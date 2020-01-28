MARKET REPORT
2,3-Butanediol Market- Demand and Sales Forecasts, Market Share, Market Size, Market Leaders 2027
2,3-Butanediol Market – Production to Move from Pilot Plants to Full-scale
The ~3% CAGR of the 2,3-butanediol market during 2019-2027 is emblematic of a nascent phase of the industry, which currently possesses narrow channels of commercialization. To infiltrate proper education regarding the use of this chemical as a precursor, manufacturers are making investments towards the development of pilot plants.
According to the research, the demand for 2,3-butanediol as a precursor to methyl ethyl ketone has significantly escalated post the approval of the FDA for its use as an indirect food additive. Future applications will highly rely on its effectiveness in solidifying coatings to control emissions during coating operations, which will surge the demand for 2,3-butanediol in Asia Pacific, on account of intensifying paint and coating activities in India and China. Given the future sales opportunities, manufacturers will scale up their production facilities to address the rising demand. Despite these success factors, manufacturers need to consider the high production cost, which directly passes on to the product price.
Manufacturers to Leverage Economical Means for Production of 2,3-Butanediol
Cost-reduction opportunities await market players as new production processes surface. Currently, this chemical is produced through industrial methods; however, manufacturers can note that, the microbiological production process can be reckoned as a cost-efficient and environmentally-benign alternative to traditional synthesis methods.
The study has also found significant improvements in microbial production, which can be achieved through the screening of natural microbial strains. The use of natural microbial strains will act as a twofer for attributing operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness to the final product.
As the world looks for products with natural origins, and is doing away with synthetic and petrochemical products, 2,3-butanediol produced through the fermentation process will hold promising opportunities in the pharmaceutical, fragrance, and food industries.
Some market majors also tend to leverage off-gases from numerous industries to achieve the economical production of this chemical, which has been illustrated by LanzaTech. The company entered into a partnership with Baosteel, a China-based steel company, to build a pilot plant demonstrating the conversion of industrial waste gas to 2,3-butanediol. Another significant player, Bio-Chem Technology Group, leverages the corn-based production technique to control overhead costs.
Innovation – The Essential Key to Survive in the 2,3-Butanediol Market
Addressing energy requirements without bypassing environmental concerns has necessitated the exploration of alternative energy sources, which has also taken 2,3-butanediol by storm. Its use as an intermediate chemical for the production of hydrocarbon fuels is projected to generate ~92% of the total revenue of the market by 2027.
Manufacturers are pushing their thinking abilities to make the best out of the waste produced by numerous industries to increase the production capacity of 2,3-butanediol. Besides experimenting with various sources for its production, manufacturers are also expending their efforts to broaden the scope of application.
For example, in Asia Pacific, 2,3-butanediol has been receiving special attention on account of its possible conversion into 1,3-butadiene that is used for manufacturing synthetic rubber. Given the volatility in rubber prices, tire makers in Japan and China are considering this chemical to enhance the affordability of their products.
However, significant opportunities await manufacturers in Europe, as it launches the ‘Rehap’ project, which is aimed at strengthening the bio-economy of the region by developing novel materials from agricultural and forestry waste, and increasing their viability for commercialization.
Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis Of Top Players, Application And Forecasts 2026
The global butyric acid derivatives market was valued at around US$ 144.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 7.0% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Butyric Acid Derivatives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’
Rise in demand for butyric acid derivatives in the animal feed application is driving the global butyric acid derivatives market. Asia Pacific accounted for major share of the global butyric acid derivatives market in 2017. In terms of demand, China held dominant share of the market in the region in 2017. The butyric acid derivatives market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 9.0% during the forecast period.
Butyric acid derivatives, also referred as butanoic acid, are salts and esters of butyric acid. Sodium butyrate is the major segment of butyric acid derivatives market. Salts of butyric acid include sodium butyrate, calcium butyrate, potassium butyrate, and magnesium butyrate. Of these, demand for sodium butyrate and calcium butyrate is substantially high.
Butyric acid is a corrosive and foul smelling carboxylic acid; hence, it is usually converted into salts and esters for handling and application. Butyric acid derivatives are extensively used in animal feed application. Butyrate is known to improve gastrointestinal health, and prevent microbial infections and ailments in poultry, pigs, fish, and ruminants.
Rise in Standard of Living and Increase in Awareness Level of Butyric Acid Derivative Products
Improvement in economic conditions and standard of living are expected to propel the global demand for meat. The animal feed segment is anticipated to significant significantly owing to the robust growth in poultry meat and pork production, especially in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Furthermore, Europe is levying bans on the usage of antibiotics for animals in order to lower the threats posed by the misuse. Increase in substitution of these antibiotics by butyric acid and other organic acids is another key driver of the butyric acid derivatives market.
Rise in Demand for Sodium Butyrate in Animal Feed
The swine segment held significant share of the animal feed segment of the global butyric acid derivatives market. However, the performance of the segment has been fluctuating from one region to another. The poultry segment held key share of the market in North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Butyric acid derivatives play a vital role in improving the animal gut health and weight. Sodium butyrate was the leading segment across all the regions.
High effectiveness, better performance, low prices, and better solubility of sodium butyrate over calcium butyrate and other derivatives are key factors responsible for significant consumption of sodium butyrate. Sodium butyrate is widely used in varied proportions in animal feed for swine, chickens (layers and broilers), turkey, ducks, pigeons, etc. Rise in usage of sodium butyrate in animal feed due to their exceptional attributes is estimated to drive the global butyric acid derivatives market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market
Based on region, the global butyric acid derivatives market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, Asia Pacific was the leading region of the global butyric acid derivatives market with more than 51% share in 2017. The region is one of the largest meat producers in the world. Countries such as China and India have substantial production of pork and poultry meat. Furthermore, China, ASEAN, and Japan are some of the largest producers of aquaculture in the world.
Europe also holds major share of the butyric acid derivatives market. It is followed by North America. Rise in concerns over excessive use of antibiotics in animals and humans has led to the prohibition of antibiotics in Europe. Several countries in Europe have banned the use of antibiotics and antibiotic growth promoters to improve the meat yield from farm animals. This has created substantial opportunities for butyric acid derivatives to be used as substitutes for antibiotic growth promoters in the region.
Key players operating in the global butyric acid derivatives market are Perstorp Holdings AB, Nutreco N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L, Innovad, and Palital GmbH & Co. KG.
Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Players (Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation), Application (Hospitals and Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehouse, Others) – Global Forecast to 2020
“2013-2028 Report on Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. Complete report on Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Research Report spread across 121 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
KandJ Market Research provides you with a global analysis on “The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type (Software, Hardware), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Transportation, Consumer, Others) and Geography.
The global Autonomous Mobile Robots market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Autonomous Mobile Robots from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Autonomous Mobile Robots market.
Leading players of Autonomous Mobile Robots including:-
Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aviation Industry Corporation, Savioke.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:-
AMRs with SLAM, AMRs without SLAM.
Market split by Application, can be divided into:-
Hospitals and Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehouse, Others.
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:-
Direct Channel, Distribution Channel.
Market segment by Region/Country including:-
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.), South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.).
Key Insights that the report covers:-
- Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
- Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
- Market share and position of the top players
- PEST Analysis of the five major regions
- Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
- Recent developments and new product launches
- Major challenges faced by the market players
Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Players, Type, Applications, Size, Share, Growth, New Development, Trends and Forecast Report
The Global Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives market analysis for the international markets size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, markets forecast, manufacturers, type including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The current environment of the global Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives industry and the key trends shaping the market are presented in the report. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
Major Players in Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives market are:-
- MIT
- Kellogg School of Management
- Informed AI
- SI Data Science
- AI-Academy
- American Institute of Artificial Intelligence
- DDLS
- Topbots
- ….
Key Pointers of the Report:
- Detailed description of the Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Market
- Recent trends and developments in the industry
- Changing the dynamics of the industry market
- Deep market segmentation by type, application, etc.
- Competitive landscape of the Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Market
- Strategies of key players and product offers
- Historical market size, current and projected in terms of volume and value
- Potential and niche segments / regions that show promising growth
Types of Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Market:-
- Certification courses
- Workshops
Application Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Market:-
- Blended learning
- Online learning
The report explores the international industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2024 market shares for each company. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply or demand, and Chinese import/export.
The Global Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Market report covers all the significant information about market manufacturers, traders, distributors, and dealers. However, this information helps clients to know the product scope, market driving force, market overview, market risk, technological advancements, market opportunities, challenges, research findings, and key competitors.
A brief outline of the Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives market scope:-
- Individualized and total growth rate
- Industry trends
- Distributor outlook
- Application terrain
- Market Concentration Rate
- Sales channel assessment
- Product range
- Competitive influence
- Worldwide market remuneration
- Market Competition Trend
- Current and future marketing channel trends
There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives market.
Chapter 1: Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.
Chapter 2: Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.
Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives.
Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives.
Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives by Regions
Chapter 6: Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions
Chapter 7: Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Maret Distribution Status by Players of Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives.
Chapter 9: Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions
Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.
Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.
Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.
