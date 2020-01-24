Addiction Treatments Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights2017 – 2025

Global Addiction Treatments Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Segmentation

The global addiction treatments market is segmented on the basis of treatment approach and geography. By treatment approach, medication and therapy are the components of this market. On the basis of geography, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are components of this market.

Regulatory Drug Approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved naltrexone, acamprosate, and disulfiram for treating alcohol dependence. Topiramate is a drug that is displaying encouraging results in clinical trials for treating alcohol dependence. Some of the formulations for treating nicotine dependence include chewing gums, lozenges, patches, and spray. Also, the FDA has approved two prescription medications for treating nicotine dependence, namely bupropion and varenicline.

Drivers and Restraints

The increased use of addictive substances such as alcohol, tobacco, and drugs along with increased marketing initiatives to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of drug addiction is driving the global addiction treatments market. On the other hand, factors such as unwillingness to opt for rehabilitation programs and lack of mental and physical stability of patients during the treatment programs is challenging the growth of this market.

Major Companies

GlaxoSmithKline plc, Reckitt Benckiser plc, Pfizer Inc., and Orasure Technologies are some of the major companies that operate in this market.

