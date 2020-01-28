MARKET REPORT
(2020-2025) Military Fixed Wing Market: Which country will account for major share?
The report titled Global Military Fixed Wing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Military Fixed Wing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Military Fixed Wing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Military Fixed Wing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Global Military Fixed Wing Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Military Fixed Wing market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.
Top Key Players of the Global Wood Wax Market: Boeing, Saab, Embraer, Alenia Aermachhi, Lockheed Martin, Airbus Defense and Space, Sukhoi, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Dassault Aviation, Northrop Grumman, Eurofighter
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Military Fixed Wing Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
By Type: Combat Aircraft, Non-Combat Aircraft
By Applications: Air Force, Navy, Other
Critical questions addressed by the Military Fixed Wing Market report
- What are the key market drivers and restraints?
- What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?
- Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?
- Which region will lead the global Military Fixed Wing market in terms of growth?
- What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?
- What are the upcoming applications?
- How will the global Military Fixed Wing market develop in the mid to long term?
Reasons to Buy the Report
- Upgrade your market research resources with this comprehensive and accurate report on the global Military Fixed Wing market
- Get complete understanding of general market scenarios and future market situations to prepare for rising above the challenges and ensuring strong growth
- The report offers in-depth research and various tendencies of the global Military Fixed Wing market
- It provides detailed analysis of changing market trends, current and future technologies used, and various strategies adopted by leading players of the global Military Fixed Wing market
- It offers recommendations and advice for new entrants of the global Military Fixed Wing market and carefully guides established players for further market growth
- Apart from hottest technological advances in the global Military Fixed Wing market, it brings to light the future plans of dominant players in the industry
Table of Contents
1 Military Fixed Wing Market Overview
1.1 Military Fixed Wing Product Overview
1.2 Military Fixed Wing Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Combat Aircraft
1.2.2 Non-Combat Aircraft
1.3 Global Military Fixed Wing Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Military Fixed Wing Sales and Growth by Type
1.3.2 Global Military Fixed Wing Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
1.3.3 Global Military Fixed Wing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
1.3.4 Global Military Fixed Wing Price by Type (2014-2019)
2 Global Military Fixed Wing Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Military Fixed Wing Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Military Fixed Wing Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Military Fixed Wing Price by Company (2014-2019)
2.4 Global Top Players Military Fixed Wing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types
2.5 Military Fixed Wing Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Military Fixed Wing Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Global Military Fixed Wing Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Military Fixed Wing Company Profiles and Sales Data
3.1 Boeing
3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.1.2 Military Fixed Wing Product Category, Application and Specification
3.1.3 Boeing Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.1.4 Main Business Overview
3.2 Saab
3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.2.2 Military Fixed Wing Product Category, Application and Specification
3.2.3 Saab Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.2.4 Main Business Overview
3.3 Embraer
3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.3.2 Military Fixed Wing Product Category, Application and Specification
3.3.3 Embraer Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.3.4 Main Business Overview
3.4 Alenia Aermachhi
3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.4.2 Military Fixed Wing Product Category, Application and Specification
3.4.3 Alenia Aermachhi Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.4.4 Main Business Overview
3.5 Lockheed Martin
3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.5.2 Military Fixed Wing Product Category, Application and Specification
3.5.3 Lockheed Martin Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.5.4 Main Business Overview
3.6 Airbus Defense and Space
3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.6.2 Military Fixed Wing Product Category, Application and Specification
3.6.3 Airbus Defense and Space Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.6.4 Main Business Overview
3.7 Sukhoi
3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.7.2 Military Fixed Wing Product Category, Application and Specification
3.7.3 Sukhoi Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.7.4 Main Business Overview
3.8 Pilatus Aircraft Ltd
3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.8.2 Military Fixed Wing Product Category, Application and Specification
3.8.3 Pilatus Aircraft Ltd Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.8.4 Main Business Overview
3.9 Dassault Aviation
3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.9.2 Military Fixed Wing Product Category, Application and Specification
3.9.3 Dassault Aviation Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.9.4 Main Business Overview
3.10 Northrop Grumman
3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
3.10.2 Military Fixed Wing Product Category, Application and Specification
3.10.3 Northrop Grumman Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)
3.10.4 Main Business Overview
3.11 Eurofighter
4 Military Fixed Wing Market Status and Outlook by Regions
4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions
4.1.1 Global Military Fixed Wing Market Size and CAGR by Regions
4.1.2 North America
4.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.1.4 Europe
4.1.5 South America
4.1.6 Middle East and Africa
4.2 Global Military Fixed Wing Sales and Revenue by Regions
4.2.1 Global Military Fixed Wing Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2.2 Global Military Fixed Wing Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2.3 Global Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4.3 North America Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
4.3.1 United States
4.3.2 Canada
4.3.3 Mexico
4.4 Europe Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
4.4.1 Germany
4.4.2 UK
4.4.3 France
4.4.4 Italy
4.4.5 Russia
4.4.6 Turkey
4.5 Asia-Pacific Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
4.5.1 China
4.5.2 Japan
4.5.3 Korea
4.5.4 Southeast Asia
4.5.4.1 Indonesia
4.5.4.2 Thailand
4.5.4.3 Malaysia
4.5.4.4 Philippines
4.5.4.5 Vietnam
4.5.5 India
4.5.6 Australia
4.6 South America Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
4.6.1 Brazil
4.7 Middle East and Africa Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
4.7.1 Egypt
4.7.2 GCC Countries
5 Military Fixed Wing Application/End Users
5.1 Military Fixed Wing Segment by Application
5.1.1 Air Force
5.1.2 Navy
5.1.3 Other
5.2 Global Military Fixed Wing Product Segment by Application
5.2.1 Global Military Fixed Wing Sales by Application
5.2.2 Global Military Fixed Wing Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6 Global Military Fixed Wing Market Forecast
6.1 Global Military Fixed Wing Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
6.1.1 Global Military Fixed Wing Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
6.1.1 Global Military Fixed Wing Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
6.2 Global Military Fixed Wing Forecast by Regions
6.2.1 North America Military Fixed Wing Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
6.2.2 Europe Military Fixed Wing Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Military Fixed Wing Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
6.2.3.1 China
6.2.3.2 Japan
6.2.3.3 Korea
6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia
6.2.3.5 India
6.2.3.6 Australia
6.2.4 South America Military Fixed Wing Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Military Fixed Wing Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
6.2.5.1 Egypt
6.2.5.2 GCC Countries
6.3 Military Fixed Wing Forecast by Type
6.3.1 Global Military Fixed Wing Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
6.3.2 Combat Aircraft Gowth Forecast
6.3.3 Non-Combat Aircraft Gowth Forecast
6.4 Military Fixed Wing Forecast by Application
6.4.1 Global Military Fixed Wing Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
6.4.2 Global Military Fixed Wing Forecast in Air Force
6.4.3 Global Military Fixed Wing Forecast in Navy
7 Military Fixed Wing Upstream Raw Materials
7.1 Military Fixed Wing Key Raw Materials
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.2.1 Raw Materials
7.2.2 Labor Cost
7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
7.3 Military Fixed Wing Industrial Chain Analysis
8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors
8.1 Marketing Channel
8.1.1 Direct Marketing
8.1.2 Indirect Marketing
8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
8.2 Distributors
8.3 Downstream Customers
9 Research Findings and Conclusion
Appendix
Methodology/Research Approach
Research Programs/Design
Market Size Estimation
Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
Data Source
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Disclaimer
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.
Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market by Sales Analysis 2019-2025
Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.
The Report published about Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market is spread across several pages and provides newest industry data, market future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc. –
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk (US)
Nemetschek AG (Germany)
Bentley Systems, (US)
Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)
Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)
RIB Software AG (Germany)
Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)
Cadsoft Corporation (US)
Siemens (Germany)
AVEVA Group (UK)
Aconex (Australia)
Beck Technology (US)
Inovaya (US)
Synchro (UK)
IES (UK)
Hongye Technology (China)
Beijing Explorer Software (China)
Lubansoft (China)
Glodon(China)
PKPM (China)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D BIM Management of Design Models
4D BIM Management of Schedule
5D BIM Management of Costs
Market segment by Application, split into
Architects
AEC engineering Offices
Contractors
Owners
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The report begins with the overview of the Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that gives closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors and market performance and estimation throughout the forecast period.
The report also covers geographical markets and key players that have adopted significant strategies for business developments. The data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the dynamics. The report compiles exhaustive information acquired through proven research methodologies and from dedicated sources across several industries.
Customization of the Report –
This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales representative now with a guarantee to get access to a report that suits best to your business needs.
Key Reasons to Purchase –
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market and its impact on the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software
Major Topics Covered in this Report –
- Chapter 1 Study Coverage
- Chapter 2 Executive Summary
- Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers
- Chapter 4 Production by Regions
- Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions
- Chapter 6 Market Size by Type
- Chapter 7 Market Size by Application
- Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles
- Chapter 9 Production Forecasts
- Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast
- Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
- Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
- Chapter 13 Key Findings
- Chapter 14 Appendix
ENERGY
Global Application Performance Management Tools Market, Top key players are Datadog, ManageEngine, Automai, Spiceworks, MMSOFT Design, New Relic, Atlassian, Rollbar, Stackify, LogicMonitor, Auvik Networks, Dynatrace, Motadata, Airbrake, Metricfire, MobiProbe, Syslink, Sinefa, Bugsnag, NamLabs Technologies
Global Application Performance Management Tools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In 2019, the global Application Performance Management Tools market size was US$ xx million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.
Application Performance Management Tools market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Application Performance Management Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.The Report scope furnishes with vital statistics about the current market status and manufacturers. It analyzes the in-depth business by considering different aspects, direction for companies, and strategy in the industry.
After analyzing the report and all the aspects of the new investment projects, it is assessed the overall research and closure offered. The analysis of each segment in-detailed with various point views; that include the availability of data, facts, and figures, past performance, trends, and way of approaching in the market. The Application Performance Management Tools Market report also covers the in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, price, and forecast parameters which also include the demand, profit margin, supply and cost for the industry.
The report additionally provides a pest analysis of all five along with the SWOT analysis for all companies profiled in the report. The report also consists of various company profiles and their key players; it also includes the competitive scenario, opportunities, and market of geographic regions. The regional outlook on the Application Performance Management Tools market covers areas such as Europe, Asia, China, India, North America, and the rest of the globe.
In-depth analysis of expansion and growth strategies obtained by Key players and their effect on competition market growth. The research report also provides precise information on your competitors and their planning. All of the above will help you to make a clear plan for top-line growth.
Top key players @ Datadog, ManageEngine, Automai, Spiceworks, MMSOFT Design, New Relic, Atlassian, Rollbar, Stackify, LogicMonitor, Auvik Networks, Dynatrace, Motadata, Airbrake, Metricfire, MobiProbe, Syslink, Sinefa, Bugsnag, NamLabs Technologies, Revulytics, Turbonomic, Heimdall Data, etc.
The main goal for the dissemination of this information is to give a descriptive analysis of how the trends could potentially affect the upcoming future of Application Performance Management Tools market during the forecast period. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their detailed research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with precise information.
Global Application Performance Management Tools Market: Regional Segment Analysis
This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how they Application Performance Management Tools Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Global Application Performance Management Tools Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Application Performance Management Tools Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Application Performance Management Tools Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Application Performance Management Tools Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Application Performance Management Tools Market;
3.) The North American Application Performance Management Tools Market;
4.) The European Application Performance Management Tools Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Application Performance Management Tools Market report will enlist all sections and research for each and every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
MARKET REPORT
Global Aircraft Pump Market Top Key Players Honeywell International Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Eaton Corporation PLC, CRANE AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS, Triumph Group., Woodward, Crissair, AeroControlex. and Woodward
Aircraft Pump Market: Summary
The Global Aircraft Pump Market is estimated to reach USD 5.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.6%, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR). Rising demand for ejector pumps and increasing demand for aircraft piston pump expected to drive the market during next five years. However, high maintenance cost act as a restraining factor for this market during the forecast period. Highly adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and growing demand for fluid power technology is identified as an opportunity for this market.
Aircraft pumps is a type of fuel system which is used to transfer fuel to engine before the engine operates. All types of aircraft service provider use fuel pump system to generate initial power from engines. The pump is divided into fixed and variable displacement pumps. Light weight pumps are used in aircrafts to enhance fuel efficiency.
Some key players of the market Honeywell International Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Eaton Corporation PLC, CRANE AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS, Triumph Group., Woodward, Inc., Crissair, Inc., AeroControlex. and Woodward, Inc. among others.
Aircraft Pump Market Segmentation
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global aircraft pumps market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the aircraft pumpmarket is segmented into hydraulic pump, fuel pump, lube and scavenge pumps, coolant pumps, vacuum pumps, and water booster pump.
- By technology, the aircraft pump market is segmented electrical driven power pumps, engine driven power pumps, air driven power pumps, andram air turbine (RAT).
- By pressure range, the aircraft pump market is segmented into below 1500psi, 1500psi to 2000psi, 2000psi to 5000psi, andabove 5000psi.
- By application type, the aircraft pump market is segmented into commercial aircraft, business aircraft andmilitary aircraft.
- By end user, the aircraft pump marketis segmented into original equipment manufacturer and
Aircraft Pump Market report segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Aircraft Pump Market, by Type
- Hydraulic Pump
- Fuel Pump
- Centrifugal Boost Pumps
- Ejector Pumps
- Pulsating Electric Pumps
- Lube and Scavenge Pumps
- Coolant Pumps
- Vacuum Pumps
- Water Booster Pump
Aircraft Pump Market, by Technology
- Electrical Driven Power Pumps
- Engine Driven Power Pumps
- Air Driven Power Pumps
- Ram Air Turbine (RAT)
Aircraft Pump Market, by Pressure Range
- Below 1500psi
- 1500psi to 2000psi
- 2000psi to 5000psi
- Above 5000psi
Aircraft Pump Market, By Application
- Commercial Aircraft
- Business Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
- Transport Planes
- Fighter Planes
- Maritime Patrol Planes
- Multirole Airplanes
Aircraft Pump Market, By End User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer
- Aftermarket
Flooring Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
