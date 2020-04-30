MARKET REPORT
3D Animation Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, size 2026
Global 3D Animation Market was valued US$ 12.04 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 30.02 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during a forecast period.
The report is majorly segmented into Technique, Component, Deployment, End-user, and region.
Further, 3D Animation Market based on Technique includes 3D Modeling, Motion Graphics, 3D rendering, and Visual Effects. Component is sub-segmented into Hardware, Software, and Service.
On-premise, and On-demand are segmented under Deployment segment, whereas End-user segment includes Media & Entertainment, Architecture & Construction, Education & Academics, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life sciences, Government & Defense, and others.
The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premises and on demand. The on-demand segment is estimated to register the high growth rate during the forecast period.
Based on 3D animation technique, 3D modeling is a technique in computer graphics for creating a 3D digital representation of any object or surface. 3D rendering is nothing but the automatically converting 3D wire frame models into 2D images on a computer.
Motion graphics are pieces of digital animation which create the illusion of motion or rotation, and are usually combined with audio for use in multimedia projects. Visual Effects is the process by which imagery is created or manipulated outside the context of a live action shot in film making.
3D animation is rapidly used in the media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, and education & academics industries.
The major driver of 3D animation is wide used of 3D technology in the market and is expected to drive the market significantly. 3D animation techniques are one of the most active ways for communication as they display the human body in a polygonal form, which cannot be replicated using photography, sketch, and two-dimensional illustrations.
Some hampers of 3D technology are high energy consumption, 3D printing equipment and materials cost make the technology expensive and Lack of simplicity.
North America grasps the large share of global 3D animation market owing the presence of a large number of 3D animation vendors with huge gamer population in North America.
Leading companies in the global 3D animation market include Autodesk Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Nemetschek SE, NewTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Side Effects Software Inc., Smith Micro Software Inc., Intel Corp., BOXX Technologies Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
TheÂ Scope of Global 3D Animation Market:
Global 3D Animation Market, by Technique:
3D Modeling
Motion Graphics
3D Rendering
Visual Effects
Global 3D Animation Market, by Component:
Hardware
Software
Service
Global 3D Animation Market, by Deployment:
On-premise
On-demand
Global 3D Animation Market, by End-user:
Media & Entertainment
Architecture & Construction
Education & Academics
Manufacturing
Healthcare & Life sciences
Government & Defense
Others
Global 3D Animation Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Key players operated in Global 3D Animation Market:
Autodesk Inc.
Adobe Systems Inc.
Nemetschek SE
NewTek Inc.
NVIDIA Corp.
Side Effects Software Inc.
Smith Micro Software Inc.
Intel Corp.
BOXX Technologies Inc.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
MARKET REPORT
Fastening Power Tools Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, size 2026
Global Fastening Power Tools market in its latest report titled ‘Fastening Power Tools Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ The long-term outlook on the global Fastening Power Tools market remains positive, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026). Among product type, corrugated fasteners segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Global sales of Fastening Power Tools is estimated to be valued at US$ XX Mn by the end of 2017. Europe is estimated to account for a value share of XX% in the global Fastening Power Tools market by 2018 end and it is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In this report, TMR throws light on drivers and restraints likely to impact the market during the forecast period.
A major factor driving the growth of the global Fastening Power Tools market, in present scenario, is the rising housing investments, increasing automotive sales and production, and stringent government regulations for worker’s safety. Regulations employed by government bodies, which mandates employers to assess hazards at the workplaces and provide workers with personal protective equipment as required. Stringent regulations in conjunction with increasing preference towards providing safety at the workplace is driving growth of the global fastening power tools market.
Emerging markets include countries undergoing rapid economic growth and industrialization and are poised to emerge as substantial markets. These countries play a crucial role as they create demand for fastening power tools as they become manufacturing hubs and modernize their infrastructure. Growing industrialization in emerging countries such as China, Global, Brazil and South Africa is expected to fuel demand for fastening power tools globally during the forecast period. The government support coupled with the increased outsourcing of manufacturing endeavours from developed nations has propelled industrialization in these emerging economies.
However, the global Fastening Power Tools market is expected to face some challenges. Intense Pricing Competition is one of the prime reasons which can affect the growth of Fastening Power Tools market in the coming years. Moreover, increased automation in the production process is another factor that may impact the demand for Fastening Power Tools, thus in turn restricting the revenue growth of the global Fastening Power Tools market.
Segmentation analysis
The Fastening Power Tools market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, mode of sales, end-use application, and region
- On the basis of product type, the screw system segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market in terms of volume over the forecast period
- In terms of value, rebar tier machine segment, owing to their high pricing are estimated to account for nearly XX% of the global Fastening Power Tools market to reach US$ XX Mn by the end of 2017
Regional market projections
Europe is the leading market for Fastening Power Tools accounting for over XX% market share in terms of revenue in the global Fastening Power Tools market by the end of 2018 owing to awareness amongst end-users and stringent worker’s safety regulations. SEA and Other APAC Fastening Power Tools market is projected to witness significant growth in terms of value in the global Fastening Power Tools market over the forecast period, exhibiting a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. This is attributed to growth in ASEAN countries and India.
Vendor insights
The report highlights some of the top companies operating in the global Fastening Power Tools market such as Makita Corporation, Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., C. & E. Fein GmbH, DEWALT, Hilti Corporation, Xindalu Electronic
MARKET REPORT
Automotive Trailing Arm Market: Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2019 to 2029
The Automotive Trailing Arm Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The business intelligence study of the Automotive Trailing Arm Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Trailing Arm Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Trailing Arm Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Trailing Arm Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Automotive Trailing Arm Market report?
- A critical study of the Automotive Trailing Arm Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Automotive Trailing Arm Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Automotive Trailing Arm landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization
The Automotive Trailing Arm Market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Automotive Trailing Arm Market share and why?
- What strategies are the Automotive Trailing Arm Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Automotive Trailing Arm Market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Automotive Trailing Arm Market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Automotive Trailing Arm Market by the end of 2029?
Competitive landscape
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Why Choose Fact.MR?
- Deliver updated information on the current industry trends
- Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions
- Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas
- Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis
- Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients
MARKET REPORT
Honey Baked Ham market Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events size
This franchise profile gives key insight into “Honeybaked Ham” with a mention of key takeaways as a conclusion. The profile provides a consolidated and up to date information about the company, including the financial performance and/or number of stores owned and franchised by it.
Report Scope:
The scope of this franchise profile report is precise and covers the company’s background along with its present performance in the market. The major sections of the profile include: overview, products offered, recent developments and strategies undertaken, challenges faced, business strategy and analysis, and financial information. The report also includes revenue forecasts, presence of franchisee stores, market forecasts and key people of the company.
The report concludes with any other important information about the company and key takeaways.
Report Includes:
– An overview of the franchise profile on Honey Baked Ham Company LLC
– Recent developments, key takeaways, business strategy, franchise cost analysis, along with growth forecast by revenue and number of restaurants for the company
– Data corresponding to number of HBH’s Franchisees across states and their calculated market shares
– Tabular form of company offered food items by product category
Summary
Honey Baked Ham Company is a privately-held company founded in 1957. It is headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., which is a suburb of Atlanta. The company was previously known as The Original Honey Baked Ham Co. of Georgia Inc. but altered its name to The Honey Baked Ham Company LLC in 2015. It is a food retailer which offers hams, turkey breasts and other pre-cooked entrees, side dishes, salads, beverages, desserts and other menu items.
In 1936, Harry J. Hoenselaar, the founder of the company opened the first Honey Baked Store in Detroit, Michigan. At present, it has grown to over 400 company-owned retail stores and 200 franchise locations in 40 states in U.S., and also has a large online presence. It is one of the most popular ham brands in the U.S. with more than 60 years of brand value and consistent quality.
The company started offering franchises for on August 5, 1998 and by Sept. 30, 2018, there were 212 franchised Honey Baked Stores. It is primarily a restaurant which also sells retails items in its stores. The company has four revenue streams: Retail, Gifting, Catering and Lunch. The retail segment includes premium hams, turkeys and roasts, heat-and-serve sides, desserts and signature sauces and dips. The gifting segment includes corporate gift cards and employee recognition options. In the catering segment, the company offers boxed lunches and platters for office events, organization outings, neighborhood block parties and family celebrations. These events include fresh sandwiches, soups and
salads. It is not mentioned that the restaurant is not open for dinner menu but it has a special menu for lunch. The company has a different menu under the Lunch segment which includes ham and turkey sandwiches, salads, sides etc. which comes with pickle
