Patent Office for its phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) optical agents. The patent, known as JP6073961, elaborates on the use of PDCs consisting of CLR 1501 and CLR 1502 in intraoperative tumor imaging in vitro as well as in vivo. The patent expires on May 11, 2030. The PDCs compounds make use of the PDC cancer targeting delivery platform for tumor targeting optimization and facilitates the treatment and diagnostic imaging of cancer. The patent for the product candidate provides a wealth of opportunities for partnerships and collaborations for the biotech company, which is expected to enhance the clinical utility of the intraoperative imaging technology. This will also enable the company to expand its product portfolio in the coming years. The product portfolio mainly includes CLR 125, useful for the treatment of micro metastatic disease; CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography (PET) imaging PDC; and CLR 1502, used in intraoperative non-invasive tumor imaging.
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Regional Outlook
North America is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for companies in the intraoperative imaging market. The impressive growth of the North America market is attributed to constant technological upgrades and advancements in imaging devices, coupled with increasing collaborations among leading players. Furthermore, the advent of platforms aimed at better integration of intraoperative imaging and MRI-compatible navigational systems is anticipated to boost the regional market in the coming years. The increasing adoption of intraoperative imaging systems in Latin America and Asia Pacific, attributed to soaring demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, will catalyze the growth of these regional markets over the forecast period.
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis
Several medical device manufacturers are entering into partnerships and collaborations with leading players to consolidate their market presence across various regions. Key companies operating in the intraoperative imaging market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Brainlab AG, and Medtronic.
