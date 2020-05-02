Acrylate Monomers Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Hitachi Chemical, Evonik Industries

The report titled “Acrylate Monomers Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The analysts forecast the global acrylate monomers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the period 2019-2025.

Acrylate monomers, known as methacrylate, are the ester salts of acrylic acid. Generally, they are prepared by the direct esterification of alcohol with methacrylic acid or acrylic acid. Acrylate monomers used as precursors in the formulation of paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and polymer plastics such as acrylate polymers, fabrics, and other end-use products.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Acrylate Monomers Market: BASF, Arkema, Hitachi Chemical, Evonik Industries, SAMCO, Dow Chemical, Toagosei, New Japan Chemical, LG Chem, San Esters and others.

Global Acrylate Monomers Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Acrylate Monomers Market on the basis of Types are:

Butyl Acrylate Monomer

Methyl Acrylate Monomer

2 Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate Monomer

Ethyl Acrylate Monomer

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Acrylate Monomers Market is segmented into:

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastic

Printing Inks

Others

Regional Analysis For Acrylate Monomers Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Acrylate Monomers Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Acrylate Monomers Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Acrylate Monomers Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Acrylate Monomers Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Acrylate Monomers Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

