3D Printing Metal Market By Manufacturers,Types,Regions And Applications Research Report Forecast To 2026

The global 3D printing metal market is expected to witness steep growth in the approaching years. The demand of 3D printing (3DP) metals is growing significantly due to the rise in the industrial sector. The results obtained using these metals include superior characteristics such as lightweight and high strength, better resistivity to corrosion among many others which in turn increases the demand of these 3DP.

Major Key Players Include Are:-

3D Systems Corporation

Renishaw Plc

Arcam Ab

Hoganas Ab

Voxeljet Ag

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Gkn Plc

Sandvik Ab

Lpw Technology Ltd.

Optomec Inc.

Eos Gmbh Electro Optical Systems

With a surge in the number of industrial companies, specialized 3D printer vendors, 3D printing service bureaus, software vendors, professional service providers etc, the overall market of 3D printing metal is also growing. Aerospace & defense industry use more of 3D printing metal due to rapid prototyping and higher speed of the manufacturing offered by 3D printing. The aerospace & defense sector use this technology at the first which results in the higher utilization of materials such as titanium and steel. 3D printing allows flexibility to design complex equipment geometries which previously were difficult to build using a traditional manufacturing.

However, technological limitations of additive manufacturing for producing large number of heavy parts might restrain the market from growing in the future. Also, higher cost of printers and raw materials will pose negative effect on the growth of the market. Though with the rising investments and increase in the number of R&D activities to lower the cost reduction and increase the utilization of the product are expected to deliver favourable results towards the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on the product, the market is divided into Titanium, Nickel, Steel, Aluminum and others. Titanium was used maximum in the past as it is widely used in aerospace applications. On the basis of application, the market is divided into Aerospace & defense, Automotive, Medical & dental, Others and 3D Printing.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global 3D printing metal market has been analyzed across the United States, Europe, India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Establishment of more number of players and introduction of innovative products will drive the regional market in North American region during the forecasted period. Moreover, increasing merging activities of advanced technologies with different manufacturing processes will further escalate the growth of the market during the coming years. Asia Pacific market is also showing significant growth and is anticipated to grow faster in the future as well. The reasons to this is expanding manufacturing sector, more investment in R&D by large market players in the countries like China, South Korea, and Japan and above all, supportive government policies will further fuel the regional market of 3D printing metal in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The global demand for 3D printing metal is increasing rapidly due to so many factors linked to it including expanding industrial sector as well. The increasing competition among the key players in the market will result in more strategic partnerships among them in the future that might prove favourable in the coming years as well.

