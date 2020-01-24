5PL Solutions Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2024 : CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post, Kuehne + Nagel Management

Gaming Console Market: Introduction

Gaming Console market is growing these days due to emergence of better visual and audio technologies like the HDMI technology. These technologies have led to the emergence of innovative and new concept of gaming console in the market.

Gaming console is a term used to describe a gaming box or device that is primarily designed to play games that connects to a TV. The player interacts with the game through a controller, a hand-held device with buttons and joysticks or pads. Video and sound are received by the gamer through a television. Game software is available on CDs or DVDs, although earlier game machines used cartridges containing read only memory (ROM) chips. Gaming consoles are powered by operating systems and CPUs that differ from desktop computers. The consoles are under the control of their respective manufacturers, and the software is geared to the machine’s capabilities. Games are not interchangeable with other game consoles or desktop computers, although software publishers may develop games for more than one platform.

Gaming Console Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the gaming console market is the increased adoption of innovative technologies in the gaming consoles. Average use cycle of a gaming console is around 10 years, but new gaming consoles keeps coming approximately every 4 years. This is due to the fact that the consumer now thrive for enriched audio and visual experience for gaming. Increasing disposable incomes have made the gamers able to afford high-end display and TV sets. The HD displays, along with HDMI and wireless network compatibility, have increased the expectations of the gamers. Another driver for the market is the competitions of particular games which are organized on gaming console, this keeps the user addicted to the games, and attracts them to buy the new gaming consoles.

One of the restraint for Gaming Console market is that the cost of these products is high, and the prices for new games also count up to be more. Another important challenge for the market is the emergence of mobile and PC gaming which is eating up the market for the gaming consoles.

Gaming Console Market: Segmentation

The Gaming Console market can be segmented on the basis of type, component, and region.

On the basis of type the gaming console market can be divided into;

TV gaming console

Handheld gaming console

This shows the type in which the gaming console is set up. The TV gaming console shows the use of a TV for audio and video purpose but in handheld gaming console there is generally a singular body which contains the audio and visual unit embedded.

On the basis of Component the Gaming Console market can be segmented into;

Hardware

Software

Services

Hardware shows up the machine which is sold by the providers and include software generally, but software are sold individually too.

Gaming Console Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Gaming Console Market are:

Sony

Microsoft

Nintendo

Mad Catz

Razer

NVIDIA

OUYA

Tommo

Valve Corp.

PlayJam

BlueStacks and others.

In November 2017, Microsoft launched its most powerful and most technological advanced gaming console named Xbox One X. The main feature of Xbox One X is that it brings 4K experience to gaming.

Gaming Console Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Gaming Console Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Gaming Console Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to a large number of customers using gaming products. North America region is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Regional analysis for Gaming Console Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.