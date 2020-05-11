﻿Mometasone Furoate Ointment Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | HENGAN FULIN, SHANGHAI GENERAL PHARMACEUTICAL, XJ PHARMA, Bayer

Global Hypochlorous Acid Marketwas valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

Hypochlorous acid is a weak acid that can only exist in solution, as it is highly unstable when isolated in its pure form. Advantage of its strong oxidation properties, which is used as a bleach and disinfectant, among various other things.

It is preferred in the water treatment industry because of the convenience of storage, transport, and use; cost-effectiveness and non-toxicity to humans and animals. Additionally, it is an effective microbicide, especially against waterborne pathogens. Also, its cost-effectiveness and non-toxicity to humans and animals further contribute to its popularity in the water treatment industry. The disinfecting properties of hypochlorous acid offer novel opportunities for its use in the water treatment sector.

The report on the global hypochlorous acid market covers segments such as type, application, end-user and region. Based on application, the oxidizing agent segment is dominating as the use of household bleach has been growing since the last few years, because of rising concerns over infectious diseases.

The textile industry segment expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the use of hypochlorous acid as an oxidizing agent and a bleaching agent in this industry. Sodium hypochlorite finds wide application as a bleaching agent in the textile industry in various emerging economies. The water treatment industry is also witnessing steady growth with a growing demand for clean water, globally.

Hypochlorous Acid Market

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is prominent the market in the hypochlorous acid market during the forecast period, followed by the APAC. The presence of prominent manufacturers and distributors contributes to market growth in North America.

Government regulations regarding the use of sanitizers in many industries are also expected to positively influence market growth in the region. Such as, the U.S. Food and drug administration has implemented a regulation that governs the use of effective sanitizers in the food industry to kill bacteria and other microorganisms, especially on food contact surfaces.

In 2018, URGO Medical, a leading player in wound care products, entered into an asset acquiring agreement with REALM Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company based in the U.S. REALM Therapeutics engages in research activities to discover new hypochlorous acid-based treatments for atopic dermatitis and allergic conjunctivitis. This acquisition is estimated to help URGO Medical become the leading player in advanced wound care business across the globe.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Hypochlorous Acid Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market.

Scope of the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market

Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By Type

• Sodium Hypochlorite

• Calcium Hypochlorite

• Others

Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By Application

• Sanitizing Agent

• Disinfecting

• Oxidizing Agent

• Others

Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By End User

• Water Treatment Industry

• Textile Industry

• Others

Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market

• INOVYN

• Olin Chlor Alkali

• Akzo Nobel

• OxyChem

• Arkema

• BASF

• Kuehne Company

• Lonza

• AGC Chemicals

• Surpass Chemical Company

• Axiall

• Clorox

• Hasa

• Chongqing Tianyuan Chemical

• Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical

• Tosoh

• Hangzhou ElectroChemical Group

• Hill Brothers

• JCI Jones Chemicals

• Cydsa

• Mexichem

• IXOM

• Aditya Birla

