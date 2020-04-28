Additive Manufacturing Market Growth 2020-2025 Industry Size and Share Analysis by Top Leaders: Arcam AB, Biomedical Modeling, Envisiontec, GE, SLM Solutions | Forecast Research and Technology Advancement Analysis

The Global Additive Manufacturing Market was valued to be more than USD 9.5 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% by 2025. Several sectors, such as aerospace, materials, and automotive are increasing using additive manufacturing, thereby driving the demand for global additive manufacturing market.

Additive manufacturing helps replace traditional production methods alongside providing economic feasibility. Through additive manufacturing, it is also possible to produce components which earlier were difficult to produce. Thus, additive manufacturing is a critical in the field of manufacturing, and thereby will have major demand for the same propelling the market.

In the coming years, it is expected that companies are going to shift from prototyping to mass production of parts and accessories. It is predicted that additive manufacturing technologies will enable companies to produce finished products on a large scale. These factors are expected to augment the demand for global additive manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Additive Manufacturing market, owing to positive growth due to mergers and acquisitions by many companies in developing nations, such as China, Japan, and India, among others.

The Key Players profiled in the market include:-

Arcam AB, Stratasys Ltd.,

Biomedical Modeling Inc.,

Eos Electro Optical Systems,

Envisiontec, Inc.,

GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, LLC,

GE,

SLM Solutions,

Among others.

Global Additive Manufacturing Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Additive Manufacturing by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, Regional, Country, Material, and End-use Industry Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PEST, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Material, End-use Industry, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Additive Manufacturing providers

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

End-use Industry Supplier

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institute

