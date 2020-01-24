3D Printing Gases Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2024

Global 3D Printing Gases Market: Overview

3D printing or additive manufacturing practices are required to be undertaken in controlled environments with minimal exposure of materials and processes to impurities to produce high quality products. Gases such as nitrogen and argon are commonly used to provide the inert atmospheres required to meet the high-tolerance standards of this field.

3D printing gases are used for various purposes, apart from improving the quality of 3D-printed parts. These include reducing oxidation of forged parts by lowering the oxidation content in the print chamber; maintaining constant pressure to create a stable printing environment; inhibiting combustible dust during sieving and powder handling to improve safety; lessening the clumping of powder in feed tube, and controlling thermal stress through gradual cooling for preventing part deformities.

The global 3D printing market has seen exponential growth in the past few years. The technology has started making inroads into the mainstream manufacturing and consumer products market. The market is likely to witness rapid growth in the near future, consequently driving the global 3D printing gases market.

The report on 3D printing gases provides an account of the major elements of the market, its current state, product and technological advancements, and impact of major drivers, challenges and trends. It also provides a forward-looking perspective about the market’s growth prospects from 2016 through 2024.

Global 3D Printing Gases Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising use of 3D printing techniques across the manufacturing, consumer goods, health care devices, automobiles, aerospace and defense, and energy industries is the major factor driving the global 3D printing gases market. Application of 3D printing technologies in the manufacture of complex production parts for the oil and gas industry is likely to boost to the growth of the global 3D printing gases market.

Based on mode of distribution, the market can be segmented into cylinders and cylinder packs, liquid cryogenic tanks, pipeline supply, and on-site gas generation. The cylinders and cylinder packs segment dominated the 3D printing gases market.

Global 3D Printing Gases Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the 3D printing gases market has been examined for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading market for 3D printing gases. Presence of some of the world’s largest and most prominent industrial gas companies and the immense research and development activities being undertaken in the field of 3D printing in the region are the major factors boosting the growth of the 3D printing gases market in North America.

Emerging markets in Asia Pacific such as India and China also offer immense growth opportunities in the global 3D printing gases market. Rising focus on implementing 3D printing techniques across the manufacturing sector boosts the 3D printing gases market in the region. The 3D printing gases market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The end-user industries such as health care, design & manufacturing, and oil & gas are likely to account for a significant share of the 3D printing gases market in terms of volume in this region.

Global 3D printing Gases Market: Competitive Scenario

The global 3D printing gases market features presence of several international players and intense competition. Companies in the market are adopting strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures, and research and development to cater to the specific needs of the 3D printing industry.

Major players operating in the market are BASF SE, Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The Linde Group, Praxair, Inc., Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Iceblick Ltd., Universal Cryo Gas, LLC, and Messer Group.