(2020-2025) Cold Rolling Mill Market: What trend will positively impact market growth?

The global market size is estimated to grow from USD 115000.0 Million in 2019 to USD 209660.0 Million by 2024 . “Cloud Infrastructure Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2019-2024). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Cloud Infrastructure Market overview:

The Cloud Infrastructure Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growth of the Cloud Infrastructure market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Cloud Infrastructure Market.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Cloud Infrastructure industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Cloud Infrastructure market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0752800064056 from 80000.0 million $ in 2014 to 115000.0 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Cloud Infrastructure market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Cloud Infrastructure will reach 209660.0 million $.

The Global Cloud Infrastructure Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Cloud Infrastructure Market is sub segmented into Hardware, Services. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Cloud Infrastructure Market is sub segmented into Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (Bfsi), Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunications & Ites, Healthcare, Energy.

Among Product Type segment the Cloud Infrastructure Market is sub segmented into Service Type, the cloud infrastructure services market is segmented into computing as a service, storage as a service, disaster as a service, networking as a service, desktop as a service and managed hosting. Organizations across all size and industries are leveraging cloud infrastructure services for improving efficiency, lowering the cost of server space and access to data anywhere. The disaster recovery and backup as a service segment is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period, whereas the storage as a service segment is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2019. The cloud infrastructure services have become a central part of business processes, due to their ease of use, low operating costs, and flexibility.

As per regional analysis North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2019, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period. The increasing need for speedy and low-cost service delivery processes and complete security while operating in cloud environments is expected to drive the global Cloud Infrastructure Market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Cloud Infrastructure Market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Hpe), Dell, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Emc Corporation, Ibm Corporation, Aws (Amazon Web Services), Salesforce.Com, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Netapp, Inc, Intel Corporation (U.S.), Lenovo Group Limited, At&T, Inc, Rackspace, Oracle Corporation, Quanta Computer Inc

Latest Industry Updates:

Oracle Corporation:- Survey shows desire to boost customer experience driving utilities’ cloud adoption, although cybersecurity remains a top concern

A large majority (71 percent) of utilities now use cloud software, up from just 45 percent three years ago according to a new Oracle survey. Improving customer experience was noted as the key driver for increased cloud investment. But while progress has been made, 85 percent of respondents still cite security as a top concern and noted that regulatory acceptance remains a barrier to cloud adoption.

“Just a few years ago, utilities looked at cloud computing with skepticism at best. Today, many realize it’s essential to their survival,” said Brian Bradford, vice president, industry solutions, Oracle. “Utilities are increasingly seeing cloud as a fundamental asset in meeting ever-evolving expectations, mitigating security concerns, and turning data into an opportunity to modernize and evolve their operations to better serve constituents and customers.”

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

