3D Machine Vision Market 2017 with an impressive double-digit growth rate by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global 3D Machine Vision Market is accounted for $1.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Integration of 3D vision frameworks with robot controllers, increasing interest for 3D object investigations in manufacturing applications, and high prerequisite of non-industrial 3D machine vision frameworks are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, changing requirements of customers and lack of awareness & technical knowledge is restraining the market growth. Moreover, high demand of application-specific machine vision systems is providing ample growth opportunities.

3D Machine Vision includes the development of computerized 3D models of articles inside a machine, for example, a PC, and the ensuing control of the model for any of various purposes. The 3D model involve a lot of discrete information focuses that ordinarily find some portion of an item in space and may contain extra data about the article, for example, shading, reflectivity, and surface. The subsequent model can be controlled and altered utilizing any number of 3D drawing projects.

Based on the offering, hardware segment is expected to acquire considerable growth during the forecast period owing to technological advancements in the field of 3D cameras and image detection techniques. By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of automation across all industry verticals, especially in automotive and consumer electronics.

Some of the key players profiled in the 3D Machine Vision market include Tordivel As, Stemmer Imaging, Sick AG, Point Grey Research, Inc., Omron Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Mvtec Software GmbH, LMI Technologies, Keyence Corporation, Isra Vision AG, Hermary Opto Electronics Inc., Coherent, Inc., Cognex Corporation, Canon Inc. and Basler AG.

Offerings Covered:
• Software
• Services
• Hardware

Products Covered:
• Smart Camera-Based Systems
• Personal computer-Based Systems

Applications Covered:
• Robotic Guidance and Automation
• Quality Assurance & Inspection
• Positioning & Guidance
• Measurement
• Mapping
• Identification

End Users Covered:
• Industrial
• Non-Industrial

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Tamper-Proof Packaging Market Business Opportunities to 2026 Reviewed in New Report

February 10, 2020

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Tamper Evident Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for tamper evident packaging in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care industry and growing disposable incomes of consumers across the globe are boosting the market growth. However, stringent regulations are hampering the market growth.

Tamper Evident Packaging has one or several barriers of entry that provide visible evidence to a consumer that a product has tampered. It also needs to include a description of the safety feature used on the packaging for easier understanding by the consumer, such as a clear “how to open” visual instruction.

By end user, cosmetics & personal care industries segment has growing importance due to the expanding industries across the globe. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rise in the expansion of pharmaceutical, food & beverages industry in this region. Moreover, growing consciousness related to food safety among consumers and rising living standards of consumers also driving the market growth.

Some of the key players in this market include Ampac Holding LLC., Baker & McKenzie LLP, DuPont, Dynacorp, Enercon industries Corporation, Harcor, Interpack Ltd., Placon, Schreiner Group, Seal King Europe and Traco Manufacturing, Inc. .

Materials Covered:
• Plastics
• Paper Lids
• Metal
• Glass
• Other Materials

Products Covered:
• Blister/Strip Packs
• Bubble Packs
• Film Wrappers
• Induction Seal
• Shrink Sleeves
• Other Products

End Users Covered:
• Cosmetics & Personal Care
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceutical
• Vacuum
• Other End Users

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Gas Insulated Power Equipment Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2026

February 10, 2020

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Gas Insulated Power Equipment market accounted for $17.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.0 % during the forecast period. Factors such as the demand for advanced power grid infrastructure, increase in demand for compact substation units, rising implementation of smart grid and smart metering technology are boosting the market growth. However, strict environmental & safety regulations and the huge cost of equipments are hampering the market growth.

Gas Insulated Power Equipment is the apparatus used for regulating, switching, and controlling on or off the electric circuit in the electricity system. The switchgear system is linked directly to the electricity supply system. It is integrated with both the low and high voltage area of the power transformer. Their transmission lines are the flexible and safe alternative when compared to overhead lines and occupy less space while offering the same electricity transmission.

Get Sample Copy Of The Report: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12071

By application, gas insulated transmission lines segment has growing importance as it offers high-power ratings, auto-reclosing functionality, high short-circuit withstand capability and low electromagnetic field emission. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing power demand from emerging nations. Developing countries that include India and China are considered as favorable countries as they continue to complement the conventional power infrastructure and capacities to meet the power demand.

Some of the key players in this market include Xi’an XD Switchgear Electric, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens , Schneider Electric, Ormazabal Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Meidensha Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Iljin Electric, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Hitachi Ltd, General Electric, Fuji Electric, Chint Group, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and ABB Limited .

Applications Covered:
• HVAC(High-Voltage Alternating Current)
• HVDC(High-Voltage Direct Current)

Types Covered:
• Gas Insulated Transmission lines
• Switchgear
• Other Types

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Indoor Farming Market Analysis by 2026

February 10, 2020

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Indoor Farming market accounted for $106.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $171.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. Factors such as growing mechanisms in indoor farming and increasing focus on adopting innovative and efficient technologies are boosting the market growth. However, limitations on crop varieties and high initial investments are the restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing need for maximizing crop yields will provide ample growth opportunities in the near future.

Indoor farming is a kind of modern farming to grow crops or plants in an indoor environment. It is worked in both small and large scale. It is climate-friendly and shields the farm from climate-related ideas which generally acts as a hindrance in conventional crop production. It is widely practiced in urban areas owing to limited space for cultivating. In recent years, development in the technology of farming sensors, monitoring and regulating devices for each aspect of cultivation has promoted indoor farming.

By growing systems, hydroponics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the application of its growth mechanism that mitigates the majority of dangers such as limited space in urban zones and low availability of water and it provides sufficient fresh produce. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to an increase in the number of these farms in countries such as China and Japan, and the climate changes in this region.

Some of the key players in this market include Indoor Farms of America, Freshbox Farms, Aerofarms, Contain Inc., Philips Lighting, Garden Fresh Farms, Metropolis Farms and Bowery Farming.

Crop Types Covered:
• Herbs & MicrogreenS
• Flowers & Ornamentals
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Other Crop Types

Growing Systems Covered:
• Hybrid
• Aeroponics
• Soil-Based
• Aquaponics
• Hydroponics

Facility Types Covered:
• Container Farms
• Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems
• Glass or Poly Greenhouses
• Indoor Vertical Farms
• Other Facility Types

Technologies Covered:
• Software solutions
• Hardware solutions

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

