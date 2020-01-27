According to latest research on Product Analytics market focusing on Leading Manufacturers- IBM Corporation, Google, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe, Mixpanel

The global product analytics market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of product analytics market includes by Mode (Tracking Data, Analyzing Data), by End User (Designers, Manufacturers, Consumer Engagement, Sales and Marketing Professionals), by Vertical (Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Others) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Product analytics is a specialized application and analytical software that consumes service reports, product returns, warranties, customer feedback and data from embedded sensors to help manufacturers assess product defects, identify prospects for product enhancements, detect patterns in usage or capacity of products, and associate all these factors to customers. Product analytics can also include feeds from social platforms to track complaints about products. Manufacturers’ need for ensuring market competitiveness, increasing implementation of big data and other associated technologies are considered as the major driving factors for the growth of product analytics market.

However, fluctuating regional data regulations, time-consuming restricting predictive models, rising concerns over data privacy, and critical data breach are some of the major challenges in the product analytics market. Looking at present consistent rise in demand for product analytics it is estimated that the market will grow significantly over the forecast period.

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Product Analytics Market are –

IBM Corporation , Google , Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe , Mixpanel , Amplitude , Piwik PRO , Plytix , Heap Inc.

Based on mode:

Tracking Data

Analyzing Data

Based on End User:

Designers

Manufacturers

Consumer Engagement

Sales and Marketing Professionals

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

