Acrylic Display Boxes Market Survey On Emerging Opportunities

Acrylic Display Boxes Market – An Overview

Acrylic boxes are fabricated from high quality fine plastic and which makes them suitable presentation format for merchandising in offices, libraries, and more. These boxes are made up of tough acrylic, and their aesthetic appeal makes them apt for storing and displaying vintage goods. Acrylic display boxes can be customized according to the demand of customers on the basis of colors, shapes and designs.

Acrylic display boxes are transparent, lightweight and cost effective which makes them an attractive alternative when compared to other packaging boxes. These properties are expected to fuel the demand of acrylic display boxes across various end-use industries, during the period of forecast. Moreover, storage in acrylic display boxes enhances product visibility, which translates into increased sales. This is further expected to propel the demand for acrylic display boxes in retail and specialty stores.

Acrylic Display Boxes Market – Dynamics

Over the past few years, the packaging industry has experienced a major transformation. At the same moment, digital literacy is increasing exponentially, making the consumer today more research-driven and demanding. Acrylic display boxes are basically used for display of the objects by making it more presentable and eye-catching. Therefore, it is expected to be considered mainly for the outlets whether it is of electronics or clothing brand.

Acrylic display boxes helps in showing the variety of products available at the store which in short saves time of the customers. Increasing number of stores, supermarkets, hotels, offices is expected to result into an increased demand for acrylic display boxes. Furthermore, acrylic display boxes can be used over broad temperature range and possess superior weather resistance when compared to glass, wood or other packaging boxes. Also, growing retail chains are expected to pose lucrative growth potential for acrylic display boxes market. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the acrylic display boxes market.

However, owing to their less durability and higher cost, acrylic display boxes might lose their share to wooden boxes or other plastic boxes. Also, these boxes are prone to scratches or stains more easily than glass display boxes which might hamper the growth of acrylic display boxes market. Furthermore, requirement of high investment on raw materials might be another obstacle in the growth of acrylic display boxes market.

Acrylic Display Boxes Market – Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are significant shareholders in the acrylic display boxes market and are projected to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are expected to remain at the forefront in terms of acrylic display boxes market share in coming years. In Europe, Germany is expected to be highly attractive in terms of market share as well as incremental opportunity. The acrylic display boxes market in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period due to changes in lifestyle, increased per capita income and willingness to spend on aesthetics especially in India, China and Brazil. Manufacturers are further looking for innovative substitutes to make acrylic display boxes more attractive and reliable.

Acrylic Display Boxes Market – Key Players

Some of the players operating in the acrylic display boxes market are Dalco H.J. Corporation Ltd., Burhani Enterprises, Fuzhou Innovation Products Corporation Ltd., Shenzhen Hoteam Arts and Crafts Corporation Limited and others. During the forecast period, many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the growth of the acrylic display boxes market.