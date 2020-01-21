MARKET REPORT
2019-2024 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Trends, Demand and Applications
Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Overview
Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The efficient use of IVA technology lies in the concepts of aggregation and augmentation as organizations are becoming more comfortable with the idea of integrating chatbots and intelligent assistants into their processes, and are confident that it will lead to improvements in efficiency and customer satisfaction.
– With expected to AI becoming the core of many technology-based applications, the investments in the IVA sector are growing, while virtual assistant stands as one of the standard features for many AI-related applications, thereby leverage the fast-growing technology to expand in the coming years.
– With various sectors quickly integrating the IVA into their business ecosystem, organizations are now looking forward to enhancing their existing communication platform thereby fueling the demand of the IVA market.
– With declining costs of hardware, the infrastructure costs associated with the development and deployment of IVA based technology have come down drastically, that is enabling companies to pursue the AI technology and develop solutions thereby cater to industry-specific needs.
Scope of the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Report
The Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) are AI-driven software solutions for enterprises looking forward to automating their customer service operations. Owing to their self-learning ability, scalability, and customizable features, AI-driven virtual assistances are gaining across enterprises. As brands across industries are focusing on improving customer experience, IVAs are expected to gain traction considering the functional abilities compared to programmable chatbots. It expands the scope of the first-generation AI platform beyond Information Technology simplification and optimization so that it can leverage on AI to drive the transformations to the core of the business.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3981706
Key Market Trends
BFSI Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Automated Service-based Platform
– BFSI sector is among the early adopters of personalized product recommendations based on past experience of its customers thereby understanding their need for the banking as well as financial services along with their browsing habits.
– The banking industry has a wide range of products and services for its customers with an increasing number of banking service providers adopting personalized banking to retain their customers. IVAs, which are capable of delivering quick and efficient customer service, along with personalized offers based on their profile are, therefore, becoming common across the banking industry.
– Emphasis on omnichannel experience also supports the adoption of IVAs. Prominent banking service providers, such as Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, and Capital One have already implemented virtual assistants in the form of chatbots and have successfully streamlined their back-end operations, thereby, saving significant costs.
– For instance, IBM, which offers AI solutions for call centers, quoted that bot interactions in the Banking industry is expected to hit 90% by 2022. Such statistics substantiate the segment’s growth over the forecast period.
North America to Register a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period
– With a large fraction of millennials in the region inclined toward self-service options and messaging apps, the enterprises across the region are estimated to opt for IVA services to cater to their needs, thereby fueling the growth of the market across the region.
– The robust banking sector of the region has actively invested in chatbots for customer personalization. In fact, the early adopters of the AI assisted chatbots in the banking sector are from North America.
– For instance, Nuance Communications, a prominent player in the market revealed that 80% of 10,000 US clinicians believe that virtual assistants would drastically change healthcare by the end of 2019. Such high consumer inclination toward self-service options has led to the growth of the messaging applications indicate the favorable environment for the adoption of IVA chatbots across regions.
– Furthermore, the growing investments by companies in developing improved IVA technology by the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning to support automated decision-making systems are expected to fuel the market across North America during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The intelligent virtual assistant market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the integrated speech as well as gesture recognition technologies, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.
– September 2019 – Oracle Corp. collaborated with Deloitte Digital to help brands make every customer interaction matter. By bringing together enterprise-class Customer Data Platform (CDP) capabilities and demonstrated technology and business expertise, Oracle and Deloitte Digital will help brands deliver personalized and contextualized experiences in real-time and at scale across the entire customer journey.
– May 2019 – Vodafone Idea Limited signed a multi-million-dollar five-year agreement with IBM to deliver an enhanced customer experience to millions of connected consumers and businesses in India. In addition, this engagement will also contribute to Vodafone Idea’s merger synergy objectives by reducing its IT-related costs.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
– Report customization as per the client’s requirements
– 3 months of analyst support
Companies Mentioned:
– Nuance Communication Inc.
– IBM Corporation
– Oracle Corporation
– Anboto Group
– Creative Virtual Ltd
– eGain Corporation
– Synthetix Ltd.
– Inbenta Technologies
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3981706
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- 2019-2024 IoT Analytics Market Global Demand and Trends by Type, Application and Specification - January 21, 2020
- Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market 2019 Present Status, Future Growth Analysis & Outlook to 2024 - January 21, 2020
- 2019-2024 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Trends, Demand and Applications - January 21, 2020
ENERGY
“Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are AstraZeneca Novartis Gilead Sciences Pfizer Roche Bristol-Myers Squibb Bayer “
“
The Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment research report set for rapid growth in the forecast period (2020 to 2025) cannot be underestimated for the reason that it offers real-time data on the current market, identifies customer needs and outlines the immediate competitors. The simplified document explains about how company owners plan to keep up with industry growth. A constant effort is created by the subject matter specialists to analyze how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A fast review of the realistic vendors makes the overall market study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are serving to product owners’ see their business any add worth to the study.
The Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the practicableness of recent investment comes is assessed, and overall analysis conclusions are offered. The market study on the world Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment market can comprehend the complete system of the business, covering five major regions particularly North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, geographic region and geographical region and also the major countries falling underneath those regions. The study can feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2020 to 2025, at the world level and across the main regions mentioned. The study has been created due to a distinctive analysis methodology specifically designed for this market.
Request a sample copy of the report @ http://www.researchreportsinc.com/report-sample/583957
Competitive Top Vendors:-
- Major players in the global Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment market include:
- AstraZeneca
- Novartis
- Gilead Sciences
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Bayer
By the Product Types, it primarily split into:
- Glivec
- Sprycel
- Tasigna
- Tarceva
- Nexavar
- Sutent
- Afinitor
- Imbruvica
Applications are divided into:
- Application 1
- Application 2
- Application 3
- analyze and research the Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment Market status and future forecast, involving capacity, value, consumption, growth rate, historical, Present and forecast.
- analysis of the geographically regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- present the key players, capability, production, growth, market share, and recent development.
- identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in regions.
- analyze company developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches
- analyze the key trends and part of allocating the market growth
- analysis of stakeholder’s opportunities by recognizing the fastest and highest growth segments
- Major competitor analysis such as launches of new products, agreements, expansions, merger, and acquisitions in the market
- 2019-2024 IoT Analytics Market Global Demand and Trends by Type, Application and Specification - January 21, 2020
- Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market 2019 Present Status, Future Growth Analysis & Outlook to 2024 - January 21, 2020
- 2019-2024 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Trends, Demand and Applications - January 21, 2020
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa
Get best possible Discount here @ http://www.researchreportsinc.com/check-discount/583957
Global Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment Market Impressive Report Offerings:
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment Industry
Figure Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment
Table Global Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
3 Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment Market by Type
4 Major Companies List
5 Market Competition
6 Demand by End Market
Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected])”
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
Dried Egg Yolks Market – Global Industry Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2019-2025
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- 2019-2024 IoT Analytics Market Global Demand and Trends by Type, Application and Specification - January 21, 2020
- Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market 2019 Present Status, Future Growth Analysis & Outlook to 2024 - January 21, 2020
- 2019-2024 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Trends, Demand and Applications - January 21, 2020
ENERGY
“Balloon Kyphoplasty Products Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are DePuy Synthes Companies AND Benvenue Medical Medtronic Surgirnd Care Fusion Kinetic Med Joline Joimax “
“
The research study on Modest recovery in Global Balloon Kyphoplasty Products Market is inclusive of a detailed summary of this industry. A highly focused approach to subjective research has been undertaken, with the description of product scope and elaborate industry insights and outlook until 2025. Introduced by Research Reports Inc., this report delivers information about the product pertaining to the parameters of cost, demand and supply graph, market trends, and the nature of the transaction.
Also, the report is liable to help shareholders and prominent investors understand the demands of customers for efficiently marketing the products and services.
Ask For Sample of Balloon Kyphoplasty Products market: http://www.researchreportsinc.com/report-sample/582111
A detailed analysis of the Balloon Kyphoplasty Products market has been provided in the report. The analysis is undertaken on the basis of the overall historical data, valid projections on the market size, qualitative insights, and more. The predictions of this report have been inferred based on conclusive analysis techniques and assumptions. In essence, this research report works like a repository of analysis as well as information for all the aspects of the industry – including and not limited to:
- Innovative technologies
- Regional markets
- Product types or applications
A detailed evaluation of the popular trends prevalent in the Balloon Kyphoplasty Products market has been given in the report, in tandem with the microeconmic pointers and regulatory mandates. With this analysis, the report projects the lucrativeness of every market segment over the forecast period, 2020-2025.
Important factors analyzed in worldwide Balloon Kyphoplasty Products market report
Revenue and Sales Estimation: Historical remuneration, as well as sales volume, have been specified in the report – this helps in preparing an accurate budget. The data is segmented with the help of bottom-up and top-down approaches to predict the overall market share as well as to calculate forecast numbers for the major geographies in the report in tandem with the key Types and Applications.
Manufacturing Analysis: The report is presently evaluated in terms of the numerous product types and applications. The global Balloon Kyphoplasty Products market study delivers essential highlights of the manufacturing process analysis that has been verified through primaries. These primaries have been collected via industry professionals and also major representatives of all the firms profiled in the report, in order to prepare courses of action to support the industry growth effectively.
Competition: Major contenders have been studied on the basis of their company profile, product/service price, sales, capacity, product portfolio, and cost to find out the present competitor’s strengths as well as weaknesses.
Demand & Supply and Effectiveness: Balloon Kyphoplasty Products report also delivers information about the production, distribution, consumption & export/import, and break-even point & marginal revenue). ** If applicable
Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: http://www.researchreportsinc.com/send-an-enquiry/582111
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
- Major players in the global Balloon Kyphoplasty Products market include:
- DePuy Synthes Companies
- AND
- Benvenue Medical
- Medtronic
- Surgirnd
- Care Fusion
- Kinetic Med
- Joline
- Joimax
Segmentation by product type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
Segmentation by application:
- Application 1
- Application 2
- Application 3
- 2019-2024 IoT Analytics Market Global Demand and Trends by Type, Application and Specification - January 21, 2020
- Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market 2019 Present Status, Future Growth Analysis & Outlook to 2024 - January 21, 2020
- 2019-2024 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Trends, Demand and Applications - January 21, 2020
Graphically, this report is split into numerous regions, with details on production, consumption, supply, and demand, growth rate, and market share of Balloon Kyphoplasty Products Market in these regions, between 2020 to 2025 (forecast), covering:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Brief introduction about Balloon Kyphoplasty Products Market:
Chapter 1. Global Balloon Kyphoplasty Products Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [1,2,3,] in 2020
Chapter 2. Balloon Kyphoplasty Products Market by Application/End Users [1,2,3]
Chapter 3. Global Balloon Kyphoplasty Products Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications
Chapter 4. Global Balloon Kyphoplasty Products Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2025)
Chapter 5. Balloon Kyphoplasty Products Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Chapter 6. Balloon Kyphoplasty Products (Volume, Value and Sales Price) structure specified for each geographic region included.
Chapter 7. Global Balloon Kyphoplasty Products Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
Chapter 8. Company primary Information and Top Competitors list are being provided for each vendor listed in the report.
Chapter 9. Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025) table for each product type which includes Cost Structure Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends
Chapter 10. Supply Chain, Sourcing approach and Downstream Buyers, Industrialized Chain Analysis
Buy This Report at 2950 USD only: http://www.researchreportsinc.com/checkout/582111
Closure: A detailed point-by-point analysis, that contains information on the estimation of the parent market-relevant diversity in market segmentation and market dynamics until the second or third level. Historical, present, and projected market scope from the perspective of cost and capacity. The report also provides details on the reporting as well as interpretation of the latest industry progress, in tandem with market shares and strategies of major players, emerging niche segments as well as regional markets. An objective analysis of the growth curve of the market has been provided, that would guide stakeholders to increase their foothold in the market.
About Research Reports Inc:
Research Reports Inc. is one of the leading destinations for market research reports across all industries, companies, and technologies. Our repository features an exhaustive list of market research reports from thousands of publishers worldwide. We take pride in curating a database covering virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories. We are one of the premier sources for such reports & report customization services.
Contact Us:
David ( Sales Manager )
US: +1-855-419-2424
UK : +440330807757
Email: ([email protected])””
Email: ([email protected])”
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
“Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are Roche Diagnostics Siemens Healthcare Nipro Alere Bayer Becton Dickinson Abaxis Danaher Corporation Samsung Medison Johnson & Johnson Abbott Laboratories “
“Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are AstraZeneca Novartis Gilead Sciences Pfizer Roche Bristol-Myers Squibb Bayer “
Global Lithium Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market will Dominate in Terms of Volume for the Next Five Years
Dried Egg Yolks Market – Global Industry Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2019-2025
Global New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market is Expected to Grow Massively across Major Regions By 2025
Global Vacuum Interrupters For Load Break Switch Market was Worth USD XX in 2019 and is Estimated to Reach USD XX by 2025
Global High Voltage Direct Current (Hvdc) Transmission Market is Estimated at USD XX in 2019 and Projected to Reach High Profit by 2025
“Balloon Kyphoplasty Products Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are DePuy Synthes Companies AND Benvenue Medical Medtronic Surgirnd Care Fusion Kinetic Med Joline Joimax “
2019-2024 IoT Analytics Market Global Demand and Trends by Type, Application and Specification
Airport IT Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024: UFIS Airport Solutions., Rockwell Collins, NEC
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT3 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT3 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
-
MARKET REPORT4 days ago
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026