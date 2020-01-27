According to latest research on Smart Education and Learning market focusing on Leading Manufacturers- Adobe Systems Incorporated, Educomp Solutions Ltd., NIIT Limited, Smart Technologies

Smart education and learning system highlights on the applications of mobile devices and concentrations on the mobility of the student. Furthermore, it provides flexible learning process and replaces the traditional classroom teaching approaches.

Constant increasing acceptance of e-learning in corporate and learning centers, initiatives by government to develop the market, technological progressions in smart education & e-learning, rising number of mobile learning applications are the major key factors which are accelerating growth of smart education and learning market.

However, security and privacy concerns, high implementation cost are the major factors which are limiting growth of smart education and learning market. Despite these limitations, the rising demand of smart learning rather than traditional learning method will significantly grow smart education and learning market in the forecast period.

The smart education and learning market is primarily segmented based on different learning mode, end user and regions

The Manufacturers Analyzed In Global Smart Education and Learning Market Are –

Adobe Systems Incorporated, Educomp Solutions Ltd., NIIT Limited, Smart Technologies, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Saba Software, Inc., Unit4, Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc.

On the basis of learning mode:

Virtual Instructor-led Training

Simulation-based Learning

Social Learning

Blended Learning

Adaptive Learning

Collaborative Learning

On the basis of End User:

Academics

Corporate

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government & regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, application trends & dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate

