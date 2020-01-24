MARKET REPORT
$7.1 Bn Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Set Strong Growth by 2024 | CAGR 8%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Corporate Meeting Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global online corporate meeting services market size reached US$ 4.5 Billion in 2018. Online corporate meeting services are utilized to facilitate online meetings between an enterprise and its employees or stakeholders over the internet. Consisting of video conferencing systems and camera-embedded devices, such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops, these services are utilized for effective communication through live meetings, conferences, presentations and training sessions in an organization. These services are affordable while being easily accessible to the majority of the employees, especially for those who reside at faraway locations, as it enables them to communicate with their team members conveniently. These meeting services are, therefore, gaining widespread popularity among corporations, owing to the convenience offered by them while providing a transparent interaction between the participants.
Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the emergence of virtual workspaces. A virtual workspace is equipped with collaboration and communication tools to replicate a physical office space and connect with remotely located teams on a regular basis. These workspaces are continually integrating cloud-based services with their communication tools to enhance the overall experience of the participants. This, along with a significant rise in internet penetration rates, is providing a boost to the sales of online corporate meeting services. Moreover, online meetings aid employees as well as employers to communicate with their team members in a fast and secure way, irrespective of physical location. Features, such as audio conferencing, screen sharing, meeting recording and event live streaming, not only enhance an organization’s ability to collaborate on a global level but also assist in speeding their decision making process while offering work-time flexibility and reducing travel expenses. Furthermore, constant advancements are also projected to provide a thrust to the market growth. For instance, Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a California-based company, has facilitated the participation of up to 1,000 participants at the same time and up to 49 videos on a single screen. Such initiatives by various corporate organizations across the globe are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 7.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Service Type:
1. Online Corporate VCS (Video Conferencing Services)
2. Online Corporate WCS (Web Conferencing Services)
On the basis of the service type, the market has been bifurcated into online corporate video conferencing services (VCS) and online corporate web conferencing services (WCS).
Market Breakup by Meeting Type:
1. Small Size Meeting
2. Medium Size Meeting
3. Large Size Meeting
Based on the meeting type, the market has been divided into small size, medium size and large size meetings.
Market Breakup by Region:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
On the geographical front, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape has been studied, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these include Adobe Inc., Avaya, Blue Jeans Network, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., Bridgit Inc., Zoho Corporation, newrow_ Inc., Vidyo, Inc., BT Group, ClickMeeting, Communiqué Conferencing, Inc., EyeNetwork, Fuze, Inc., and Cisco WebEx.
Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size is Set to Register 4540 Million USD by 2024 | Leading Players – Solvay, Evonik, Arkema, Peroxy Chem, Akzo Nobel, Kemira, MGC, OCI Chem, NPL, Luxi Chemical
This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2020-2024. Key players in the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.
Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Overview:
The Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Hydrogen Peroxide market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0285479135143 from 3110.0 million $ in 2014 to 3580.0 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Hydrogen Peroxide market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Hydrogen Peroxide will reach 4540.0 million $.
According to the market report analysis, the major factor driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing demand from the paper and pulp industry. The increased demand is because of improved paper quality and increased yield of wood mass. Additionally, hydrogen peroxide is use in environment friendly bleach products, to remove chlorine compounds through bleaching processes. Countries, such as China, United States, India, etc., are the key leading pulp and paper producing countries, and the global production of paper & pulp is increasing constantly at a slower pace.
In terms of the geographic analysis, Europe was the largest Hydrogen Peroxide Market in terms of production followed by North America on account of high number of manufacturing units in the regions. Increasing demand from paper & pulp industries in North America is anticipated to boost Hydrogen Peroxide Market over the next few years. APAC is expected to witness high growth on account of high demand from its various end-use industries.
Top Industry News:
Solvay (December 03, 2019) – Solvay and Anthea join forces to better serve Fragrance, Agrochemical & Pharma customers with catechol derivatives – Solvay, a world-leading producer of flavour and fragrance ingredients, and Anthea, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals in India, have recently concluded an agreement to establish a Joint Venture named CATàSYNTH Speciality Chemicals, dedicated to the production of catechol derivatives.
Through this Joint Venture, the two companies will work together to meet customers’ needs for additional, reliable supply for a range of products including methylenedioxybenzene, heliotropin (piperonal) and helional which are key ingredients for applications in the Flavour, Fragrance, Agrochemical & Pharma industries worldwide.
CATàSYNTH is currently completing a brand-new, world-class manufacturing facility in Mangalore, India which will be fully operational in Q1 2020.
“We have been producing synthetic heliotropin for the Flavours & Fragrances market since 2010 in Crown Chemicals, based on our patented manufacturing processes. Through this partnership with Solvay, we are significantly expanding our production capacities of methylenedioxybenzene and heliotropin, and also enlarging our product range to address other derivatives for the Agrochemical and Pharma market,” says Dr. Vincent Paul, Founder & Chairman of the Anthea Group.
Major Key Players:
1 Solvay
2 Evonik
3 Arkema
4 Peroxy Chem
5 Akzo Nobel
6 Kemira
7 MGC
8 OCI Chem
9 NPL
10 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical and More…………….
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
1 North America
2 Europe
3 Asia Pacific
4 Middle East and Africa
5 South America
In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Hydrogen Peroxide Market.
Major Points in Table of Contents:
Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report 2019
1 Hydrogen Peroxide Product Definition
2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer Hydrogen Peroxide Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer Hydrogen Peroxide Business Revenue
2.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Overview
3 Manufacturer Hydrogen Peroxide Business Introduction
3.1 Solvay Hydrogen Peroxide Business Introduction
3.2 Evonik Hydrogen Peroxide Business Introduction
3.3 Arkema Hydrogen Peroxide Business Introduction
3.4 Peroxy Chem Hydrogen Peroxide Business Introduction
3.5 Akzo Nobel Hydrogen Peroxide Business Introduction
3.6 Kemira Hydrogen Peroxide Business Introduction
N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market Forecast Report by Market Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application
N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) industry growth. N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) industry.. The N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.
The global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.
The study considers the present scenario of the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The competitive environment in the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.
The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) industry.
List of key players profiled in the report:
ZT League
Dow
Honeywell
Merck
The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type
97-99% N-Nonane
99% N-Nonane
On the basis of Application of N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market can be split into:
Chemical Solvents
Organic Synthesis
Rubber Industry
Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.
N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market segmentation by region:
- APAC
- EMEA
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) industry across the globe.
Key Market Insights:
The report provides the following insights into the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market.
Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024
Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) industry..
The Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) market is the definitive study of the global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.
The Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.
List of key players profiled in the report:
DSM
CSPC Pharma
Northeast Pharma
North China Pharma
Shandong Tianli
Ningxia Qiyuan
Zhengzhou Tuoyang
Henan Huaxing
Anhui Tiger
Shandong Luwei
If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.
Depending on Applications the Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) market is segregated as following:
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
Feed
Cosmetics
By Product, the market is Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) segmented as following:
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Feed Grade
The Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, we look not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.
Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market Overview:
- A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts
- Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs
- Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment
- Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts
Why Buy This Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market Report?
Get accurate data and strategic insights on the worldwide Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) market & key players.
What is the market share and respective growth rate between the various application segments? Between developed and emerging economic regions?
Apprehend the magnitude of latest manufacturing trends (future trends, upcoming technologies etc).
As global capacity for and production in Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) market to increase, which geographic regions will have the largest volume and highest growth rates for Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) consumption?
For investors & private equity firms: identify the best companies to invest in.
