3D Printing in Education Market – Global Analysis on Applications 2026

The global automated turf harvesters market size is expected to reach $155,947.8 thousand in 2026, from $62,151.5 thousand in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026. Automated turf harvesters are used to harvest turf in the form of rolls and slabs from turf cultivation farms. It is an upgrade to the manually operated turf harvesters and provide one-man operation for cutting, rolling and stacking of turf. The automated turf harvesters have features such as product quality monitoring, which rejects the defective roll or slab by sensing its weight and thickness. Moreover, the automated turf harvesters are provided with remote monitoring and diagnostics features, cellular or wireless communication systems, bilingual interface and many other features.

This propels the automated turf harvesters market growth significantly. Furthermore, the implementation of automated turf harvesters on turf cultivation farms increase harvesting speed by 20% and reduce fuel consumption as well. The customers, majorly sod farmers, are switching towards automated equipment in order to increase the overall quality of the harvested turf. In addition, the labor costs are mainly reduced by the implementation of automated turf harvesters on sod farms. Furthermore, the major consumers of automated turf harvesters are from the developed nations like European and North American regions, mainly owing to the better living standards, resulting in improved housing with bigger lawns, participation in luxury sports like golf.

Key Players: FireFly Automatix, Inc., Kesmac Inc., KWMI Equipment, MAGNUM ENP, Trebro Manufacturing, Inc. and Turf Tick Products B.V.

The companies are adopting product development strategy to expand their product features according the growing demands from the market. For instance, the company FireFly Automatix Inc. developed their automated turf harvester ProSlab 155 Turf Harvester by introducing new feature of GPS Auto-Steer. The guidance system enables operators to harvest a field in straight lines, on different terrains such as slopes, rolling terrains, or rough grounds. Moreover, the company FireFly Automatix, Inc. utilizes depth control system to adjust the thickness of turf which is cut according to the user’s requirement and thereby, improve the end product quality. Furthermore, these players have been operating using various representatives and distributors to provide better sales and services. For instance, the company TurfTick Products B.V. offers automated turf harvester product sales and services in the European Union under the company name Nannings van Vuuren Sales.

The global automated turf harvesters market is analyzed across North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the Netherlands, the UK, Germany and rest of Europe) and Asia-Pacific (Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific). According to the automated turf harvesters market analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest automated turf harvesters market share throughout the study period. Europe ranks highest in terms of automated turf harvesters market growth. is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Europe is a major consumer of automated turf harvesters with respect to the golf course segment, owing to the highest number of golf courses, especially in England.

These factors together are anticipated to grow the market significantly. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit growth during the automated turf harvesters forecast. However, Australia is already a major contributor for the automated turf harvesters market growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Automated Turf Harvester Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Automated Turf Harvester Segmentation

7 Automated Turf Harvester Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

