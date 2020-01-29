Access Control Market Current Trends and Major Impacting Factors Forecast To 2018 – 2025: AMAG Technology Inc.,Siemens AG,ASSA ABLOY AB,NEC Corporation

Access Control Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts Type (Hardware, Software, and Services) and Application (BFSI, Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, Government & Transport, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast

The solutions featuring secure and bi-directional communications with innovative encryption methods enabled by employing standards including Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) is projected to propel the growth of the market. Further, when access control technology is combined with video surveillance, it helps to smoothly scale-up to address more complex demands of security. This helps the hardware and software to communicate with each other, thus providing a more holistic view of security and improving analytics and reporting functions. In addition, leveraging the innovative technologies including behavioral biometrics is expected to increase the level of authenticity for access control systems.

The global access control market accounted for US$ 6.05 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 16.66 Bn by 2025.

Access Control Market – List of Companies

1. Gemalto N.V.

2. Honeywell International, Inc.

3. AMAG Technology Inc.

4. Siemens AG

5. ASSA ABLOY AB

6. NEC Corporation

7. Johnson Controls International PLC

8. Schneider Electric SE

9. Gallagher Group Limited

10. Identiv, Inc.

With advancements in access control products, risk in security breaches rise including hacking of fingerprints to take out valuable information from the confidential documents. This poses a significant need for the federal organizations to deploy better access control products to address these threats. With the help of government initiatives in the area of safe & secure city to protect infrastructure facility, physical plant, buildings, people, Individual facilities, and complete metropolitan areas, demand for access control is expected to boost. Owing to the fact, the Governments of the countries are also looking forward to take more initiatives to deploy video surveillance cameras in public places as well to maintain law and order, and minimize the crime rates.

The global access control market is segmented on basis of five strategic regions including; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America accounted for the largest share in 2017 in global access control market. Asia Pacific followed by Middle East and Africa regions are foreseen to exhibit enormous growth in adopting the access control products. The emergence of IoT-oriented technologies and growing security concerns in the region is expected to drive growth. Further, strong economic growth in the region has supplemented the market growth.

The government of various economies in the Asia Pacific region are highly concerned about the security issues to avoid access from unauthorized visitors. Government of various countries in Asia Pacific such as Singapore, Hong Kong and others are adopting the momentum of Smart Cities thereby, investing in the development of internet infrastructure in the countries with an aim to bring urbanization. This would further increase the growth of various security measures in order to maintain the law and order of respective counties and mitigate crime rates and civil unrest activities. Moreover, the governments of respective countries are heavily procuring IP cameras for airports, bus and railway stations, traffic signals, subways, sports stadiums, recreational centers, and commercial parking space among others to gather sufficient data along with analysis of the situation in case of any criminal misconducts. The smart city programs are impacting positively on the growth of access control market in the Asia Pacific region.

The report segments the global access control market as follows:

Global Access Control Market – By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Access Control Market – By Application

BFSI

Residential

Commercial

Healthcare

Government & Transport

Others

