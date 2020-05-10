2020 Servo and Stepper Motors Market Risk Analysis 2019-2026

In this report, XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global elastic laminates market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the elastic laminates market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The study reveals the market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current elastic laminates market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report studies the global elastic laminates market for the period 2018 – 2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global elastic laminates market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The elastic laminates market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of elastic laminates, in the seven key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the elastic laminates market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the elastic laminates market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for elastic laminates has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The elastic laminates market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the elastic laminates market. Secondary sources for data on elastic laminates trade include Factiva, various elastic associations, as well as company annual reports & publications.

The global elastic laminates market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of elastic laminates and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of elastic laminates as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the elastic laminates market. Porter’s Analysis for the global elastic laminates market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global elastic laminates market, which includes XploreMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the elastic laminates market.

The material type considered in the elastic laminates market study includes ethylene-based elastomers, propylene-based elastomers, Styrene-block copolymers, and others (PET-based, etc.). Of these, the propylene-based elastomers segment accounts for the major share in the global elastic laminates market.

On the basis of structure, the elastic laminates market has been segmented into elastic strand-based, elastic film-based, elastic netting-based, and elastic nonwovens-based. Of these, the elastic nonwovens-based segment is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR in the global elastic laminates market.

The applications considered in the elastic laminates market study includes hygiene, medical, and other applications. Of these, the hygiene segment accounts for the foremost share in the global elastic laminates market.

The next section of the report highlights the elastic laminates market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018-2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the elastic laminates market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional elastic laminates market for 2018-2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers of elastic laminates and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the elastic laminates market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the elastic laminates market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand for elastic laminates, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the elastic laminates market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of elastic laminates globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total elastic laminates market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the elastic laminates market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the elastic laminates market is also included in the report. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the elastic laminates market.

The key manufacturers operating in the elastic laminates market profiled in this report include – Golden Phoenix Fiberwebs, Inc., Pantex International S.p.A., Neos Italia Srl, Mondi Group plc, Berry Global Group, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp, Tredegar Corporation, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Kraton Corporation, and Aplix S.A. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global elastic laminates market during 2018-2028.

Key Segments Covered in the Elastic Laminates Market

By Material Type

Ethylene-based Elastomers

Propylene-based Elastomers

Styrene-block Copolymers

Others (PET-based)

By Structure

Elastic Strand Based

Elastic Film Based

Elastic Netting Based

Elastic Nonwovens based

By Application

Hygiene

Feminine Care

Diapers

Adult

Baby

Medical

Other Applications

Key Regions Covered in the Elastic Laminates Market

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

BENELUX

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN Countries

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

Northern Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Japan

