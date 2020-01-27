Connect with us

According to latest research on Pressure Sensitive Adhesive market focusing on Leading Manufacturers- Dow, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co., 3M, Sika AG, Momentive, Ashland., Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd

Key Companies Analyzed in Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Report are: – Dow, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co., 3M, Sika AG, Momentive, Ashland., Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Powerband, Advance Polymers.

The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Increasing demand for pressure sensitive tapes and labels from the packaging industry is one of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive during the forecast period. On the contrary, increasing prices of raw materials which is affecting the manufacturers is one of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

Pressure-sensitive adhesive is a type of non-reactive adhesive which forms a bond when pressure is applied to bond the adhesive with the adherend. No solvent, water, or heat is needed to activate the adhesive.

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive market is segmented on the basis of Type, End-use Industry and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Product type:

Rubber Based
Acrylic
Silicon
Others

Product End-use:

Automotive
Packaging
Electronics
Consumer Goods
Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada
Europe- Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa- UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits of the Report:

*Global, regional, country, propulsion type, and application market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

*Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

*Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

*Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

*Analysis on Key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Target Audience:

*Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Manufacturers & Technology Providers

*Traders, Importers, and Exporters

*Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

*Research and Consulting Firms

*Government and Research Organizations

*Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

