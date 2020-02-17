3D Telepresence Market Latest Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand And Forecast To 2022

Telepresence refers to technologies that allow a person to give the appearance of being present or to feel as if he/she was present at a place other than his/her true location. Using Telepresence, the user’s movements, position, voice, actions etc. are sensed, transmitted to a remote location where they are duplicated. Telepresence allows people to reduce their carbon footprint, reduce their travel spend and improve their work/life balance, and improve their productivity.

Telepresence is widely used for video conferencing in group interactions like corporate meetings and is growing rapidly in an era of virtual offices. The evolution towards 3D is a meaningful step to improve the interaction and perception level between the corporate attendees.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064410

End-user

The end-users of 3D Telepresence technology are organizations having global presence who want to connect with their clients in a better way by establishing virtual conference rooms in their offices.

Market Dynamics

Global organizations trying to reduce the amount spent on traveling is one of the prime drivers for the adoption of 3D telepresence technology. Increase in the usage of high-quality telepresence equipment across health care, education and government sectors are other factors driving growth in this market. The sales of telepresence related components like camera, display devices, and microphones etc. is also expected to grow significantly in the near future.

The major constraint in this market is the high cost of installation which when taken care of will drive the demand of this technology manifold.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented into video phones, video conferencing systems, webcam, VoIP, instant messaging and telepresence systems. 3D Telepresence has the potential to dominate this market in near future.

North America holds the largest share in telepresence market. In North America, U.S.A holds the largest share mainly due to the presence of major players of telepresence market in U.S.A. Technological innovations have increased the need for innovative and user-friendly communication systems in business hubs like China and India which will drive the need for 3D Telepresence systems ahead.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064410

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Avaya, AVer Information, Cisco Systems, Highfive, Huawei, Ericsson-LG, Librestream, LifeSize, Panasonic, Polycom, Sony, Trueconf, Vidyo, Zoom Video Communications.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609