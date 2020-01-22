﻿Global Loan Services Market 2020 – FICS, Fiserv, Mortgage Builder, Nortridge Software, Shaw Systems Associates

Xylitol Market size is valued at US$ 1.06 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period.

Positive indicators for consumer spending on natural-based low-calorie sweeteners along with growth in diabetic care products demand is expected to drive global xylitol market size. Key performance metrics, low calorie, excellent taste, versatility & equivalent sweetness, minimal effect on blood sugar & insulin levels, and reduces carbohydrate cravings & binge eating, should favor product demand.

Xylitol consumption may prove to be an important strategy towards weight control techniques with product consumption through food & medicines which slows stomach-emptying and its low glycemic index. This polyol is incompletely absorbed, and the consumed portion is converted to glucose and activates the glutathione antioxidant system which helps to squash free radicals. The unabsorbed portion of this polyol acts like dietary fiber, helping to maintain healthy gut function. These health-related factors may drive the xylitol market size.

Based on applications, the market is segmented as chewing gum, confectionery, food, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. Under this, chewing gum contributes significantly to the application segment of the Xylitol market.

Xylitol chewing gums prevent dry mouth, tooth decay risks, and boost oral health in children and adults. It acts as a sweetener in both, pellet and stick form of chewing gum, and provides flavor and cooling effect.

Region-wise, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe had witnessed a surge in the demand of Xylitol in recent years. The chewing gum industry served as an important driver for regional market growth over the past few years. Chewing gum manufacturers have established itself as an important position in the dental care segment and are targeting the young population base with energy-boosting benefits.

Global xylitol market share is moderately consolidated with the top four industry participants catering to over 40% of the overall demand. The majority of xylitol production capacity is concentrated in China, which has emerged as an important export destination. Chinese manufacturers have almost doubled the manufacturing capacity which has resulted in oversupply, resulting in severe price competition and industry consolidation.

Xylitol Market, Market Scope

Xylitol Market, By Application

• Chewing Gum

• Confectionary

• Food

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Nutraceuticals

Xylitol Market, By Downstream Application Potential

• Xylaric Acid

• Ethylene Glycol

• Propylene Glycol

Xylitol Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Xylitol Market :

• Danisco (DuPont)

• Futaste Pharmaceutical

• Yucheng Lujian

• Hangzhou Shouxing

• Roquette Freres

• ZuChem, Inc

• CSPC Shengxue Glucose

• Thomson Biotech

• DFI Corporation

