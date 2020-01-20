3D Nand Flash Memory Market Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis 2025

Global Insecticides Market was valued US$ 13.80 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 21.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.70 % during a forecast period.

Insecticides are extensively used in the agricultural sector to kill unwanted insects and increase the quality and quantity of crops produced. An insecticides have always been an vital entity for the agriculture industry.

Increasing demand for protection of crops is one of the key drivers in the global insecticides market. Growing demand for the food owing to the rising population across the globe is expected to drive global insecticides market growth. Additionally, the decrease of arable land, growing crop losses owing to insects, and numerous advancements in agricultural activities and technologies are expected to dominate the growth in the global insecticides market. Furthermore, the growing production of genetically modified (GM) crops is limiting the growth in the global insecticides market. These crops are pest resistant, which does not require insecticides. This is expected to be a key restraint for the global insecticide market during the forecast period.

The cereals & grains are expected to share significant growth in the global insecticides market. Across the globe, the total cereal production is expected to increase, which has to have become vital for producers to focus more on its yield and quality by using different insecticides.

Foliar spray is projected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global insecticides market during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to factors like the growing usage of foliar spray products in numerous applications like horticultural crops, field crops, and turfs & ornamentals. Foliar spray process confirms the efficient distribution of nutrients in plants. Plants engross this fertilizer completely, without leaving behind any chemical residue, which may cause pollution.

An increase in the number of resistant pests, growing food demand, and a requirement for increased agricultural productivity are the major factors, which are expected to drive the insecticides market in the Asia-Pacific region. Farmers will essential to surge production by growing productivity and using pesticides to protect crop by pests. With the usage of crop protection products, such as insecticides, the overall food production may increase and helps to fulfill the food requirement. The climate changes and pests, farmers have to face crop fluctuations. These are the factors, which are expected to boost the growth in the insecticides market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global insecticides market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global insecticides market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Insecticides Market

Global Insecticides Market, By Type

• Organophosphates

• Pyrethroids

• Methyl Carbamates

• Neonicotinoids

• Bio-Insecticides

• Others

Global Insecticides Market, By Crop Type

• Cereals and Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others

Global Insecticides Market, By Application

• Foliar spray

• Soil treatment

• Seed treatment

• Post-harvest

Global Insecticides Market, By Formulation

• Wettable powder

• Emulsifiable concentrate

• Suspension concentrate

• Oil emulsion in water

• Microencapsulated suspension

• Granules

Global Insecticides Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Cheminova A/S

• Syngenta AG

• BASF FMC Corporation

• Monsanto Company

• DOW Agroscience LLC

• Nufarm Ltd,

• ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd

• Bayer Cropscience AG

• E.I Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• FMC Corporation

• Nufarm Limited

• Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd

• United Phosphorus Limited

• Makhteshim Agan Industries

• Marrone Bio Innovation

• Arysta LifeScience

• Drexel Chemical Company

• BioWorks Inc.

• Heranba Industries Ltd.

