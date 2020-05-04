3D Sensors Market since 2020 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Profits & Analysis

Increase in use of the 3D sensor in the consumer electronics industry is projected to escalate the 3D sensor market at a CAGR of 52.1%

Latest market study on “Global 3D sensor Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Stereo Vision, Time-of-Flight, Structured Light); End-User Verticals (Healthcare, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others), The global 3D sensor market is accounted to US$ 4,805.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 71,914.2 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the end-user vertical industry segment, a large number of new applications are coming up in the market due to speedy technological advancements. These technologies are now offering huge opportunities across different industry verticals, such as automotive, defense, healthcare, aerospace, robotics, electronics consumables, semiconductors, and retail, where 3D sensors can be used. Companies are now creating partnerships and increase their collaborative efforts to bring more 3D applications.

Stereo 3D imaging is being used to reconstruct soft tissue structures in 3D in the healthcare vertical. 3D biosensors in clinical applications help in diagnosing and monitoring cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. One of the major technological advancements in 3D technology is Time-of-Flight (TOF) technology. These sensors are one of the most crucial and essential components of the current market technologies as these provide solutions to the entire defense ecology. The solutions include complicated controls, measurements, monitoring, and execution. The automotive market has always been at the forefront when it comes to technological evolution. These sensors allow safety innovations, new cargo management efficiency and safety improvements of autonomous and self-driving vehicles. 3D ToF technology is used in sensing. This sensor is a major breakthrough in technology. It is a deep sensing technology that enhances the capacity of a camera to recognize faces and objects.

The market for the global 3D sensor is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global 3D sensor market include Infineon Technologies AG, Basler AG, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., Ams AG, Cognex Corporation, LMI Technologies INC., Stmicroelectronics N.V., IFM Electronic gmbh, Sony, Melexis among others.

The report segments the global 3D sensor market as follows:

3D Sensors Market, by Technology

Stereo Vision

Time-of-Flight

Structured Light

3D Sensors Market, by End-User Verticals

Healthcare

Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

3D Sensors Market, by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Russia Italy Rest of Europe

