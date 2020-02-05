Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Growth and Trends Analysis by Top Eminent Players as C and D Technologies, CLARIOS, East Penn Manufacturing Co., EnerSys

The absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery uses saturated absorbent glass mats between the plates in place of gelled or liquid electrolytes. AGM batteries have a very low internal resistance and are able to deliver high currents on demand. Increasing investments in renewable energy are propelling the demand for these batteries during the forecast period. Several key players in the market are adopting various growth strategies, such as the expansion of the product portfolio with new developments to stay competitive in the market.

The “Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of absorbent glass mat battery market with detailed market segmentation by voltage, application, end user, and geography. The global absorbent glass mat battery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading absorbent glass mat battery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global absorbent glass mat battery market is segmented on the basis of voltage, application, and end user. Based on voltage, the market is segmented as 2-4 V, 6-8 V, and 12 V and above. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as energy storage, automotive, industrial, UPS, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as OEM and aftermarket.

The report also includes the profiles of key absorbent glass mat battery companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– C&D Technologies, Inc.

– CLARIOS

– East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

– EnerSys

– Exide Technologies

– Fullriver Battery

– Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

– Power Sonic Corporation

– Storage Battery Systems, LLC

– Universal Power Group, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting absorbent glass mat battery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the absorbent glass mat battery market in these regions.

