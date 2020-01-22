2020 Review: Wireless Docking Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing

Wireless docking stations provide a bridge for electronic and mobile devices to connect with common peripherals. Such devices make portable devices like smartphones and tablets to work like desktop. These help customers and organizations with improved productivity and reduced clutter by eliminating cords and cables. With wireless docking, several devices can be connected over high-speed wireless connection or WiGig and linked with peripherals such as external hard drives, printers and displays with relative ease.

As it is a relatively new and evolving market, the devices to be connected need to be in close vicinity with docking device. However, companies are working towards developing this technology to connect devices over considerable distances. Also the device to be connected needs to be WiGig compatible, and only a few are today. In the recent times, PC makers have also accelerated their efforts to adopt to WiGig standards. The global wireless docking market is poised for exponential growth in the future with massive adoption from the enterprise sector.

There are many factors driving the global wireless docking market. The increasing popularity and adoption of wireless stations primarily from electronics consumers is expected to be one of the major drivers of the global wireless docking market. The proliferation of wireless docking devices is owing to their portability and ease of usage. The decline in the prices of wireless docking technology is also anticipated to be a major driver of the market.

Moreover, the growing usage of handheld devices such as laptops and tablets around the globe is also expected to add to the market’s growth. The upsurge of BYOD (bring-your-own-device) and CYOD (choose-your-own-device) policies at workspace provide employees the liberty to use their own devices at work using wireless docking stations. Such changes at work have caused implementation of new policies, as employees work from home or other remote location thereby driving the market.

Moreover, there are several restraints to the growth of global wireless docking market. The higher cost of wireless docking stations, compared to their alternatives is expected to dampen the growth of wireless docking market. The availability of cheaper alternatives is also expected to hamper the market’s growth. Since the market is in early stages, there has been a lack of standardization leading to interoperability issues. Thus compatibility and interoperability issues are also expected to restrain the growth of the market.