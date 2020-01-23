Connect with us

﻿Global Biomass Charcoal Market 2020 – German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

The GlobalBiomass Charcoal Market report deeply analyzed based on CAGR, market size, and other crucial factors. The Biomass Charcoal report provides exactly prepared statistics showing a comparison of the above-mentioned estimates for all forecast periods for 2020-2026. The report consists of vast data on growth forecasts that can be explained through various graphical representations. From a global perspective, It also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data. The report focuses on the key global Biomass Charcoal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market competition landscape, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in future years. Comprehensive profiles of major companies in the industry,including German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, E-pellets, Drax Biomass, General Biofuels, BlueFire Renewables, Pfeifer Group, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Westervelt, Energex, Fram Renewable Fuels, Protocol Energy, Premium Pellet Ltd., Granules LG, Enova Energy Group, Corinith Wood Pellets, Maine Woods Pellet, Appalachian Wood Pellets, Bear Mountain Forest Prod, Agropellets, West Oregon Wood Prod, Bayou Wood Pellets .

The Biomass Charcoal market report [5 Years Forecast 2020-2026] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Biomass Charcoal market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Biomass Charcoal, with sales, revenue and global market share of Biomass Charcoal are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Biomass Charcoal market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed.

The global Biomass Charcoal market report study various drivers and restrains that have shaped the global market.The detailed study of numerous drivers of the market enable readers to get a clear perspective of the market, which includes market environment, government policies, product innovations, breakthroughs, and market risks. The research report also points out the myriad opportunities, challenges, and market barriers present in the global Biomass Charcoal market. The comprehensive nature of the information will help the reader determine and plan strategies to benefit from. Restrains, challenges, and market barriers also help the reader to understand how the company can prevent itself from facing downfall.

This report studies the global market size of Biomass Charcoal in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Biomass Charcoal in these regions.

Biomass Charcoal Product Types In-Depth:
Bulk Biomass Briquette, Biomass Pellet

Biomass Charcoal Applications In-Depth:
Power Generation, Residential and Commercial Heating, Others

The report includes:
1. Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
2. Examination of the opportunities and innovation-driven Biomass Charcoal market highlights, and the major regions and countries involved in these developments
3. Analyze the various end-use industry applications of Biomass Charcoals and the market dynamics of each application
4. Identify segments with high growth potential and also understand future applications of the segments
5. In-depth understanding of Biomass Charcoal Market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
6. Conclusive study about the growth plot of Biomass Charcoal Market for forthcoming years.

Market segments and sub-segments
– Market trends and dynamics
– Supply and demand
– Market size
– Current trends/opportunities/challenges
– Competitive landscape
– Technological breakthroughs
– Value chain and stakeholder analysis

In final conclusion, the Global Biomass Charcoal Market report offers a one-stop solution to all the key players covering various aspects of the industry like growth statistics, development history, industry share, Biomass Charcoal Market presence, potential buyers, consumption forecast, data sources, and beneficial conclusion.

Agricultural Equipment Market 2016 Share, Growth Rate, Sales Value And Industry Production Volume 2024

January 23, 2020

The dependency of agricultural activities on equipment has intensified as conventional methods of obtaining better farm produce are being rendered as useless. Taking the growing global population into account, demand for effective agricultural equipment continues to grow in parallel with the rising global consumption of food & beverages. However, high interest rates levied for purchase of agricultural equipment are becoming a major stumbling block for farmers from several parts of the world.

Inflation in fuel prices across some regions is also impeding the sales of agricultural equipment, while farmers from other regions, despite having enough equipment, are at the mercy of rain for carrying out agricultural activities such as irrigation. Persistence Market Research’s latest report estimates that the global market for agricultural equipment will bring in more than US$ 131.6 Bn revenues by the end of 2024, but is likely to reach there at a sluggish pace.

Persistence Market Research’s report, titled “Agricultural Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” estimates the market’s present value at a little over US$ 100 Bn, anticipating it to incur a sluggish growth a 3.5% CAGR. During this forecast period, the global agricultural equipment market is also likely to witness slower growth in terms of volume. After recording an estimated global sales of over 5,596.5 thousand units of agricultural equipment in 2016, the market will close in on sales of nearly 7,000 thousand units across the globe towards the end of 2024.

As discussed earlier, the report observes that higher interest rates for purchase of agricultural equipment are curbing their sales in some regions. With that, the report also signifies the favorable impact of government incentives & investment schemes on sales of agricultural equipment in other parts of the world. Moreover, farmers being provided with qualitative education on farming techniques and optimum use of these equipment is also serving as a key driver for the market’s growth.

The report further reveals that more than three-fourth of the global agricultural equipment market is dominated by sales of tractors. Tractors, being the top-selling agricultural equipment across the globe, netted nearly US$ 80 Bn in revenues in 2016. On the other hand, revenues arising from global sales of seed drills and power weeders are expected to exhibit growth at 4.1% CAGR. A regional analysis of the global agricultural equipment market, compiled in the report, projects dominance of North America.

With more than one-third share of global revenues throughout the forecast period, North America will remain the most lucrative agricultural equipment market. Meanwhile, the agricultural equipment market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to showcase a value CAGR of 4.3%. Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to be observed as leading regions for overall expansion of global agricultural equipment market.

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of agricultural equipment, which include:

  • AGCO Corp
  • CLAAS KGaA mbH
  • Kubota Corporation
  • Tractor and Farm Equipment Limited
  • Deere & Company
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
  • EXEL Industries
  • SDF S.p.A.
  • ISEKI & CO. LTD.
  • CNH Industrial N.V.
  • Bucher Industries AG

Industrial Gloves Market 2017 Recent Developments, Major Regions, Top Players, Opportunities In Future 2025

January 23, 2020

Persistence Market Research in its new report projects that in 2017, around 113,272 Mn pairs of industrial gloves will be sold worldwide. As per the estimate, hand injuries are among the leading work accidents, hence regulatory bodies are trying to enforce strict worker safety regulations making industrial gloves a compulsory safety gear. According to the report, the global industrial gloves market is set to increase at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period (2017-2025) to reach a valuation of US$ 12,294.3 Mn by 2025-end. Demand for protective and safety products (especially fire and cut resistant industrial gloves) is expected to increase due to the changing nature and type of industrial hazards resulting from the increased use of new materials, paints, and interior designs. This will push manufacturers of industrial glove to introduce more durable products that can ensure greater safety from modern industrial workplace atrocities. For manufacturers, potential market opportunities lie in the development of modified protective industrial gloves that ensure protection to workers and operators against threats.

Additional Excerpts from the Report Include:

The oil & gas and chemical sector is expected to exhibit strong demand for hand and arm protection equipment. Flash fires and burns are main concerns in these industries, which mandates the use of flame resistant gloves and other hand protection equipment. The report cites that robust industrial growth in emerging counties is also facilitating the adoption of industrial gloves. Major industrial sectors, including mining, construction, utilities, and oil and gas are currently witnessing a boom in countries such as China, Brazil, and India, consequently demand for worker safety equipment is also on the rise in these countries. Factors as such are likely to favor the growth of the global industrial gloves market over the next couple of years.

Based on material type, around 41,902 Mn pairs of nitrile gloves were sold globally and is expected to remain the predominant segment throughout the forecast period. The HPPE grove segment, on the other hand, is slated to register the fastest CAGR both in terms of value and volume, owing to its rapid adoption in various industrial sectors.

Based on coating type, nitrile coted gloves offer superior protection from heat and reactive chemicals during their rigorous use, hence is preferred in most manufacturing sectors. These gloves are also commonly healthcare examination. Nevertheless, manufacturers are trying to improve it endurance against ozone, oxygen, and ultraviolet light.

The strict regulations and rules imposed by the government and the other regulating bodies on the manufacturers in the developed regions such as North America, Europe and Japan continues to make them lucrative markets for industrial gloves. Particularly, the market in North America is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, a notable increase in sales of industrial gloves has been observed in BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). Market players are trying to improve product quality by implementing innovative technologies as well as by using tougher and long lasting raw materials and offer additional features in their products at a competitive price point.

Companies covered in Industrial Gloves Market Report

  • Ansell Limited
  • Dipped Products Plc
  • Hartalega Holdings Berhad
  • Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.
  • Top Glove Corporation Bhd
  • Rubberex Corporation (M) Bhd.
  • Globus (Shetland) Ltd.
  • Johnson Wilshire Inc.
  • Protective Industrial Products, Inc (PIP)
  • Smart Glove Corporation Sdn. Bhd.
  • Southern Glove, Inc.
  • 3M Company
  • Uvex Winter Holding GmbH & Co. KG
  • SEMPERIT AG HOLDING
  • Riverstone Holdings Limited.
  • Supermax Corp. Bhd
  • Honeywell International, Inc.

Powder Coating Equipment Market 2016 Product Type, Application/End Industries, Manufactures And Forecast 2024

January 23, 2020

Regional analysis concludes that Asia Pacific will remain a fertile market for powder coating equipment throughout the assessed period; it will possibly remain the largest as well as fastest growing regional market through 2024. A fundamental shift from liquid spray to powder coating is predicted to boost gradual sales of powder coating equipment during the period of forecast.

Persistence Market Research analyzes the global powder coating equipment market over an eight-year period, 2016-2024. According to a recent report outlook titled “Powder Coating Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2024,” the US$ 2,127.7 Mn market for powder coating equipment is likely to expand moderately over the forecast period, reaching a value of US$ 3,275.2 Mn by 2024 end.

Key Driver Insights

  • The consumption of powder coating equipment will possibly increase by 1.6X through the aforementioned period, attributed to soaring adoption by end-use industries.
  • Although the market is expected to face extremely high competition from other surface treatment technologies, stringent favorable regulations will continue to sustain the sales in near future.
  • Increasing preference for powder coating technique as a superior, economic, viable, operationally and functionally effective technology is identified to be the key factor fueling the demand for powder coating equipment over the next few years.
  • In addition to surging adoption by various industries, prominent consumption by general metal and automotive manufacturing sectors will remain the crucial factors escalating the sales.

Key Trend & Opportunity Insights

  • Soaring demand for automated powder coating systems for batch manufacturing is a growing trend.
  • Increasing demand by architectural and furniture businesses will also push the sales.
  • The market is likely to benefit from the introduction of color-handling solution to encompass a diverse range of commercial applications.
  • Launch of vertical recirpocator units will also hold a positive influence on market growth.
  • Adoption of MDF material for applications in furniture industry within developing Asian and Middle Eastern and African markets will create a slew of opportunities through 2024.

Key Component Insights

By component, booths and system segment will remain dominant, accounting for over 38% share of the total revenues in 2024, followed by gun and oven segments. Booths and system segment will reportedly witness a relatively higher CAGR over 2016-2024. Within this segment, automatic sub-segment is likely to remain dominant but manual sub-segment will witness higher growth through 2024.

Key Application Insights

Based on application, general metal will continue to lead in terms of consumption, capturing a revenue share of more than 33% in 2024, witnessing a gain by 460 BPS over the forecast period. Automotive will continue to represent the second largest segment with over 15% market value share in 2024. Others, appliances, and agriculture and construction will be the next key application segments; however, the fastest growth will be seen in the general metal segment.

Key Region Insights

On the basis of regional analysis, with a gain of over 250 BPS during the assessment period, APAC will retain the top regional market position. This region will account for nearly 38% share of the total revenues in 2024. China, India, and ASEAN countries will remain the prominent markets within APAC. North America will also be a key market, followed by Europe.

Key Vendor Insights

Among the leading companies profiled in Persistence Market Research’s global powder coating equipment market report, tier 1 companies will continue to capture around half of the market revenue share.

Some of the key players partaking in the market are

  • Nordson Corporation.
  • Gema Switzerland GmbH
  • Sames Technolgies
  • J. Wagner GmbH
  • Parker Ionics
  • MS Oberflächentechnik AG
  • Asahi Sunac Corporation
  • Koryo Coating Machine Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsuba Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd

