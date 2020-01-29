MARKET REPORT
(2020-2026) Oil and Gas Packer Market is Thriving Worldwide With Top Growing Companies | Dril-Quip, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Halliburton
Los Angeles, United State, 29 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Oil and Gas Packer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oil and Gas Packer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oil and Gas Packer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oil and Gas Packer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Global Oil and Gas Packer Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
Top Key Players of the Global Oil and Gas Packer Market : Dril-Quip, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger, Weatherford
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Oil and Gas Packer Market Report :
✔ Top Key Company Profiles.
✔ Main Business and Rival Information
✔ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
✔ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
✔ Market Size And Growth Rate
✔ Company Market Share
Global Oil and Gas Packer Market Segmentation By Product : Oil Industry, Natural Gas Industry, Other
Global Oil and Gas Packer Market Segmentation By Application : Oil and Gas Packer
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Oil and Gas Packer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Oil and Gas Packer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
* What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
* Which segment is currently leading the market?
* In which region will the market find its highest growth?
* Which players will take the lead in the market?
* What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Oil and Gas Packer market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.
Why to Buy this Report?
- Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Oil and Gas Packer market size in terms of value and volume
- Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Oil and Gas Packer market growth
- Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Oil and Gas Packer market
- Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
- Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
- Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Oil and Gas Packer market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Oil and Gas Packer Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil and Gas Packer
1.2 Oil and Gas Packer Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Permanent Packer
1.2.3 Retrievable Packer
1.3 Oil and Gas Packer Segment by Application
1.3.1 Oil and Gas Packer Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Oil Industry
1.3.3 Natural Gas Industry
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Oil and Gas Packer Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Packer Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Oil and Gas Packer Market Size
1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Packer Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Oil and Gas Packer Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Oil and Gas Packer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Oil and Gas Packer Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Oil and Gas Packer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Oil and Gas Packer Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Oil and Gas Packer Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Oil and Gas Packer Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Oil and Gas Packer Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Oil and Gas Packer Production
3.4.1 North America Oil and Gas Packer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Oil and Gas Packer Production
3.5.1 Europe Oil and Gas Packer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Oil and Gas Packer Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Oil and Gas Packer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Oil and Gas Packer Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Oil and Gas Packer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Oil and Gas Packer Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Oil and Gas Packer Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Oil and Gas Packer Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Oil and Gas Packer Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Oil and Gas Packer Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Oil and Gas Packer Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Oil and Gas Packer Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Oil and Gas Packer Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Oil and Gas Packer Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Oil and Gas Packer Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Oil and Gas Packer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil and Gas Packer Business
7.1 Dril-Quip
7.1.1 Dril-Quip Oil and Gas Packer Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Oil and Gas Packer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Dril-Quip Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 GENERAL ELECTRIC
7.2.1 GENERAL ELECTRIC Oil and Gas Packer Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Oil and Gas Packer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Halliburton
7.3.1 Halliburton Oil and Gas Packer Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Oil and Gas Packer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Halliburton Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 National Oilwell Varco
7.4.1 National Oilwell Varco Oil and Gas Packer Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Oil and Gas Packer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 National Oilwell Varco Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Schlumberger
7.5.1 Schlumberger Oil and Gas Packer Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Oil and Gas Packer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Schlumberger Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Weatherford
7.6.1 Weatherford Oil and Gas Packer Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Oil and Gas Packer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Weatherford Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8 Oil and Gas Packer Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Oil and Gas Packer Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oil and Gas Packer
8.4 Oil and Gas Packer Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Oil and Gas Packer Distributors List
9.3 Oil and Gas Packer Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Oil and Gas Packer Market Forecast
11.1 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Packer Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Oil and Gas Packer Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Oil and Gas Packer Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Oil and Gas Packer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Oil and Gas Packer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Oil and Gas Packer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Oil and Gas Packer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Oil and Gas Packer Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Oil and Gas Packer Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market To Grow in the Coming Years, New Research explores Factors Responsible 2018 – 2028
Study on the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market
The market study on the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2018 – 2028.
The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.
Critical insights enclosed in the report:
- Country-wise assessment of the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market
- Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market
- SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market
- Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market
The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market:
- Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?
- What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market?
- What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market?
- Who are the leading companies operating in the Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry Market?
- What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?
key players and product offerings
Why Choose PMR?
- Nearly 70% of our current clientele are repeat customers
- Analysis of the markets in over 150 countries
- 24×7 customer support to address client queries at the earliest
- Over 100,000 data points saved in our database
- Custom reports available at affordable prices
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2024
Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market 2020 research delivers a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The market analysis is providing details about the international markets with development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development strategies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing developments and cost structures are also analyzed. Moreover, the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder industry report also contributes insights of import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
Top Key Players:
Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG, Nitriflex, TAPRATH, Zeon, Huangshan Hualan Technology, Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical, Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemical
Objective of Studies:
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market.
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market.
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Statistics by Types:
- ≤0.2mm powder product
- 0.2-0.5 powder product
- ≥0.5 powder product
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Outlook by Applications:
- PVC Modification
- Automotives
- Buildings
- Others
Key Question Answered in Report.
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market?
- What are the different marketing and delivery channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market?
- What are the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market?
- What are the key consequences of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis techniques?
- What is the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
Reasons to Buy the Report:
Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market size based on value and volume
Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market
Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market
Regional Analysis: Inclusive analysis of the potential regions and their countries in the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market is provided in this part of the report
Segmental Analysis: Here, key segments comprising product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size are discussed in detail
Competitive Landscape: Market participants will get an overview of the business strategies considered by their competitors to stay ahead of the curve. This analysis will help the players to make informed business decisions in future.
Table of Contents:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of Study
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS
1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder
3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing
3.1.3 Growing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Industry in developing nations
3.2 RESTRAINTS
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
4.1 Porters Five forces Model
4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
4.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.6 Intensity of Rivalry
5 global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market, by Type
6 global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market, By Application
7 global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market, By Manufacturing Methods
7.1 In-House Manufacturing
7.2 Contract Manufacturing
7.2.1 introduction
8 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market, by region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Introduction
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 introduction
8.4 Middle East & Africa
8.4.1 Introduction
9 Competitive landscape
9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players
9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition
10 company profile
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2024
Recent study titled, “Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market” which covers detailed statistical analysis and enlightens market dynamics and trends that provide a holistic picture of the industry. The report mainly identifies methodical outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Inhaled Nitric Oxide market growth, competitive landscape, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period.
The Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2019 report includes every aspect of the Inhaled Nitric Oxide industry along with the progress performance. It evaluates the past and current Inhaled Nitric Oxide market values as well as pristine study of the Inhaled Nitric Oxide market to predict future market directions between the forecast periods from 2020 to 2025 providing you with vital data for your business decisions.
Top Key Players:
Mallinckrodt, Company two, Air Liquide, Novoteri
Objective of Studies:
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market.
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Inhaled Nitric Oxide market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market.
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Statistics by Types:
- 99.92% Purity
- 99.99% Purity
- Others
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Outlook by Applications:
- ARDS
- PPHN
- Other Diseases
Key Question Answered in Report.
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market?
- What are the different marketing and delivery channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market?
- What are the Inhaled Nitric Oxide market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Inhaled Nitric Oxide market?
- What are the key consequences of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis techniques?
- What is the Inhaled Nitric Oxide market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
Reasons to Buy the Report:
Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market size based on value and volume
Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market
Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market
Regional Analysis: Inclusive analysis of the potential regions and their countries in the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market is provided in this part of the report
Segmental Analysis: Here, key segments comprising product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size are discussed in detail
Competitive Landscape: Market participants will get an overview of the business strategies considered by their competitors to stay ahead of the curve. This analysis will help the players to make informed business decisions in future.
Table of Contents:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of Study
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS
1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Inhaled Nitric Oxide
3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing
3.1.3 Growing Inhaled Nitric Oxide Industry in developing nations
3.2 RESTRAINTS
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
4.1 Porters Five forces Model
4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
4.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.6 Intensity of Rivalry
5 global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market, by Type
6 global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market, By Application
7 global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market, By Manufacturing Methods
7.1 In-House Manufacturing
7.2 Contract Manufacturing
7.2.1 introduction
8 Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market, by region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Introduction
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 introduction
8.4 Middle East & Africa
8.4.1 Introduction
9 Competitive landscape
9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players
9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition
10 company profile
