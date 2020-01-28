MARKET REPORT
(2020-2026) Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Future, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast | Solvay, Clariant, BASF
Los Angeles, United State–The report titled Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
Top Key Players of the Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market : Solvay, Clariant, BASF, Lubrizol, Evonik, KAO Chem, EOC, Inolex, Stepan, Croda, Oxiteno, Lonza, Huntsman, Galaxy Sur., Miwon, Colonial Chem, Taiwan Sur., Pilot Chem, Enaspol, Tianci, Tianzhi Fine-chem, Roker Chem, DX Chem, Flower’s Songs, Top Chem, OLI Bio-tech, Zanyu Tech, Wanli, Mailun Chem
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Segmentation By Product : CAB-30, CAB-35
Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Segmentation By Application : Appliance Industry, Automobile Industrys
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
- What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
- Which segment is currently leading the market?
- In which region will the market find its highest growth?
- Which players will take the lead in the market?
- What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.
Why to Buy this Report?
- Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) market size in terms of value and volume
- Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) market growth
- Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) market
- Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
- Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
- Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions
Table of Contents
1 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB)
1.2 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Food Industry
1.3.4 Agriculture Industry
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Environment
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.5 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Growth Prospects
1.5.1 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.5.2 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.5.3 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.5 Manufacturers Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Production Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production Capacity of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.4 North America Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production
3.4.1 North America Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)
3.4.2 North America Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.5 Europe Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production
3.5.1 Europe Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)
3.5.2 Europe Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.6 China Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production
3.6.1 China Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)
3.6.2 China Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.7 Japan Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production
3.7.1 Japan Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)
3.7.2 Japan Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
4 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Consumption by Regions
4.1.1 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Consumption by Countries
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Consumption by Countries
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Consumption by Countries
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil
5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Price by Type (2015-2020)
5.4 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
6 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.2 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Business
7.1 Graymont
7.1.1 Graymont Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Graymont Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Lhoist
7.2.1 Lhoist Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Lhoist Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 USLM
7.3.1 USLM Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 USLM Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Carmeuse
7.4.1 Carmeuse Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Carmeuse Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Mississippi Lime
7.5.1 Mississippi Lime Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Mississippi Lime Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Pete Lien & Sons
7.6.1 Pete Lien & Sons Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Pete Lien & Sons Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Unimin
7.7.1 Unimin Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Unimin Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Nordkalk
7.8.1 Nordkalk Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Nordkalk Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd
7.9.1 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB)
8.4 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Distributors List
9.3 Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities and Drivers
10.3 Challenges
10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) (2021-2026)
11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) (2021-2026)
11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) (2021-2026)
11.4 Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
11.4.1 North America Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
11.4.2 Europe Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
11.4.3 China Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
11.4.4 Japan Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast
12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB)
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) by Regions
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB)
13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) by Type (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) by Type (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) by Type (2021-2026)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) by Application (2021-2026)
14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion
15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer
MARKET REPORT
Spiral Membranes Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis Of Top Players, Application And Forecasts 2026
The global spiral membrane market was valued at US$ 4650 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 10.58% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Spiral Membrane Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) Implementation of stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates for environmental safety is anticipated to propel the global spiral membrane market during the forecast period.
Stringent Regulatory and Sustainability Mandates for Environmental Safety
Stringent regulations have increased demand for water purification and wastewater treatment across the globe. Environmental regulatory acts, such as the Clean Water Act (CWA) and Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) have enforced stringent rules and guidelines for eliminating the release of high amounts of toxic effluents into water sources. These regulations ensure that high quality standards are followed for water & wastewater treatment. Spiral membrane are used to maintain these standards.
This, in turn, is driving the demand for these membranes. Freshwater regulations worldwide are becoming more stringent. Governments are pursuing a variety of regulatory approaches for reducing water pollution, as water quality is largely affecting public health and the ecosystem. Regulatory techniques include tighter discharge limits for pollutants and nutrients, mandating technology requirements, water use restrictions, and effluent rights trading.
Rise in Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment
Freshwater reserves are not uniformly distributed across the globe. A number of regions are experiencing chronic freshwater shortage. Less than 1% of the world’s freshwater is readily accessible and located in lakes, rivers, and streams that across continents. Freshwater is a finite resource as the water cycle is constantly renewing itself. The Middle East, North Africa, and Southwestern U.S face water shortage problems. Shortage of water is increasing in places that have access to large amounts of water.
China is facing severe surface and groundwater water supply problems, as it irrigates croplands to feed its enormous population. India and Thailand depend on monsoon for fresh water. Lack of rainfall in these countries is drying up rivers such as the Ganges and Chao Phraya.
The Pacific Northwest of the U.S., known for its wet weather, and states from Maine to Georgia experienced drought in the last few year. These factors have increased the demand for water and wastewater treatment across the globe. This, in turn is projected to drive the global spiral membrane market.
High Operating Cost for End-users
High costs of equipment used to manufacture spiral membranes is a major factor that is expected to inhibit the spiral membranes market. Moreover, the spiral membrane manufacturing process is capital intensive. End-user industries that use spiral membranes include waste & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, and oil & gas.
These industries require high maintenance for removing fouling & foulants, pretreatment, and cleaning of the spiral membrane. Removal of foulants from the membrane scale is accomplished by cleaning it with organic acids such as citric or sulfamic acid.
Polyamide Segment to Dominate Global Spiral Membrane Market
Based on type, the global spiral membrane market has been segmented into polyamide, PS & PES, fluoropolymers, and others. In terms of revenue, the polyamide segment accounted for a dominant share of the global spiral membrane market in 2017. Polyamide is projected to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period due to its easy availability and cost-efficiency.
The PS & PES segment accounted for a large share of the market. PS & PES imparts strength and high resistance to oxidation and are mostly used in ultrafiltration, and microfiltration. The fluoropolymers segment constituted a moderate share of the market in 2017. Fluoropolymers have high dissipation factor; therefore, these are not employed in spiral membrane.
In Terms of Demand, RO Segment to Lead Market
Based on technology, the global spiral membrane market has been segmented into reverse osmosis (RO), nanofiltration (NF), ultrafiltration (UF), and microfiltration (MF). In terms of value, RO is a leading segment of the global spiral membrane market and is likely to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, as it is cost-effectiveness.
The NF segment is anticipated to expand rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increase in its use in water treatment applications. The MF segment constitutes a large share of the global market. UF is anticipated to be a less attractive segment during the forecast period, as this technology cannot separate dissolved salts.
Water & Wastewater Treatment Segment to Dominate Global Spiral Membrane Market
In terms of end-use industry, the global spiral membrane market has been divided into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, and others. The water & wastewater treatment segment is sub-segmented into desalination, public, utility water treatment, and wastewater recycle. In terms of revenue, the water & wastewater treatment segment accounted for a dominant share of the global market in 2017.
Rapid growth in population and urbanization is increasing the demand for clean water. The food & beverage segment constituted a large share of the market in 2017. The segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology and chemical & petrochemical segments accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2017. Pharmaceutical companies use spiral membrane to produce simple chemical synthesis and complex drugs.
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Spiral Membrane Market
Based on region, the global spiral membrane market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific dominated the global spiral membrane market in 2017. In terms of value, Asia Pacific was a leading region of the global spiral membrane market in 2017. The region is estimated to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the presence of a large industrial base and increase in demand for spiral membranes in water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemical, and other industries. Europe constituted moderate share of the spiral membrane market. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the research-based pharmaceuticals industry is growing in Europe.
This, in turn, is driving the spiral membrane market in the region. Middle East & Africa accounts for a considerable share of the spiral membrane. The market in the region is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the growth in the oil & gas sector in the region.
High Degree of Competition among Market Players
Large multinational corporations with a strong brand presence account for a considerable share of the global spiral membrane market. Brand image and brand equity play a crucial role in the market. Key players operating in the market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, SUEZ, LG Chem, and ALFA LAVAL.
MARKET REPORT
Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis Of Top Players, Application And Forecasts 2026
The global butyric acid derivatives market was valued at around US$ 144.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 7.0% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Butyric Acid Derivatives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’
Rise in demand for butyric acid derivatives in the animal feed application is driving the global butyric acid derivatives market. Asia Pacific accounted for major share of the global butyric acid derivatives market in 2017. In terms of demand, China held dominant share of the market in the region in 2017. The butyric acid derivatives market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 9.0% during the forecast period.
Butyric acid derivatives, also referred as butanoic acid, are salts and esters of butyric acid. Sodium butyrate is the major segment of butyric acid derivatives market. Salts of butyric acid include sodium butyrate, calcium butyrate, potassium butyrate, and magnesium butyrate. Of these, demand for sodium butyrate and calcium butyrate is substantially high.
Butyric acid is a corrosive and foul smelling carboxylic acid; hence, it is usually converted into salts and esters for handling and application. Butyric acid derivatives are extensively used in animal feed application. Butyrate is known to improve gastrointestinal health, and prevent microbial infections and ailments in poultry, pigs, fish, and ruminants.
Rise in Standard of Living and Increase in Awareness Level of Butyric Acid Derivative Products
Improvement in economic conditions and standard of living are expected to propel the global demand for meat. The animal feed segment is anticipated to significant significantly owing to the robust growth in poultry meat and pork production, especially in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Furthermore, Europe is levying bans on the usage of antibiotics for animals in order to lower the threats posed by the misuse. Increase in substitution of these antibiotics by butyric acid and other organic acids is another key driver of the butyric acid derivatives market.
Rise in Demand for Sodium Butyrate in Animal Feed
The swine segment held significant share of the animal feed segment of the global butyric acid derivatives market. However, the performance of the segment has been fluctuating from one region to another. The poultry segment held key share of the market in North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Butyric acid derivatives play a vital role in improving the animal gut health and weight. Sodium butyrate was the leading segment across all the regions.
High effectiveness, better performance, low prices, and better solubility of sodium butyrate over calcium butyrate and other derivatives are key factors responsible for significant consumption of sodium butyrate. Sodium butyrate is widely used in varied proportions in animal feed for swine, chickens (layers and broilers), turkey, ducks, pigeons, etc. Rise in usage of sodium butyrate in animal feed due to their exceptional attributes is estimated to drive the global butyric acid derivatives market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market
Based on region, the global butyric acid derivatives market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, Asia Pacific was the leading region of the global butyric acid derivatives market with more than 51% share in 2017. The region is one of the largest meat producers in the world. Countries such as China and India have substantial production of pork and poultry meat. Furthermore, China, ASEAN, and Japan are some of the largest producers of aquaculture in the world.
Europe also holds major share of the butyric acid derivatives market. It is followed by North America. Rise in concerns over excessive use of antibiotics in animals and humans has led to the prohibition of antibiotics in Europe. Several countries in Europe have banned the use of antibiotics and antibiotic growth promoters to improve the meat yield from farm animals. This has created substantial opportunities for butyric acid derivatives to be used as substitutes for antibiotic growth promoters in the region.
Key players operating in the global butyric acid derivatives market are Perstorp Holdings AB, Nutreco N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L, Innovad, and Palital GmbH & Co. KG.
MARKET REPORT
Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Players (Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation), Application (Hospitals and Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehouse, Others) – Global Forecast to 2020
“2013-2028 Report on Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. Complete report on Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Research Report spread across 121 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
KandJ Market Research provides you with a global analysis on “The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type (Software, Hardware), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Transportation, Consumer, Others) and Geography.
The global Autonomous Mobile Robots market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Autonomous Mobile Robots from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Autonomous Mobile Robots market.
Leading players of Autonomous Mobile Robots including:-
Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aviation Industry Corporation, Savioke.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:-
AMRs with SLAM, AMRs without SLAM.
Market split by Application, can be divided into:-
Hospitals and Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehouse, Others.
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:-
Direct Channel, Distribution Channel.
Market segment by Region/Country including:-
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.), South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.).
Key Insights that the report covers:-
- Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
- Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
- Market share and position of the top players
- PEST Analysis of the five major regions
- Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
- Recent developments and new product launches
- Major challenges faced by the market players
