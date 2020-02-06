Global Market
ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Johnson Controls | The Energy Management Systems Market: Worldwide Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019-2024)
Energy Management System Market Summary
The Global Energy Management System Market is estimated to reach USD 110.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 18.8%. Volatility of energy prices and increasing awareness of technology availability and validity is expected to drive the energy management system market during the forecast period. However, involvement of multiple stakeholders in the process is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Developing cost effective system is expected to become an opportunity for energy management system market.
Energy management system (EMS) permits consolidated control of energy usage across premises. It is a Central control system which allows operation of several control systems from a single application. All the sensors present in the system works as data inputs and the system uses these inputs to regulate control components. Some key players in EMS market are Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Johnson Controls International PLC, and IBM Corporation among others.
Energy Management System Market Segmentation
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global EMS market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into building and energy management system, cluster energy management system, home energy management system, retail energy management system, and factory energy management system.
- By component, EMSmarket is segmented into, hardware, software and services.
- By solution, EMSmarket is segmented into, demand response management system, carbon management system, utility billing and customer information system.
- By end use industry, EMSmarket is segmented into energy and power, IT & Telecom, manufacturing, chemical, transportation and others.
Energy Management System Market Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Energy Management System Market by Type
- Building and Energy Management System (BEMS)
- Cluster Energy Management System (CEMS)
- Home Energy Management System (HEMS)
- Retail Energy Management System (REMS)
- Factory Energy Management System (FEMS)
- Energy Management System Market by Component
Hardware
- Controllers
- Sensors
- Batteries
- Display Devices
- Others
Software
- Cloud-Based
- Web-Based
Services
- Analysis Services
- Technical Services
- Program Services
Energy Management System Market by Solution
- Demand Response Management System
- Carbon Management System
- Utility Billing and Customer Information System
- Energy Management System Market by End Use Industry
- Energy and Power
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Chemical
- Transportation
- Others
Energy Management System Market by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)
Global Market
Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Broad And General Facts About Trends, Cagr And Major Industrial Players | Observes Forencis Research (FSR).
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Summary
The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market is estimated to reach USD 16.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28.3 %.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a machine which has capability of problem solving, critical thinking, reasoning and other such attributes based on data captured. This data becomes a training platform for the AI machine. For further decision making process, this past data can be utilize for solving the technical problems.AI is a rapidly evolving technology and mobile artificial intelligence is one such evolution. Mobile artificial intelligence helps in a making smart devices cleverer by providing advanced hardware and software for better decision making and efficient operation of devices. Mobile artificial intelligence is created for better end user functioning and surrounding through on-device processing and reshaping the user experiences.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Demand of AI in Diversified Applications
With the help of emerging technologies, AI and smart devices is operated more efficiently, fast, and smoothly in every domain than before. AI may become potential competitive advantage across most of the domains and economy. Increasing demand for AI based processors in mobile devices is also fueling the growth of AI during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- High Initial and Maintenance Cost
The cost of mobile artificial intelligence is high compared to existing hardware and software. Advanced set of components is required for mobile AI. However, it consists of complex operations procedures which may require more cost as compare with traditional methodology. Also these advance components require maintenance and installation cost which can be add more cost to the manufacturer. Hence, this factor will be restraining the market growth.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Key Segments
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Mobile artificial intelligence market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.
- Segmentation by Component comprises of: Hardware, Software andServices
- Segmentation by Process Technology comprises of:28 nm, 7nm, 5nm and Others
- Segmentation by Application comprises of: Smartphone, Industrial Internet of Things, Automotive, Drones, AR/VRand
- Regional segmentation covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Components
Hardware
- Processor
- Central Processing Unit (CPU)
- Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
- Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
- Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
- Tensor Processing Unit (TPU)
- Memory
- Sensor
- Others
Software
- Software Tool
- Platform
Services
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Process Technology
- 28 nm
- 7nm
- 5nm
- Others
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Application
- Smartphone
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- Automotive
- Drones
- AR/VR
- Others
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)
Global Market
Global Fintech Blockchain Market Latest Study On Segmentation Analysis, Leading Players & Industry Trends Forecast To 2024, Says FSR
FinTECH Blockchain Market: Summary
The Global Fintech Blockchain Market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 70.6%. Rising adoption for digitization, increasing adoption of chatbots, and growing in capital optimization are expected to drive the fintech blockchain market. However, cybersecurity and software code risks act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Growing adoption for stock market, record the complete lifecycle transaction and adoption of application programming interface (APIS) is identified as an opportunity for fintech blockchain market.
Fintech refers to the financial technology which is use for financial services through software and other technologies such as payment. Fintech Blockchain are used to store the data of transaction and another details of the users. Fintech Blockchain are used for faster transactions, reducing operation costs, and many other financial applications.
Some key players in fintech blockchain IBM Corporation Amazon Web Services, Inc., Ripple, Microsoft Corporation, Earthport PLC., Bitfury Group Limited., Interbit, Oracle Corporation, Digital Asset Holdings, LLC AND Factom. among other.
FinTECH Blockchain Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global fintech blockchain market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into digital customer engagement, retail banking operations, commercial banking operations andfinance and risk.
- By type, the fintech blockchain market is segmented intoprivate blockchain, public blockchain and consortium blockchain.
- By application, the market is segmented into credit scoring, stock-trading apps, insurance, budgeting applications and
FinTECH Blockchain Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
FinTECH Blockchain Market, by Solution
- Digital Customer Engagement
- Retail Banking Operations
- Commercial Banking Operations
- Finance and Risk
- FinTECH Blockchain Market, by Type
- Private Blockchain
- Public Blockchain
- Consortium Blockchain
FinTECH Blockchain Market by, Application
- Credit Scoring
- Stock-Trading Applications
- Insurance
- Budgeting Applications
- Others
Energy Management System Market by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)
Global Market
NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon | Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Popular Trends And Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future | Says FSR
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Summary
The Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is estimated to reach USD 4.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 41.6%. Growing volumes of data in supply chain and adoption of AI to optimize supply chain is expected to drive the artificial intelligence in supply chain market during the forecast period. However, high initial capital cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Automate processes with AI is expected to become an opportunity for artificial intelligence in supply chain market.
Artificial intelligence is an imitation of human intelligence in programmed machines. Supply chain is a series of processes involved in the manufacturing and distribution of any commodity. Artificial intelligence mainly used in supply chain manahement for supporting end-to-end visibility, building better reaction time, and improving the efficiency of current system and delivering better outcomes. Some key players in artificial intelligence in supply chain market are NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Intel Corporation among others.
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of hardware, the market is segmented into hardware, software,and
- By technology, the market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing,and computer vision.
- By application, the market is segmented into operational procurement, supply chain planning, warehouse management, supplier relationship management, demand planning and
- By end use industry, the market is segmented into consumer goods, industrial, energy and power, aerospaceand others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and theMiddle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Component
Hardware
- Memory
- Network
- Processor
- CPU
- GPU
- TPU
- FPGA
- VPUS
- ASIC
Software
- Artificial Intelligence Platform
- Deep Learning Software
- Chatbots
- Machine Learning Software
Services
- Deployment and Integration
- On Cloud
- On Premise
- Maintenance and Support
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Technology
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Computer Vision
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Application
- Operational Procurement
- Supply Chain Planning
- Warehouse Management
- Supplier Relationship Management
- Demand Planning
- Others
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by End Use Industry
- Consumer Goods
- Industrial
- Energy & Power
- Aerospace
- Others
By Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)
