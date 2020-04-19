MARKET REPORT
Acetaminophen (paracetamol) Market Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future
Acetaminophen, commonly known as Paracetamol is the most widely used analgesic and antipyretic that relieves pain and reduce fever. Discovered in 1877, the drug is typically used for mild to moderate pain. It is prescribed either alone with or in a combination with cold medication. The name ‘Paracetamol’ is approved by the International Nonproprietary, Australia and Britain, while Acetaminophen is the name that is approved and used in U.S and Japan.
Acetaminophen (paracetamol) Market: Usage
Its pain reliever content is derived from a coal tar and is safe at recommended doses. It also appears to be safe during pregnancy and when breastfeeding. The drug is classified as mild analgesic used for relieving headaches, arthritis and other minor pains. It is also recommended for cold and flu remedies. As acetaminophen is normally used to treat inflammatory pain, it is classified as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID).
Acetaminophen is commercially available in the form of tablets, liquid suspensions, and capsules. The common adult dose is 500 to 1000 mg and the drug is safe for all age groups including children and infants. Acetaminophen is safe for use at recommended doses but overdose of drug leads to nausea, vomiting and sweating. Serious skin rashes may rarely occur, however high dose of the drug can result in liver failure.
Acetaminophen is composed of active metabolite of phenacetin and acetanilide, but unlike phenacetin and acenilide, their combination acetaminophen is not carcinogenic at therapeutic doses. Its effects last between two-four hours.
Acetaminophen market growth
Owing to the increasing cases of chronic diseases and conditions that need pain management solutions on regular basis, the Paracetamol market is showing a growth. The market of Asia-Pacific leads in the market of Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) driven by the high growth markets of India and China. The high population and availability of cheap drugs has made Paracetamol highly popular in the market. Acetaminophen is also widely used and prescribed in North America and European markets. Although the drug has high growth market in India, in its recent guidelines on the ‘Safety and efficacy of non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drug’, Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked people to desist from using Paracetamol, saying that it cause more harm than good if taken without medical supervision.
The Paracetamol market is currently being driven particularly in countries such as South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina by spikes in healthcare costs and the easy availability of affordable Paracetamol drugs without the requirement of a prescription. The major companies which are involved in manufacturing Acetaminophen include Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Captab biotech, Arika healthcare, Aknil biotech, M.M. Pharma and Genesis Biotech.
MARKET REPORT
Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.86% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Polyamide-imide Resin market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Polyamide-imide Resin market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Polyamide-imide Resin market: Innotek Technology Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Nuplex Resins, LLC, Fujifilm, Hitachi Resins, LLC, Drake Plastics Ltd. Co., Mitsubishi Shoji, Solvay SA, Kermel, Elantas, Shanghai Songhan Plastics Technology Co., Ltd., Ensinger GmbH, Quadrant, Saint-Gobain and Kermel among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Polyamide-imide Resin for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Polyamide-imide Resin market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
MARKET REPORT
Global Polymer Foam Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.06% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Polymer Foam Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Polymer Foam market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Polymer Foam market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Polymer Foam market:Arkema Group, Armacell International S.A., BASF SE, Borealis AG, Fritz Nauer AG, Koepp Schaum GmbH, JSP Corporation, Polymer Technologies, Inc., Recticel NV, Rogers Corporation, Sekisui Alveo AG, Synthos S.A., Bayer AG, Covestro, DowDuPont, Inc., Trelleborg AB, Zotefoams plc, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, and Sealed Air Corporation among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Polymer Foam for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Polymer Foam market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
MARKET REPORT
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Peritoneal Dialysis market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Peritoneal Dialysis market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Peritoneal Dialysis market: Baxter International Inc., Cook Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medionics International, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Newsol Technologies Inc., Poly Medicure Limited, Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd., Terumo Corp., Utah Medical Products, Inc., and among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Peritoneal Dialysis for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Peritoneal Dialysis market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
