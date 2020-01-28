MARKET REPORT
(2020-2026) Concrete Pipe Market Overview and Forecast Report | Amiantit, oka, PowerLine
Los Angeles, United State–The report titled Global Concrete Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Concrete Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Concrete Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Concrete Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Global Concrete Pipe Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
Top Key Players of the Global Concrete Pipe Market : Amiantit, oka, PowerLine, HanjianHeshan, Guotong, Julong, Sanyou, Yanshui, Longquan, Qinglong, IHP, CONCRETE UDYOG, OT
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Concrete Pipe Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Global Concrete Pipe Market Segmentation By Product : prestressed concrete cylinder pipe, prestressed reinforced concrete pipe, reinforced concrete pipe
Global Concrete Pipe Market Segmentation By Application : urban sewerage system, water resources system
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Concrete Pipe Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Concrete Pipe Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
- What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
- Which segment is currently leading the market?
- In which region will the market find its highest growth?
- Which players will take the lead in the market?
- What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Concrete Pipe market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.
Why to Buy this Report?
- Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Concrete Pipe market size in terms of value and volume
- Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Concrete Pipe market growth
- Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Concrete Pipe market
- Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
- Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
- Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Concrete Pipe market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions
Table of Contents
1 Concrete Pipe Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Concrete Pipe
1.2 Concrete Pipe Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Concrete Pipe Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Concrete Pipe Segment by Application
1.3.1 Concrete Pipe Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Food Industry
1.3.4 Agriculture Industry
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Environment
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Global Concrete Pipe Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Concrete Pipe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.5 Global Concrete Pipe Growth Prospects
1.5.1 Global Concrete Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.5.2 Global Concrete Pipe Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.5.3 Global Concrete Pipe Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Concrete Pipe Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Concrete Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Concrete Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.5 Manufacturers Concrete Pipe Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Concrete Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Concrete Pipe Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Production Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production Capacity of Concrete Pipe Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Concrete Pipe Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.4 North America Concrete Pipe Production
3.4.1 North America Concrete Pipe Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)
3.4.2 North America Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.5 Europe Concrete Pipe Production
3.5.1 Europe Concrete Pipe Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)
3.5.2 Europe Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.6 China Concrete Pipe Production
3.6.1 China Concrete Pipe Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)
3.6.2 China Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.7 Japan Concrete Pipe Production
3.7.1 Japan Concrete Pipe Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)
3.7.2 Japan Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
4 Global Concrete Pipe Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Concrete Pipe Consumption by Regions
4.1.1 Global Concrete Pipe Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Concrete Pipe Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Concrete Pipe Consumption by Countries
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Concrete Pipe Consumption by Countries
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Pipe Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Concrete Pipe Consumption by Countries
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil
5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Concrete Pipe Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Concrete Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Concrete Pipe Price by Type (2015-2020)
5.4 Global Concrete Pipe Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
6 Global Concrete Pipe Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Concrete Pipe Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.2 Global Concrete Pipe Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Concrete Pipe Business
7.1 Graymont
7.1.1 Graymont Concrete Pipe Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Concrete Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Graymont Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Lhoist
7.2.1 Lhoist Concrete Pipe Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Concrete Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Lhoist Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 USLM
7.3.1 USLM Concrete Pipe Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Concrete Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 USLM Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Carmeuse
7.4.1 Carmeuse Concrete Pipe Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Concrete Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Carmeuse Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Mississippi Lime
7.5.1 Mississippi Lime Concrete Pipe Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Concrete Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Mississippi Lime Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Pete Lien & Sons
7.6.1 Pete Lien & Sons Concrete Pipe Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Concrete Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Pete Lien & Sons Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Unimin
7.7.1 Unimin Concrete Pipe Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Concrete Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Unimin Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Nordkalk
7.8.1 Nordkalk Concrete Pipe Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Concrete Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Nordkalk Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd
7.9.1 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Concrete Pipe Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Concrete Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Concrete Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8 Concrete Pipe Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Concrete Pipe Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Concrete Pipe
8.4 Concrete Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Concrete Pipe Distributors List
9.3 Concrete Pipe Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities and Drivers
10.3 Challenges
10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Concrete Pipe (2021-2026)
11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Concrete Pipe (2021-2026)
11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Concrete Pipe (2021-2026)
11.4 Global Concrete Pipe Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
11.4.1 North America Concrete Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
11.4.2 Europe Concrete Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
11.4.3 China Concrete Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
11.4.4 Japan Concrete Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast
12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Concrete Pipe
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Pipe by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Pipe by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Pipe by Regions
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Pipe
13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Concrete Pipe by Type (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Concrete Pipe by Type (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Concrete Pipe by Type (2021-2026)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Pipe by Application (2021-2026)
14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion
15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer
Autonomous/Driverless Cars Market is expected to double its market size in Upcoming Years | Key Players: Tesla, BMW, Daimler, BYD, Waymo, Volvo, Ford Motor, General Motors, Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen
reportsandmarkets.com adds “Global Autonomous/Driverless Cars Industry, 2020 Market Research Report” new report to its research database.
Global Autonomous/Driverless Cars Research Report 2020 to 2026 presents an in-depth assessment of the Autonomous/Driverless Cars including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, Autonomous/Driverless Cars, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Autonomous/Driverless Cars Investments from 2020 till 2026.
Autonomous/Driverless Cars market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Tesla, BMW, Daimler, BYD, Waymo, Volvo, Ford Motor, General Motors, Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen
Autonomous/Driverless Cars market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrate the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics.Autonomous/Driverless Cars market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.
The ‘Global Autonomous/Driverless Cars Industry, 2013-2026 Market Research Report’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Autonomous/Driverless Cars industry with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Autonomous/Driverless Cars manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail.
In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2020 market shares for each company. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the Global total market of Autonomous/Driverless Cars industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis
The report then estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Autonomous/Driverless Cars industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Autonomous/Driverless Cars Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2013-2026 Global Autonomous/Driverless Cars industry covering all important parameters
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.
The Autonomous/Driverless Cars market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production,value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Global Urokinase Market Revenue Strategy 2020: Wanhua Biochem, NDPharm, Jiangxi Haoran Bio-Pharma etc.
New Study Report of Urokinase Market:
The research report on the Global Urokinase Market is a complete guide for the new entrants in the market. The report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, technology and volume during the forecast period. The growth rate, challenges and barriers are also explained in the Global Urokinase Market research report. The report sheds light on the development rate of the strategies, products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the product.
The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report: Wanhua Biochem, NDPharm, Jiangxi Haoran Bio-Pharma, Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical, & More.
Product Type Coverage
Urokinase Powder
Urokinase Solution
Application Coverage
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Some of the major geographies included in this report are:
1.North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)
2.Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
3.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
4.LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
The Market Report Contains The Following Chapters:
Chapter 1: The research report on the Global Urokinase Market helps in understanding the crucial information about the given market.
Chapter 2: The report provides a detailed study on each majorly impacting player in the Global Urokinase Market such as the company profiles, the latest technological advancements by the players in the market, and the product profile of the player currently available in the market, as well as the regions they function in majorly.
Chapter 3: It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future in the Global Urokinase Market. It provides strategic solutions and recommendations in key business sectors based on the market estimations.
Chapter 4: The report also presents an eight-year forecast survey on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.
The Global Urokinase Market report analyses the production of goods, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a detailed manner. Furthermore, the report examines the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, trends in sales, cost analysis, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, industrial statistics, demand and supply ratio, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Urokinase Market report.
Key questions answered in the report are:
• What is the estimated market size of the global Urokinase market?
• What are the effective growth drivers in the global Urokinase market?
• Who are the major manufacturers in the global Urokinase market?
• What are the opportunities, risks, barriers and challenges in the global Urokinase market?
• What are the sales, revenue and price analysis of top manufacturers of the global Urokinase market?
• Who are the leading traders, distributors and dealers in the global Urokinase market?
To conclude, Urokinase Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Visual signalling Devices Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2024
Visual signalling Devices Market Report, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities 2019 -2026:
The report titled “Visual signalling Devices Market” has recently added to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.
Varian
Waters
Stratophase
Shimadzu Scientific
Dionex
Fisher Scientific
ESA Corona
Durag
MyCartis
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Photodiode Array Detector
Corona Charged Aerosol Detector
Others
Segment by Application
Chemical
Electronics
Machinery
Others
This study mainly helps understand which Visual signalling Devices market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize Growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/Visual signalling Devices players in the market. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Visual signalling Devices market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts.
Highlights of the Visual signalling Devices market Report:
– Detailed overview of Visual signalling Devices market
– Changing Visual signalling Devices market dynamics of the industry
– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
– Historical, current and projected Visual signalling Devices market size in terms of volume and value
– Recent industry trends and developments
– Competitive landscape of Visual signalling Devices market
– Strategies of key players and product offerings
– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1: To describe Visual signalling Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2: To profile the top manufacturers of Visual signalling Devices , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Visual signalling Devices in 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 3: The Visual signalling Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4: The Visual signalling Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 10 and 11: To segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 12: Visual signalling Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15: To describe Visual signalling Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Finally, Visual signalling Devices market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Visual signalling Devices industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.
Defense IT Spending Market Share 2020 Industry Size, Global Trend, Types, Top Manufacturers, Dynamic Growth and Competitive Landscape
Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Globally by 2025: Industry Key Players – Hisamitsu, Mylan, GSK etc.
(2020-2026) Natamycin Market Research, Size, Growth And Trends | Danisco, DSM, VGP
Drilling Fluid Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
Lithography Inks Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
Adhesives Sealants Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
Montan Wax Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Israel Communication Satellite is set to for construction with IAI
