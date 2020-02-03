MARKET REPORT
A new study offers detailed examination of Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts Market 2019-2026
The global Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Marinova
Laboratoires Prod’Hyg
Lipotec SAU
Provital Group
Croda
Greentech
SEPPIC
Neyber SAS
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Antioxidants
B Vitamins
Other Minerals
Segment by Application
Medical Care
Personal Care
Cosmetics
Each market player encompassed in the Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market report?
- A critical study of the Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market share and why?
- What strategies are the Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Fucus Vesiculosus Extracts market by the end of 2029?
Trailer Axle Market to represent a significant expansion at 5% CAGR by 2029
A fair distribution of demand shares between on-road and off-road trailers, trailer axles have recently been witnessing higher demand from the latter. Trailer axles, installed in medium to heavy duty trailer vehicles, are widely subjected to bulk load transportation. However, increasing adoption for applications in construction and mining industries is expected to account for the demand growth facing trailer axles in off-road vehicles. A new research study of Persistence Market Research (PMR) suggests that Asia pacific (APAC) and Europe will remain at a forefront in global market for trailer axles.
Some of the prominent growth opportunities indicated by the report include strong demand for heavy-duty trailers. Freight vehicles are major contributors to climate change, emissions, and fuel consumption in on-road transportation sector. As per the report, in the era of industrialization, the BRICS nations (i.e. Russia, India, China, Brazil) are witnessing a mass shift towards three-axle trailers owing to requisites associated with long distance transportation.
Key Takeaways – Global Trailer Axle Market
- Global trailer axle market is said to be highly consolidated with top five players accounting for over 70% of the market value.
- APAC is identified as the highly lucrative regional market for trailer axle sales, attributing to the high-scale assembly of trailers in China.
- Over the forecast period, markets in Latin America, followed by APAC, will also emerge attractive, registering substantial growth.
- For logistics companies owing to the fleet of commercial trailers, financing can provide immediate access to required trailers with a much lower up-front cost, competitive interest rates, and low down payments to address concerns related to their operating costs.
- Manufacturing, construction, and industrial sector operators focusing on goods transportation prefer to purchase their own equipment over rental.
- In terms of volume, medium duty or trailer axles with 8,000-15,000 lbs capacity are anticipated to lead the way in the trailer axle market.
- Market analysis by sales channel reveals that OEMs are expected to preferred among trailer axle manufacturers, with bulk of trailer axle sales and installation at OEM sites. The market value of replacement will remain relatively stable.
- Implementation of new and advanced technologies to enhance product quality and compliance with government policies and regulations to meet emission standards may improve sales output that in turn would spur the demand for trailer axle market
- Demand for telematics will experience spectacular growth at a yearly rate as high as 15%, consequently driving the demand for trailer axles over the forecast period.
Leading axle manufacturers are focusing on market consolidation by expanding their manufacturing, distribution, and sales network in fast developing economies of Latin America & Asia Pacific. They are thereby seeking significantly lowered manufacturing and operational costs. In the near future, increasing installation and maintenance of off-road vehicles will evoke the need for trailer axle which are subjected to severe load based operations. This will eventually augment the growth of trailer axle sales.
More about Trailer Axle Market Report
The trailer axle report provides the adoption rate, growth rate, market share, market trends, and discusses the historical and future growth of the trailer axle market. Additionally, the trailer axle report also discusses key trends that are being adopted by major manufacturers to maintain their dominance in the trailer axle market. The trailer axle report also tracked key developments of companies, patent analysis for the historical period, regional ongoing and upcoming projects/tenders, and government & PPP investments in end-use industries in order to get an idea about the forecast period, i.e. opportunity for the market in the coming years.
About PMR – Automotive and Transportation
The Automotive and Transportation division of PMR provides exclusive coverage and actionable insights about the automotive and transportation industry, encompassing automotive, aviation, shipping and marine, and railway sector. Market findings and competition intelligence of OEM, aftermarket, services, and technology landscape have helped numerous industry stakeholders’ right from automakers, component manufacturers, channel partners, and service providers in taking informed decisions and keeping them up-to-date with market behavior.
Companies covered in Trailer Axle Market Report
Company Profiles
- Meritor, Inc.
- Hendrickson Corporation
- BPW Group
- SAF-Holland S.A
- Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd.
- Schmitz Cargobull
- Gigant – Trenkamp & Gehle GmbH
- Guangzhou TND Axle Co., Ltd.
- Redneck Trailer Supplies
- JOST Axle Systems
- York Transport Equipment (Asia) Pte Ltd.
- H D TRAILERS PVT LTD
Keycard Locks Market Industry 2020 Market Research analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
This Keycard Locks Market report is very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the Keycard Locks Market report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts.
Market Segmentation:
Major players profiled in the report are Digilock, OJMAR, Kaba, I-TEC, GoKeyless, NAPCO Security Technologies, Locstar Technology, HUNE, KAS, BALING.
Keycard Locks Market is analyzed by types like Mechanical Card Reader, Wiegand Card Reader, Magnetic Stripe Card Reader, Passive RFID Card Reader, Others.
On the basis of the end users/applications, Hotel, Office, Residence, Others.
Points Covered of this Keycard Locks Market report are:
To share detailed information about the key factors such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2026.
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Keycard Locks market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Keycard Locks?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Keycard Locks?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Keycard Locks for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Keycard Locks market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Keycard Locks expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Keycard Locks market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
- Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Keycard Locks market?
Contact:
Rohan S.
Email:[email protected]
US: +1-909-329-2808
UK: +44-203-743-1890
Recent research: Automotive Wiring Harness Market to witness steady growth at CAGR by 2021
Automotive wiring harness is an assembly of wires or cables which transmits electrical power or signals in the automobiles. As compared to the individual electric wires in an automotive, automotive wiring harness are better safeguarded against the impact of vehicular vibrations. Additionally, automotive wiring harness is more secure from abrasions and moisture. The global automotive wiring harness market is witnessing exponential growth due to the increasing automobile industry.
The automotive wiring harness broadly consists of six components namely electric wire, protector, grommet, terminal, tape and clamp. Automotive wiring harness industry is showing great advancements in increasing the efficiency of the harness. The price of automotive wiring harness have been declining in recent times due to falling copper prices (one of the raw material for automotive wiring harness) and several lawsuits against the price control practice of the key manufacturers. The fall in prices has further increased the demand for automotive wiring harness globally. In the European Union, six substances used in automotive wiring harness namely lead, mercury, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls and polybrominated diphenyl ether must fall under RoHS lead-free directive.
Among regions, Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive wiring harness market in 2013 followed by Europe. Japan is the leading producer of automotive wiring harness in Asia Pacific. With the increasing automobiles, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its leadership position by 2020.
The pacified European automobile market is expected to pick up the fast growth trend with its recovering economy which is expected to forward its benefit to the automotive wiring harness market.
The automotive wiring harness market for new energy vehicles including the electric and hybrid vehicles have higher per unit cost due to the higher production cost of high voltage wiring harness assembly. The special processing in terms of electricity transmitting capacity, mechanical strength, insulation protection and electromagnetic compatibility increases the production cost by 25%-50%. The increasing numbers of new energy vehicles are expected to boost the automotive wiring harness market significantly in terms of value. The Chinese market for new energy vehicles is increasing rapidly which is expected to attract significant demand for the automotive wiring harness market in this category.
Automotive wiring harness industry is highly consolidated where four major players account for about 75% of the market. The key market players in automotive wiring harness market include
- Delphi Automotive
- Furukawa Electric
- Lear
- Leoni
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Yazaki
- Tianjin Jin-Zhu Wiring Systems and Prestolite Wire.
The large companies have been making organic and inorganic investments to increase their global reach and cater to the increasing automotive wiring harness demands. For instance, Furukawa acquired Mitsubishi’s automotive connector business in 2011 to increase investment in this field. In May 2013, Furukawa decided to expand the production of its Philippines factory. Chinese automotive wiring harness company Shenzen Deren Electronics Co. Ltd. purchased auto connector and wiring harness business of CAEG in 2012. The largest companies such as Yazaki, SY System Tech, Leoni and Furukawa have been several times penalized for controlling market prices in North America and Europe. These four companies have been penalized with USD 187 million in July 2013 by European Union on the same grounds.
Key geographies evaluated in this report are:
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
- Eastern Europe
- CIS
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Others
