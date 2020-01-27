According to latest research on Business to Business Media market focusing on Leading Manufacturers- Bloomberg, IBM, Oracle, SAP

Get Sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002655/
The List of Companies
1. NVidia Corporation
2. Intel Corporation
3. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
4. Infineon Technologies AG
5. Rohm Semiconductor
6. Texas Instruments Inc.
7. Renesas Electronics Corporation
8. Robert Bosch Gmbh
9. ON Semiconductor Corporation
10. STMicroelectronics N.V.
The automotive industry is constantly facing pressures to integrate their vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components in order to enhance the performance of the vehicles. The rising drift of electrification of vehicles is a major factor boosting the automotive semiconductor market. Attributing to this, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly partnering with semiconductor manufacturers to meet the demands of their customers.
The automobile manufacturers worldwide are experiencing significant demand for vehicles ranging from passenger vehicles, lightweight commercial vehicles, and heavyweight commercial vehicles. Higher disposable income in the developed countries and increasing purchasing power capacity among the population in developing countries is significantly driving the automobile procurement. The constant pressure on automobile manufacturers to deliver a large number of vehicles to meet consumer demand is catalyzing the production statistics of vehicle manufacturing. For instance, the global automotive production as per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers accounted for 97.3 Mn in 2017 as compared to 95.1 Mn in 2016. The calculated year on year growth rate of automotive production was 2.36% from 2016 to 2017. With the increase in automobile manufacturing, the demand for advanced technologies integrated on to the vehicles is simultaneously increasing among the end users. This factor has created a potential market space for various types of semiconductors. Additionally, surging adoption of advanced automotive infotainment systems, robust powertrain, and safety systems also demands technologically enhanced semiconductors, which is impacting positively on the automotive semiconductor market. Thus, the rising automotive manufacturing is playing a major role in driving the automotive semiconductor market in the current scenario. A similar trend is also foreseen to drive the market in the coming years.
