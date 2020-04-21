Accessibility Testing Service Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Accessibility Testing Service Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Accessibility Testing Service market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Accessibility Testing Service Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Accessibility Testing Service Market : QA InfoTech, QualiTest, Planit, QualityLogic, Siteimprove, Invensis, Knowbility, Applause, QA Consultants, Intopia, Interactive Accessibility, Paciello Group, Happiest Minds, TestingXperts, Zoonou, Octaware, BarrierBreak, AccessibilityOz, Ten10, BugFinders, Magic EdTech, 360Logica, Sopra Steria, Deque Systems, Saffron Tech, Criterion 508.

Accessibility Testing is defined as a type of Software Testing performed to ensure that the application being tested is usable by people with disabilities like hearing, color blindness, old age and other disadvantaged groups.

The differently-abled population is increasing by the day, globally. This includes people with visual, hearing, cognitive and motor impairments. As technology makes in-roads into newer domains and applications, making products accessible for one and all has become the need of the day. Section 508 testing, more specifically WCAG2.1 compliance testing is important to standardize accessibility engineering in product development.

Why Section 508 and WCAG testing?

These standards with WCAG being a subset of Sec 508, are being leveraged by product organizations globally in their drive to build digitally inclusive solutions that bring in more market share, better alignment with legal requirements and a product that keeps users in the forefront. The updates to these compliances are regular, organized and comprehensive making these a one-stop-shop for accessibility engineering. The standards also provide multiple acceptance criteria enabling flexibility in adoption at varied paces based on an organization’s accessibility maturity as opposed to one-size-fits-all model.

The Accessibility Testing Service market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Accessibility Testing Service Market on the basis of Types are :

Web App

Mobile App

On The basis Of Application, the Global Accessibility Testing Service Market is Segmented into :

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Other

Regions Are covered By Accessibility Testing Service Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Accessibility Testing Service Market

– Changing Accessibility Testing Service market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Accessibility Testing Service Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Accessibility Testing Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

