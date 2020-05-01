3D XPoint Technology Market by Business Function, Deployment Model, Component, Industry Vertical and Top Players- Micron, Intel Inc| Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2019 to 2025

About this 3D XPoint Technology Market: 3D XPoint (pronounced three dee cross point) is a non-volatile memory (NVM) technology by Intel and Micron Technology; it was announced in July 2015 and is available on the open market under brand names Optane (Intel) and subsequently QuantX (Micron) since April 2017.Bit storage is based on a change of bulk resistance, in conjunction with a stackable cross-gridded data access array.Initial prices are less than dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) but more than flash memory.

The 3D Xpoint technology architecture is designed very innovatively. The architecture is designed in way that each memory cell can be addressed individually by fluctuating the voltage supply thus ceasing the need of transistors thereby reducing costs and increases the capacity. Thus the lower costs, increased capacity and better performance would drive the 3D Xpoint technology market.

• Micron

• Intel Inc

Market Segment by Product Type

• 750GB

• 1.5 TB

Market Segment by Application

• Telecommunication

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Retail

