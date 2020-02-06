WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Acute Conjunctivitis Treatment Market 2020 Global In-Depth Investigation And Analysis Report To 2023”.

Acute Conjunctivitis Treatment Market 2020

Description: –

Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, is an irritation or inflammation of the conjunctiva that covers the white part of the eyeball. It can be caused by allergies or a bacterial or viral infection. Conjunctivitis can be highly communicable and can be spread easily by the contact with secretions of eye from the infected person. Symptoms includes tearing, itching and redness of the eyes. It can also lead to discharge or crusting around the eyes. It’s important to stop wearing contact lenses whilst affected by conjunctivitis. Conjunctivitis often resolves on its own, but treatment can speed up the recovery process. Allergic conjunctivitis can be treated with antihistamines. Bacterial conjunctivitis can be treated with antibiotic eye drops.

Major Key Players Included are:-

Some of the players in global acute conjunctivitis treatment market are Pfizer, Inc. (U.S), Allergan Inc. (Ireland), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), CIBA Vision Ophthalmics (U.S), Sanofi (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bausch & Lomb Inc. (Valeant) (Canada), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S), and Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.(Japan)

Acute conjunctivitis treatment market is because of increasing aging of the population, increase in ophthalmic diseases prevalence rate, rise in investments for the development of new products, growing conscious towards health, funded eye check-up campaigns by governments of different countries are driving the growth of acute conjunctivitis treatment market. Moreover, increasing awareness about various eye infections and rise in blindness prevalence among geriatric population boosting the market growth of acute conjunctivitis treatment. However, due to the stringent regulations in drugs developmental process and side effects associated with the various antibiotics would hamper the adoption of eye infection pharmaceutical treatment, in turn, hinder the market growth.

Acute conjunctivitis treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, dosage form, drug class, distribution channel, and geography

Based on the type, acute conjunctivitis treatment market is segmented as:

Viral Conjunctivitis

Bacterial Conjunctivitis

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis Caused by Irritants

Based on dosage form, acute conjunctivitis treatment market is segmented as:

Gels and Cream

Eye drops

Tablets and Capsules

Based on the drug class, acute conjunctivitis treatment market is segmented as:

Antihistamines

Antibiotic

Mast cell stabilizers

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Others

Based on distribution channel, acute conjunctivitis treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

As per the clinical study conducted by scientists Neal P. Barney and Amir A. Azari in 2013, which was published in Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), states that bacterial conjunctivitis accounts for about 50% of conjunctivitis cases in U.S. and also estimated that the bacterial conjunctivitis incidence rate was anticipated as 135 in 10,000.Top pharma companies are dominating the market owing to different factors like sale, strong global presence, and efficient distribution network, R&D investments, products of superior quality, and strong brand image. In 2016, Irish based pharma company Shire’s Xiidra received U.S.FDA approval which is used to treat dry-eye. In 2015, Bausch & Lomb Inc. acquired Doctor’s Allergy Formula in order to expand its ophthalmic product portfolio,

On the basis of geographical regions, acute conjunctivitis market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating global acute conjunctivitis market owing to few factors like rising more number of approvals by FDA, various strong strategies by pharma companies, rise in R&D investments. The European market is the second largest market for acute conjunctivitis treatment. Increase in prevalence and growing awareness of conjunctivitis and its treatments are leading the growth of Asia Pacific acute conjunctivitis treatment market. The Middle East and Africa acute conjunctivitis treatment market is expected to have limited growth because of lack of traditional healthcare practices and slow adoption of new products and therapies.

