Global Market

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market– Applications Insights by 2025

3 mins ago

Active Implantable Medical Devices (AIMD) is an active medical device intended to be introduced into the human body, either completely or partially, or through any medical intervention surgically or medically into a natural orifice and is intended to remain after the completion of the procedure. Some of the AIMD devices include implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable defibrillators and cochlear implants.

Demand Scenario

The global active implantable medical devices market was USD 20.62 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 33.02 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

North America holds the largest market share with a share of more than 33% in 2018 owing to the technological advancements in developing new active implantable devices. Europe, on the other hand, stands at the second spot with a share of 28.4% due to frequent product launches and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to remain as the most promising growth opportunities to market players in the mere future due to the steady rise in Asian economies like countries such as China, India and South Korea and also due to the rise in investments by AIMD manufacturers.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by growing ageing population; rising prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological devices, huge investments and funds in order to develop technologically advanced products as well as favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures especially in developed countries are driving the growth of the market. However, the global active implantable medical devices market is curbed by regulatory hurdles in developed countries such as the U.S., rising of other emerging markets as well as a shortage of skilled professionals globally are expected to restrain the growth of AIMD market globally.

Industry Trends and Updates

Boston Scientific Corporation has announced investment and acquisition option agreement with Millipede, Inc. and has purchased a portion of its outstanding shares for a total consideration of USD 90 million for the treatment of severe mitral regurgitation (MR) with the help of IRIS Transcatheter Annuloplasty Ring System developed by the company.
MED-EL USA has announced that U.S Food and Drug Administration has granted the company with the clearance for its new Bonebridge bone conduction hearing implant system and is widely considered as a breakthrough in bone conduction technology.

Global Market

Dental Equipment And Consumables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2025

1 min ago

February 7, 2020

Dental equipment and consumables are the tools used by dental experts to offer tooth treatment to the patients. They include tools mainly to observe, treat, repair and remove teeth and also nearby oral structures. All these tools are used to operate on tissues by the experts during a dental examination.

Demand Scenario

The global dental equipment and consumables market was USD 29.6 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 46.72 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America leads the market owing to the intensifying demand for cosmetic surgery, unhealthy eating routine coupled with a large number of patients with dental problems. On the other hand, Europe is expected to witness an immense potential for the development owing to the widespread presence of market players introducing advanced techniques. Asia-Pacific region is also experiencing a major outbreak due to the growing awareness and developing medical tourism factors. While countries in South America, Middle East and Africa face a moderate growth rate due to the growing healthcare infrastructure and awareness among people for dental diseases.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by worldwide growing incidences of oral health problems as well as dental disorders coupled with dental advancements in technologies in CAD/CAM. However, the global dental equipment and consumables market is curbed by an excess price of dental treatment along with lack of reimbursement policies.

Industry Trends and Updates

CD & R and CareCapital Advisors Ltd., a specialist investment platform focusing on dental and consumer health in Asia have announced an agreement to acquire Carestream’s Dental Business, a leading provider of dental technology with a portfolio in digital imaging equipment to enhance the company’s growth potential globally.

Dentsply Sirona Incorporation, the largest manufacturer of professional dental products and a global leader in the dental industry has announced the launch of its new product ‘Azento’ in the U.S. considered as a single tooth replacement solution revolutionizing the digital implant workflow by streamlining implant planning as well as purchasing and delivery thus customizing to the needs and timeframe of dentists and patients.

Global Market

Dental Floss Market– Future Growth Strategies by 2025

2 mins ago

February 7, 2020

Dental Floss, generally made up of either floss silk or nylon string is a soft thread or filament that helps in removing food trapped between teeth in areas where the toothbrush can’t reach. It also helps in removing the film of bacteria that forms before it hardens into a plaque.

Demand Scenario

The global dental floss market was USD 2.75 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2025 at a 5.12% CAGR of during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America accounted for the largest market share holding close to 50% of the market share in 2018 owing to the increased dental recommendations and increased attention towards oral hygiene in the region. The growth in Europe is due to increase in demand for dental flossing, inclination towards preventive oral healthcare measures and rise in consumer awareness. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East regions are anticipated to be the fastest growing regions during the forecasted period due to high economic growth and changing lifestyles

Drivers vs Constraints

The global dental floss market is mainly driven by the growing awareness among consumers based on the benefits and importance of flossing. The dental regulatory bodies are recommending dental floss in national health policies as an effective measure. However, the growth is hindered by lack of access to proper dental care in certain areas across globe.

Industry Trends and Updates

Procter & Gamble, an American multi-national company has made an agreement to purchase the Glide dental floss business for an undisclosed amount from W.L. Gore and Associates to increase sales of the Glide floss brand through cross-promotion with other products of Crest.

Dr Tungs Dental, a global leader in oral hygiene has introduced their revolutionary new product – smart floss which helps in removing up to 50% more plaque than common flosses. It is their newest breakthrough in dental care products.

Global Market

Digital Therapeutics Market– Comprehensive Survey on Demand by 2025

3 mins ago

February 7, 2020

Digital therapeutics is a platform that makes use of digital tools such as software or devices which utilizes digital and online health technologies to monitor and treat various medical and psychological conditions. Some of the benefits offered include prompt reminders, ability to ensure adherence to medications, and continuous monitoring of patients vital stats.

Demand Scenario

The global digital therapeutics market was USD 1823.94 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 7123.7 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 21.49% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America dominated the global market owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and government initiatives to support technological advancements in the field of digital therapeutics. Improving reimbursement structure and increasing investment in digital therapeutics are a key growth factors for the United States. It is expected that North America will continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in chronic diseases, and increasing demand for wireless & portable systems. Europe accounts for the second largest market share because of increased implantation of telemedicine for better disease care. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable rate owing to increasing adoption of advanced healthcare technologies and rise in number of chronic diseases.

Drivers vs Constraints

Some of the factors that drive the growth of the digital therapeutics market include increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, the need to control healthcare expenses, emphasis on preventive healthcare measures and the added benefits offered such as Digital tracking and monitoring of physical activities.
The adoption of digital therapeutics offers reduction in healthcare costs and it helps to induce behavioural change, improve drug adherence, patient convenience, and user-friendliness. Increasing technological advancements, favourable government initiatives and the rise in number of venture capitalists that are investing in the market are some of the other factors that are accelerating the growth. The factors that hamper the growth include lack of awareness, stringent regulatory requirements, high cost of digital therapeutic devices, reluctant patients, resistance from traditional healthcare providers, and data security breach.

Industry Trends and Updates

In August 2018, Dthera Sciences, launched ReminX, the first Digital Therapeutic Consumer Health Product for Individuals with Alzheimer ’s disease and Social Isolation. In May 2018, Propeller Health, announced funding of USD 20 million led by Aptar Pharma, with participation from existing investors, aiming to accelerate the Development of Digital Medicines for Respiratory Health and Other Diseases

In April 2018, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., together with its collaborators announced the development of 31 digital medicines for mental health, cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, infectious diseases, and oncology. Novartis and Pear Therapeutics is set to develop a range of prescription software applications that can be used to treat patients suffering from schizophrenia and multiple sclerosis.
In January 2018, Omada Health made plans with the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and Wake Forest University to conduct the largest randomized controlled study of a digital diabetes prevention tool. In January 2017, Glooko partnered with Ascensia Diabetes Care to deliver diabetes technology data solutions.

