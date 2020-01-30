MARKET REPORT
(2020-2026) Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market is Thriving Worldwide | Rapid Coat, Fineshine, Durolac Paints
Los Angeles, United State, 30 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pure Polyester Power Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pure Polyester Power Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pure Polyester Power Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
Top Key Players of the Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market : Rapid Coat, Fineshine, Fam Powder Coating, Forbidden City Paint, Guangzhou Coaking New Material Technology, Dongyang Zhengchang Power Coating, Chempher Coating, Suraj Coats, Neat Koat, Neo Coats Industries, Durolac Paints, Sun Coaters
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Report :
✔ Top Key Company Profiles.
✔ Main Business and Rival Information
✔ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
✔ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
✔ Market Size And Growth Rate
✔ Company Market Share
Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Segmentation By Product : Texture Finish, Hammer Finish, Leatherette/River Finish, Wrinkle Finish, Translucent Finish
Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Segmentation By Application : Domestic Appliances, Agricultural Equipment, Automotive Components, Furniture, Others
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
* What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
* Which segment is currently leading the market?
* In which region will the market find its highest growth?
* Which players will take the lead in the market?
* What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Pure Polyester Power Coatings market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.
Why to Buy this Report?
- Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Pure Polyester Power Coatings market size in terms of value and volume
- Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Pure Polyester Power Coatings market growth
- Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Pure Polyester Power Coatings market
- Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
- Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
- Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Pure Polyester Power Coatings market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pure Polyester Power Coatings
1.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Texture Finish
1.2.3 Hammer Finish
1.2.4 Leatherette/River Finish
1.2.5 Wrinkle Finish
1.2.6 Translucent Finish
1.3 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Domestic Appliances
1.3.3 Agricultural Equipment
1.3.4 Automotive Components
1.3.5 Furniture
1.3.6 Others
1.3 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Size
1.4.1 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production
3.4.1 North America Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production
3.5.1 Europe Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pure Polyester Power Coatings Business
7.1 Rapid Coat
7.1.1 Rapid Coat Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Rapid Coat Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Fineshine
7.2.1 Fineshine Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Fineshine Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Fam Powder Coating
7.3.1 Fam Powder Coating Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Fam Powder Coating Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Forbidden City Paint
7.4.1 Forbidden City Paint Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Forbidden City Paint Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Guangzhou Coaking New Material Technology
7.5.1 Guangzhou Coaking New Material Technology Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Guangzhou Coaking New Material Technology Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Dongyang Zhengchang Power Coating
7.6.1 Dongyang Zhengchang Power Coating Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Dongyang Zhengchang Power Coating Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Chempher Coating
7.7.1 Chempher Coating Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Chempher Coating Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Suraj Coats
7.8.1 Suraj Coats Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Suraj Coats Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Neat Koat
7.9.1 Neat Koat Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Neat Koat Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Neo Coats Industries
7.10.1 Neo Coats Industries Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Neo Coats Industries Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Durolac Paints
7.12 Sun Coaters
8 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pure Polyester Power Coatings
8.4 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Distributors List
9.3 Pure Polyester Power Coatings Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Forecast
11.1 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
Savory Yogurt Market value projected to expand by 2016 – 2026
FMI’s report on global Savory Yogurt Economy
In a Recent company intelligence analysis, FMI introduces the nitty-gritty of the worldwide Savory Yogurt Market contemplating 2014-2018 as the historical year and 2016 – 2026 as the forecast period. The business report highlights restraints, the drivers, opportunities and trends affecting market development. Further of the market shares connected with the industry as well as the sections are expressed concerning value and quantity.
As per the report, the Savory Yogurt Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2016 – 2026 and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Savory Yogurt Market are highlighted in the report.
The Savory Yogurt Market report addresses the Below-mentioned questions:
· Why are sellers currently shifting away from traditional ways of manufacturing Savory Yogurt ?
· How can the Savory Yogurt Market looks like in the next five decades?
· Which end use market is predicted to transcend section by 2029’s conclusion?
· What innovative products have been released with most players in the market that was Savory Yogurt ?
· Which places are revealing the fastest market growth?
Crucial insights in the Savory Yogurt Sector Research:
· Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors influencing the Savory Yogurt Market’s development
· Standard summary such as market definition, classification, and software
· Scrutinization of every Savory Yogurt marketplace participant predicated on mergers & acquisitions, R&D endeavors, and product launches
· Adoption trend of Savory Yogurt
· Regions and nations offering economy analysts that are Savory Yogurt profitable opportunities
Key Players:
Some of the key players in savory yogurt market include Blue Hill Inc., Noosa Yogurt, Nestle S.A, General Mills Inc., Wallaby Yogurt Company, Chobani LLC, The Icelandic Milk, Skyr Corporation, and Fage International S.A. Globally, Chahani LLC is one of the leading vendor in savory yogurt market.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Savory Yogurt Market Segments
-
Savory Yogurt Market Dynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2015
-
Savory Yogurt Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026
-
Savory Yogurt Market Supply & Demand Value Chain
-
Savory Yogurt Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Savory Yogurt Players Competition & Companies involved
-
Savory Yogurt Market Technology
-
Savory Yogurt Market Value Chain
-
Savory Yogurt Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Savory Yogurt Market includes
-
North America
-
US & Canada
- US & Canada
-
Latin America
-
Brazil, Argentina & Others
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
-
Western Europe
-
EU5
-
Nordics
-
Benelux
- EU5
-
Eastern Europe
-
Russia
-
Poland
- Russia
-
Asia Pacific
-
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa
-
GCC Countries
-
North Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics of the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and product offerings
-
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective towards market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Global Music Publishing Market 2020 by Top Players: Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music, etc.
The Music Publishing Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Music Publishing Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Music Publishing Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music, SONGS Music Publishing.
2018 Global Music Publishing Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Music Publishing industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Music Publishing market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Music Publishing Market Report:
Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music, SONGS Music Publishing.
On the basis of products, report split into, Performance, Digital, Synchronization, Mechanical.
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Commercial, Commonweal, Other, .
Music Publishing Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Music Publishing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Music Publishing Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Music Publishing industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Music Publishing Market Overview
2 Global Music Publishing Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Music Publishing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Music Publishing Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Music Publishing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Music Publishing Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Music Publishing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Music Publishing Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Music Publishing Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
Global Sports Support Product Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025
“Global Sports Support Product Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 102 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
The recent report titled “The Sports Support Product Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Sports Support Product market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
Key Insights that the report covers:-
- Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
- Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
- Market share and position of the top players
- PEST Analysis of the five major regions
- Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
- Recent developments and new product launches
- Major challenges faced by the market players
The global Sports Support Product market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Sports Support Product by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):-
Elbow Support, Knee Support, Others.
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):-
LP, Adidas, Nike, 3M, McDavid, Bauerfeind, AQ, Decathlon, Mueller.
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):-
Man, Woman, Kids.
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):-
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.).
Reasons to buy the report:-
- Creating an effective position strategy
- Expert opinions on your evaluation
- Know possible barriers to entry
- Informed and strategic decision making
- Understand how first movers work
- Plan to action on future opportunities
