27.8% Growth Rate for Player Tracking Market by 2023 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

The Global Player Tracking Market is a market delivering key insights. The report contains 112 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Top Companies profiled in the Player Tracking Market include are Catapult (Australia), STAT Sports (UK), Zebra Technologies (US), ChyronHego Corporation (US), Polar (Finland), STATS LLC (US), JOHAN Sports (Netherlands), Sonda Sports (Poland), Xampion (Finland), Kinexon (Germany), Advanced Sports Analytics (US), Sports Performance Tracking (Australia), Q-Track (US), PlayGineering (Latvia), and Exelio (Italy).

The Global Player Tracking Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 7.3 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 112 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 45 Tables and 26 Figures are now available in this market Research.

Fitness tracking application is one of the areas where player tracking solution adoption is high. Player tracking devices or solutions are worn on the wrist, chest, or ears, and designed to monitor outdoor activities with accuracy and reliability for fitness application. These solutions are used to track and monitor different sports activities and analyze various fitness-related metrics, such as speed, distance, exhalation, sleeping habits, and pulse rates.

The APAC region comprises key economies such as India, China, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh which organize series of sports leagues, and participate in world sports events featuring cricket, hockey, badminton, athletics, and more. Continuous growth in internet penetration, cloud technology, and smart devices penetration among various sports organizations in the region are driving the adoption of player tracking solutions in the region.

