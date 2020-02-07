3D Facial Recognition Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2027 – Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon, Gemalto NV

3D face recognition is one of the facial recognition methods in which the 3D geometry of the human expression is used. The 3D face recognition methods achieve considerably higher accuracy than the 2D. The technology has been gaining importance due to the benefits it provides over traditional surveillance techniques such as biometrics. Governments across the globe are investing significant resources in 3D facial recognition technology.

The growth in data security initiatives by the government and growing demand for fraud detection is driving the global 3D facial recognition market. Nevertheless, errors in the technology might hinder the growth of the global 3D facial recognition market. Furthermore, secure identification and regulatory compliances are anticipated to create opportunities for the 3D facial recognition market during the forecast period.

1. Ayonix Face Technologies

2. Cognitec Systems GmbH

3. Daon

4. Gemalto NV

5. Innovatrics

6. NEC Corporation

7. NVISO SA.

8. SenseTime

9. StereoVision Imaging, Inc.

10. ZKTECO BIOMETRICS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 3D facial recognition market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The 3D facial recognition market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the 3D facial recognition market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on a global scenario.

