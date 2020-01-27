MARKET REPORT
Acute Hospital Care Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019 – 2027
“
“”
The Acute Hospital Care market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Acute Hospital Care market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
As per the latest business intelligence report published by TMR, the Acute Hospital Care market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Acute Hospital Care market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.
All the players running in the global Acute Hospital Care market are elaborated thoroughly in the Acute Hospital Care market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Acute Hospital Care market players.
key players in the global acute hospital care market landscape are Tenet Healthcare Corporation; Fresenius Medical Care; Ramsay Healthcare; Asklepios Kliniken GmbH; Universal Health Services, Inc.; HCA Healthcare, Inc.; Community Health Systems, Inc.; Ascension Health; IHH Healthcare; Mediclinic International; Legacy Lifepoint Health, Inc.; and Ardent Health Services. Mergers and acquisitions form a very important strategy for players in the market as mentioned above.
Global Acute Hospital Care Market: Key trends and driver
The global acute hospital care market is on an upward trajectory owing to various trends and drivers. A peek into what putting it on a steep positive slope is below:
- There is a rapid increase in geriatric population. In 2018, the world saw the number of people aged 65 and above surpass the number of people aged 5 and below. By 2050, this ration of old people to others would be one is to six. In North America and Europe, one in four people will be aged 65 and above. As this ratio increases, so will global acute hospital care market. To complicate this further, there is an increase in chronic diseases worldwide. This means an increase in in-patient volumes.
- An increase in road accidents is also being noted across the globe. As these along with other outdoor related accidents rise in numbers, so will the global acute hospital care market. This is primarily because these cases need intensive care, critical.
Global Acute Hospital Care Market: Regional Analysis
One of the regions that will show huge growth is North America. That will be followed by Europe. It is attributable to rise in geriatric population, primarily. The other dominant region will be Asia Pacific (APAC). The reason is increasing income levels as economies do better, and rise in geriatric population.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The Acute Hospital Care market report gets rid of the following queries:
- What tactics are being utilized by players to gain a competitive edge in the global Acute Hospital Care market?
- What are the challenges faced by players while performing R&D developments in the global Acute Hospital Care market?
- Which region holds the majority of share in the global Acute Hospital Care market and why?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Acute Hospital Care market in region?
- What are the recent consumption trends across the globe?
After reading the Acute Hospital Care market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the Acute Hospital Care market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Acute Hospital Care market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Acute Hospital Care in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Acute Hospital Care market.
- Identify the Acute Hospital Care market impact on various industries.
MARKET REPORT
Drug Overdose Market Research Report | Forecast Until 2027
Global Drug Overdose Market: Overview
The global drug overdose market is expected to witness decent growth, owing to the rapid rise in taking up of drugs by people in the age group 15-64 years. Drug overdose deaths comprise almost a third and a half of all the drug-related deaths, which are attributable in most cases to opioids. Lifetime prevalence of witnessed overdose among drug users is around 70%.
Drug overdoses can be either accidental or intentional. Such incidents occur when a person takes more dose than what has been medically recommended. However, some people may be more sensitive to particular medications, so the low end of a drug may be dangerous for them; a dose that is still within the range of acceptable medical use could be too much for their bodies to adjust.
An upcoming report on global drug overdose market, Transparency Market Research (TMR) report elucidates on every aspect critical for growth in the market. The report’s details like key trends, challenges, opportunities, geographical analysis, and competitive dynamics are imortant for both existing and upcoming players who will soon make an entry in the global drug overdose market.
Global Drug Overdose Market: Notable Developments
In terms of notable development, global drug overdose market displays the following developments
- In 2018, Mundipharma has completed an asset purchase agreement with Vital Food Processors Limited, a New Zealand-based agricultural science company, for the global rights extending beyond New Zealand to commercialize Zyactinase™ . It is a clinically-proven gastrointestinal health product. Under this agreement, Mundipharma will initially focus on the commercialization of Zyactinase™ to establish a strong foothold in the US and Canada markets. It will continue to supply existing partners. It will then look to expand its distribution and marketing footprint worldwide.
- In 2017, Mucodel Pharma LLC announced the successful completion of a pilot clinical study that involved intranasal naloxone. It is a Mucodel product under development, which reverses the effects of opioid overdose.
TherapeuticsMD Inc, Allergan Plc., Laboratories Vivacy SAS, GTO Pharmaceutical LLC, Hormos Medical Oy, Danderyds Sjukhus AB, and EndoCeutics Inc are some of the renowned names that adorn the global Drug Overdose market.
Global Drug Overdose Market: Key Trends
The global drug overdose market is likely to be driven by the following factors:
Growing Prevalence of Illicit Drugs Consumption Drives Market Growth
According to a report by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), two-thirds of global drug deaths now from overdose of opioids. Illicit drugs are generally used to get high. It could be taken in overdose amounts when a person’s metabolism is unable to detoxify the drug fast enough to deter unintended side effects. Increased use of illicit drugs expand the global drug overdose market during the forecast period.
As per World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 275 million people worldwide (5.6 per cent of the total global population aged between 15 to 64 years) used drugs at least once during 2016. Amongst them, around 34 million people took opioids and about 19 million used opiates. Nearly 27 million people suffered from opioid use disorders in 2016.
The cause of a drug overdose is either by intentional misuse or by accidental overuse. Accidental overdoses come from an adult either with impaired mental abilities or young child swallowing a medication left within their grasp. Adults, particularly seniors or people who take many medications, can mistakenly take the wrong dose of a medication or ingest the incorrect medication. Purposeful overdoses are for a desired effect, either to harm oneself or get high.
Global Drug Overdose Market: Geographical Analysis
In terms of region, the global drug overdose market is divided into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.
Incidences of increased opioid use have been found in North America , Asia, Africa, and Europe. Higher cannabis consumption is quite prevalent in Asia, North America, and Latin America. Such high prevalence of drug consumption is fuelling the global drug overdose market. The manufacture of cocaine is mostly from Latin America and so the region contributes considerably towards the global drug overdose market. Cocaine production in Latin America reached an all-time high in 2017, with an estimated production of 2,000 tons happened in 2017. It was up by a quarter on the previous year.
MARKET REPORT
Powder Free Gloves Market Rising Trends and New Technologies
To analyze growth trajectory and present an industry overview of the global Powder Free Gloves market, the report titled global Powder Free Gloves market begins with definition, executive summary, segmentation and classification, Powder Free Gloves industry chain analysis, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Powder Free Gloves market.
Throughout, the Powder Free Gloves report has maintained an analytical approach to present an executive-level blueprint of the global Powder Free Gloves market, with key focus on Powder Free Gloves operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The primary aim of the report is to study the Powder Free Gloves market potential exhibited by the Powder Free Gloves industry and evaluate the concentration of the Powder Free Gloves manufacturing segment globally. Through a detailed analysis, the report finds the best avenues of investment for the global Powder Free Gloves market. Powder Free Gloves Market classification in terms of region included in this section of the report will help companies understand individual growth prospects for the Powder Free Gloves market across the regions (regions covered in the report) over the forecast period.
To study the Powder Free Gloves market in the global scenario, the report segments the market in terms of {{Basic_segments}}. Development trends observed and potential opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the Powder Free Gloves market on the global level are discussed in detail in the report. To provide a detailed Powder Free Gloves market value chain analysis, the report analyzes the downstream client survey, supply chain network, and other valuable information pertaining to the marketing channel.
To present a detailed competitive analysis of the Powder Free Gloves market, the report profiles the key players of the global Powder Free Gloves market. The individual contribution of these companies to overall Powder Free Gloves market performance is also analyzed in detail by the report, together with specifying their respective Powder Free Gloves market share. With the help of the information obtained through the analysis of the competitive landscape, the report estimates the prospective investment feasibility of the global Powder Free Gloves market.
The key vendors list of Powder Free Gloves market are:
MAPA Professionnel
Showa Best Glove
MCR Safety
Dastex
Sempermed
Ansell Occupational Healthcare
DOU YEE
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
On the basis of types, the Powder Free Gloves market is primarily split into:
Latex Gloves
Rubber Gloves
Plastic Gloves
Other
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Sterile Laboratory
Treatment Room
Electronics Factory
Othe
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
* United States
* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
* China
* Japan
* India
* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
* Other Regions
The global Powder Free Gloves market research study has been composed using key inputs from industry experts. Furthermore, the extensive primary and secondary research data with which the Powder Free Gloves report has been composed helps deliver the key statistical forecasts, in terms of both revenue and volume. In addition to this, the trends and revenue analysis of the regional Powder Free Gloves market as compared to the global Powder Free Gloves market has been mentioned in this report. This will give a clear perspective to the readers how the Powder Free Gloves market will fare in each region during the forecast period.
MARKET REPORT
Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Trends and Forecast up to 2027
Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: Overview
Expanding occurrence of intense ischemic stroke on the worldwide scale is significantly driving the development. Besides, unfortunate way of life of an expanding number of purchasers combined with expanding mindfulness in regards to the confusion is anticipated to fuel the interest.
Neurothrombectomy is one of the most favored medications, since it improves practical results and brings down the death rate in patients. Ascend in instances of intense ischemic stroke particularly among geriatric populace is significantly influencing the development of clump retrievers in U.S. As indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, 15 million individuals experienced stroke around the world. This is foreseen to help the interest for neurothrombectomy devices in not so distant future.
This report on neurothrombectomy devices market commences with a detailed executive summary followed by a market overview section that lends crucial understanding on diverse macro and microeconomic factors that steer growth in neurothrombectomy devices market. The report also sheds light on various market drivers, restraints, threats, and challenges that impact growth in neurothrombectomy devices market space.
Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: Companies Mentioned
Some of the players operating in the global neurothrombectomy devices market are Medtronic, Stryker, Acandis GmbH, Phenox GmbH, Vesalio, and Penumbra Inc.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) affirmed Penumbra’s new Penumbra Stroke System in 2007, particularly intended for yearning thrombectomy in the distal intracranial vasculature. Henceforth, expanding center by makers around item dispatch is relied upon to fuel the section development. Vascular catches is another careful gadget used to remove thrombus in patients with intense ischemic stroke. These devices are foreseen to observe development inferable from ascend in commonness of neurological issue.
Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints
Neurothrombectomy devices are utilized to obliterate as well as recover the blood coagulations in the cerebral neurovasculature. Intense ischemic stroke is one of the regular strokes and is caused because of decrease of blood supply to the mind, prompting passing of the synapses.
Expanding mechanical progressions and advancements in the market are foreseen to decidedly impact the interest over the figure time frame. Changing way of life of customers including selection of unfortunate propensities can build the danger of intense ischemic stroke and other such issue, in this way prompting an expanded item request.
Expanding recurrence of hemorrhagic stroke because of maturing veins and hypertension is one more factor impacting the development decidedly. Additionally, high predominance of heftiness among grown-ups is expanding the danger of strokes, inciting the development. Besides, rising older populace and danger of the focused on confusion in North America is relied upon to add to the market development during the conjecture time frame.
Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: Geographical Analysis
Based on the region, the neurothrombectomy devices market is segmented in to five parts such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for the global neurothrombectomy devices market during the forecast period. Rising populace alongside expanded danger of intense ischemic stroke issue is powering the provincial market essentially. In addition, innovative progressions, developing instances of hemorrhagic, ischemic stroke, and interest for negligibly intrusive medical procedures are different elements driving the development.
