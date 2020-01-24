Absence Management Software Market Brief Analysis By Top Companies, Revenue Value Chain, Trends, Restraints, Innovation And Forecast Analysis Till 2026

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2020-2024. Key players in the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Overview:

The Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Hydrogen Peroxide market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0285479135143 from 3110.0 million $ in 2014 to 3580.0 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Hydrogen Peroxide market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Hydrogen Peroxide will reach 4540.0 million $.

According to the market report analysis, the major factor driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing demand from the paper and pulp industry. The increased demand is because of improved paper quality and increased yield of wood mass. Additionally, hydrogen peroxide is use in environment friendly bleach products, to remove chlorine compounds through bleaching processes. Countries, such as China, United States, India, etc., are the key leading pulp and paper producing countries, and the global production of paper & pulp is increasing constantly at a slower pace.

In terms of the geographic analysis, Europe was the largest Hydrogen Peroxide Market in terms of production followed by North America on account of high number of manufacturing units in the regions. Increasing demand from paper & pulp industries in North America is anticipated to boost Hydrogen Peroxide Market over the next few years. APAC is expected to witness high growth on account of high demand from its various end-use industries.

Top Industry News:

Solvay (December 03, 2019) – Solvay and Anthea join forces to better serve Fragrance, Agrochemical & Pharma customers with catechol derivatives – Solvay, a world-leading producer of flavour and fragrance ingredients, and Anthea, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals in India, have recently concluded an agreement to establish a Joint Venture named CATàSYNTH Speciality Chemicals, dedicated to the production of catechol derivatives.

Through this Joint Venture, the two companies will work together to meet customers’ needs for additional, reliable supply for a range of products including methylenedioxybenzene, heliotropin (piperonal) and helional which are key ingredients for applications in the Flavour, Fragrance, Agrochemical & Pharma industries worldwide.

CATàSYNTH is currently completing a brand-new, world-class manufacturing facility in Mangalore, India which will be fully operational in Q1 2020.

“We have been producing synthetic heliotropin for the Flavours & Fragrances market since 2010 in Crown Chemicals, based on our patented manufacturing processes. Through this partnership with Solvay, we are significantly expanding our production capacities of methylenedioxybenzene and heliotropin, and also enlarging our product range to address other derivatives for the Agrochemical and Pharma market,” says Dr. Vincent Paul, Founder & Chairman of the Anthea Group.

Major Key Players:

1 Solvay

2 Evonik

3 Arkema

4 Peroxy Chem

5 Akzo Nobel

6 Kemira

7 MGC

8 OCI Chem

9 NPL

10 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical and More…………….

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

1 North America

2 Europe

3 Asia Pacific

4 Middle East and Africa

5 South America

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Hydrogen Peroxide Market.

