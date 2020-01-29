(2020-2026) Acrylonitrile Market Share, Trends and Growth | Ineos, Ascend performance Materials, Cornerstone

Los Angeles, United State–The report titled Global Acrylonitrile Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylonitrile market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylonitrile market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylonitrile market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Acrylonitrile Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Acrylonitrile Market : Ineos, Ascend performance Materials, Cornerstone, Unigel, AnQore, Saratovorgsintez Saratov, Repsol Chemicals, Petkim, Taekwang Industrial, Formosa Plastics, Shanghai Secco Petrochemical, CPDC, Anqing Petrochemical, Asahi Kasei, Jilin Petrochemical Company, Wanda Petrochemical, Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical, Reliance Industries

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Acrylonitrile Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Acrylonitrile Market Segmentation By Product : Propylene Method, Propane Method

Global Acrylonitrile Market Segmentation By Application : Acrylic Fibres, ABS and SAN resins, Acrylamide, NBRs

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Acrylonitrile Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Acrylonitrile Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Acrylonitrile market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Acrylonitrile Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylonitrile

1.2 Acrylonitrile Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Acrylonitrile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Acrylonitrile Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Agriculture Industry

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Environment

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Acrylonitrile Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Acrylonitrile Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Acrylonitrile Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Acrylonitrile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Acrylonitrile Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Acrylonitrile Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Acrylonitrile Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Acrylonitrile Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Acrylonitrile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Acrylonitrile Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Acrylonitrile Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Acrylonitrile Production

3.4.1 North America Acrylonitrile Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Acrylonitrile Production

3.5.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Acrylonitrile Production

3.6.1 China Acrylonitrile Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Acrylonitrile Production

3.7.1 Japan Acrylonitrile Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Acrylonitrile Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Acrylonitrile Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Acrylonitrile Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Acrylonitrile Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Acrylonitrile Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Acrylonitrile Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Acrylonitrile Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Acrylonitrile Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Acrylonitrile Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Acrylonitrile Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylonitrile Business

7.1 Graymont

7.1.1 Graymont Acrylonitrile Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Acrylonitrile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Graymont Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lhoist

7.2.1 Lhoist Acrylonitrile Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Acrylonitrile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lhoist Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 USLM

7.3.1 USLM Acrylonitrile Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Acrylonitrile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 USLM Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Carmeuse

7.4.1 Carmeuse Acrylonitrile Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Acrylonitrile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Carmeuse Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Mississippi Lime

7.5.1 Mississippi Lime Acrylonitrile Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Acrylonitrile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Mississippi Lime Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Pete Lien & Sons

7.6.1 Pete Lien & Sons Acrylonitrile Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Acrylonitrile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Pete Lien & Sons Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Unimin

7.7.1 Unimin Acrylonitrile Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Acrylonitrile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Unimin Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nordkalk

7.8.1 Nordkalk Acrylonitrile Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Acrylonitrile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nordkalk Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd

7.9.1 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Acrylonitrile Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Acrylonitrile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Acrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Acrylonitrile Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Acrylonitrile Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acrylonitrile

8.4 Acrylonitrile Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Acrylonitrile Distributors List

9.3 Acrylonitrile Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acrylonitrile (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylonitrile (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Acrylonitrile (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Acrylonitrile Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Acrylonitrile Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Acrylonitrile Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Acrylonitrile Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Acrylonitrile

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Acrylonitrile by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Acrylonitrile by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Acrylonitrile by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Acrylonitrile

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acrylonitrile by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylonitrile by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Acrylonitrile by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Acrylonitrile by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

