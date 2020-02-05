Connect with us

3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries | Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Price by 2024 | Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).

Adhesives & Sealants Market: Summary

The Global Adhesives and Sealants Market is estimated to reach USD 64.4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8 %, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).

Adhesives are a group of nonmetallic compounds, which are used to bind the surfaces by means of adhesive bonding processes. Whereas, sealants are referred to as the substances that are used to block the passage or gaps amongst any two materials. These substances are formulated by mixing the additives such as fillers, pigments, plasticizers to deliver the desired outcome with desired requirement. Among both, the adhesives possess higher strength whereas, sealant have longer elongation. These adhesives and sealants are widely used in automotive and transportation, packaging, construction, healthcare, electronics and many other industries.

Download Report PDF Brochure of Global Adhesives and Sealants Market

Adhesives and Sealants Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Soaring Demand from Automotive and Construction Sector

The demand for adhesives and sealants are escalating worldwide owing to the rise in the adoption in the automotive and construction sector. Higher demand for stronger adhesives and fast curing sealants across the construction and automotive sector to the boost efficiency in lesser time is another factor fueling the growth of this market. Ongoing urbanization, betterment in living standard, growing global population, with an increase in spending over construction sector is anticipated to push the market growth uphill. The growing construction activities in the developing and developed economies is projected to raise the demand for adhesives and sealants. As per the Global Construction 2030 report, by 2030 the volume of the global construction is expected to grow by 85%, wherein, China, US and India, would account for 57% of the global growth.

Aforementioned factors are expected to the drive the global adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period.

Growing Packaging Industry

Adhesives and sealant are crucial in the modern packaging owing to advent of new materials. The packaging industry is predominantly growing owing to the increasing penetration of internet, leading to rise in e-commerce sector. Increasing adoption of reusable and sustainable packaging with the growing demand for innovative packaging solutions is boosting the growth of packaging sector. Increasing usage of adhesives and sealants in the packaging applications for better protection is projected to push the market growth.

Thus, the growth in the packaging sector is likely to upsurge the market growth during the forecast period.

Read Press Release of Global Adhesives and Sealants Market for More Information

Market Restraints:

Stringent Environmental Regulations

The environmental issues are the key point of concern for the entire world and has gained importance since last few years. For adhesives and sealants market, regulation over the VOC emissions imposed by the governments of emerging and emerged markets is expected to act as a roadblock. The key manufacturers need to meet the safety standards while manufacturing the adhesives and sealants for varied application areas, in order to minimize the VOC emissions. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has imposed restriction on the manufacturing and sale of the certain adhesives and sealants with the prime focus to reduce the VOC content.

Hence, the stringent regulation to limit VOC emissions is projected to hamper the market growth in the upcoming timespan.

Adhesives and Sealants Market: Key Segments

  • Key Segments by Source: Natural and Synthetic
  • Key Segments by Resin: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyvinyl Adhesives (PVA), Rubber, Cyanoacrylates, Silicone and Others
  • Key Segments by Adhesive Type:Reactive Adhesives and Non-Reactive Adhesive
  • Key Segments by Application: Automotive and Transportation, Packaging, Construction, Furniture and Wood Related Products, Medical, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Paints and Coatings andOthers
  • Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Purchase Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis

Adhesives And Sealants Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Source

  • Natural
  • Synthetic

Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Resin

  • Polyurethane
  • Acrylic
  • Epoxy
  • Polyvinyl Adhesives (PVA)
  • Rubber
  • Cyanoacrylates
  • Silicone
  • Others

Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Adhesive Type

  • Reactive Adhesives
  • Non-reactive Adhesive
  • Drying Adhesive
  • Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
  • Contact Adhesives
  • Hot Melt Adhesives

Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Application

  • Automotive and Transportation
  • Packaging
  • Construction
  • Furniture and Wood Related Products
  • Medical Equipment
  • Electronics
  • Consumer Goods
  • Paints and Coatings
  • Others

To Purchase this Premium Report Click Here

By Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

Click here to know Global Adhesives and Sealants Market

