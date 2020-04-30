MARKET REPORT
Additive Manufacturing Market Opportunities and Challenges in Near Future with Different Segments by Forecast 2025
Global Additive Manufacturing Market: Snapshot
Over the coming years, the growth of the global additive manufacturing market is expected to be tremendous, as more raw materials become available and more end-user industries adopt the technology. The continuous rise in research and development activities in additive manufacturing processes is anticipated to alter conventional manufacturing and supply chain pathways and open doors for product innovation. Until a few years ago, the scope of application of this technology was limited. For instance, in the medical field, it was used only for the production of prototypes or models. But with advancements in technology, it is used in making prosthetics, implants, scaffolds, organs, and surgical equipment. In other end-user industries such as automotive and electronics, these advancements have paved way for cleaner, safer, and lighter products, lower costs, and shorter lead times.
Geography-wise, Europe and North America will account for substantial cumulative shares in the global Additive Manufacturing Market. The increasing investments by governments and international players in the technology are augmenting the growth of the regions. The high disposable income of consumers and high awareness are also playing a vital role in the growth of the regions. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register a noteworthy growth rate during the forecast period. The immense potential of the market in this region is attracting global players to set up new production plants. Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the medical field is propelling the growth of the region. China is anticipated to be a sight of high growth rate in the region.
Global Additive Manufacturing Market: Synopsis
Additive manufacturing (AM) refers to the concept of creating 3D objects that are solid, and can be of any size or shape to suit the requirement of the engineered products. Additive manufacturing are made by laying down multiple layers of a material, which is a renowned process from traditional subtractive machining techniques that depended on removing material by methods such as cutting or milling. Since this process involves the help of a machine connected to a computer that contains the blueprint of the desired object, the chances of mistakes are decreased to negligible, and hence the demand in the global market for additive manufacturing is escalating.
Additive manufacturing is utilized by a wide range of industries such as architecture, footwear, industrial design, jewelry, engineering and construction, education, aerospace, dental and medical, consumer products, and automotive. Additive manufacturing has several benefits such as rapid manufacturing, ease in prototyping, mass production, and mass customization. Many players in the global additive manufacturing market provide services to individual, industrial, or commercial use. For the individual services, a customer can upload a 3D design to the company website, which can then be printed using the industrial 3D printer and delivered to the customer.
Global Additive Manufacturing Market: Trends and Prospects
In the recent times, the application of additive manufacturing has expanded due to the increase in the usage of nickel superalloy for jet engine parts, repairing of heat-treated steels and components, and direct laser sintering of titanium for aerospace components. AM also helps in reducing the weight by optimizing design structure and improved geometric shapes with advanced functionalities. In addition to this customization without any additional cost, additive manufacturing also significantly reduces the production steps, which makes them time-efficient. Concurrently, the primary driver in the global additive manufacturing market are rapid production at reduced cost and ease of development of customized products. Additionally, freedom in designing is enabled by additive manufacturing as it negates the constraints of tooling and machining. Among the restraints that may hinder the growth rate of the market, the factor of process control and complete understanding of the process is foremost. However, an opportunity for the market players is the participation of small companies in the global market, which will help in mergers and acquisitions, and ultimately help the players expand their outreach.
Global Additive Manufacturing Market: Key Segments
The global market for additive manufacturing can be segmented on the basis of application and geography. By application, the market can be divided into consumer products or electronics, medical or dental, automotive, aerospace, and tools or molds. Geographically, the report evaluates the regional markets for additive manufacturing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.
The key players in the global additive manufacturing market include 3D Systems Corporation, Biomedical Modeling Inc., Arcam AB, 3T Rpd Ltd., Envisiontec GmbH, Fcubic Ab, Fcubic AB, Eos GmbH, Gpi Prototype & Manufacturing Services Inc., Limacorporate S.P.A., Electro Optical Systems, Layerwise NV, Greatbatch Inc., Medical Modeling Inc., Renishaw PLC, Objet Ltd., Materialise NV, Morris Tech. Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Stratasys Inc. and Slm Solutions GmbH.
Constipation Treatment Market : Research and Analyzed Report for 2017 – 2025
The global constipation treatment market has witnessed the emergence of several new and inexperienced market players. The large market gap has been the key element of attraction for the market players who are making ardent efforts to mark their presence in the market. The entry of several large and small market players coupled with the presence of old and experienced vendors has made the competitive landscape highly fragmented. Moreover, the competition within the market has been intensifying over the past decades as market players introduce key business strategies to advertise their products. It is expected that the leading market players would engage in core research and development in order to establish their supremacy in the market.
This is also expected to help the established market players in steering clear of the threats posed by the entry of new players. Constipation is a common medical condition that affects the normal life of an individual, and prolonged constipation could be a symptom of more severe diseases and disorders. The key market players have introduced several new drugs for the treatment of constipation and are expected to keep expanding their product portfolio. Some of the leading players identified by Transparency Market Research (TMR) are Bayer AG, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.
The global market for constipation treatment is projected to grow at a decent CAGR of 7.10% over the period between 2017 and 2025. The market was valued at US$12.58 in 2016 and is expected to elevate to a value of US$22.93 bn by 2025-end. Based on the type of therapeutic alternatives, laxatives are expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2025.
Pervasiveness of Constipation to Drive Market Demand
Constipation is amongst the most common medical conditions that affects people across the globe. The high incidence of the disorder is the primary factor that drives demand within the global constipation treatment market. Furthermore, the geriatric population is more prone to suffering from constipation, and hence, the growth of this population demographic has assisted the growth of the global market for constipation treatment. Besides this, the food consumption patterns of the people have also changed for the worse, which has given rise to several digestive disorders including constipation. Based on the aforementioned factors, it is safe to estimate that the global market for constipation treatment would surge ahead at a robust rate over the coming years. The heavy investments made by manufacturers towards the development of novel therapeutic drugs are also expected to fortify the global market.
Popularity of Over the Counter (OTD) Drugs could Hinder Market Growth
The ardent efforts by the manufacturers of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of constipation have aided the growth of the global market. However, a large section of the population consumes over the counter medications to deal with digestive disorders such as constipation. This factor is expected to restrain the growth of the global market constipation treatment and may even hamper the revenue-generation ability of the market players.
Civil Engineering Services For Public Works Infrastructure Projects Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2018-2023
Report Highlights
North American infrastructure market should grow from $346.6 billion in 2018 to $381.0 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% for the period of 2018-2023.
Report Includes
- 68 data tables and 11 additional tables
- An overview of civil engineering services for public works infrastructure projects in North America
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information on public infrastructure projects or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of a modern society, including bridges, tunnels, highways, roads, railroads, airports, canals, dams, artificial harbors, pipelines, telecommunications, water supply, and wastewater and solid waste management
- A look at the current regulatory updates, new developments, mergers and acquisitions and partnership activities, and patent expiry shaping the North American market landscape
- Identification of the segments that should experience high growth during the time frame covered
- Profiles of major market players within the industry, including Bechtel Group Inc., Hatch Mott MacDonald, Jacobs Engineering Group, Louis Berger Group and Parsons Corp.
Report Scope
The civil engineering sector consists of businesses primarily engaged in applying physical laws and engineering principles to the planning, design, construction and maintenance of the built environment. This report is concerned specifically with the market for civil engineering services as they relate to public infrastructure projects.
Public infrastructure projects are construction or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of a modern society, including:
- Bridges
- Tunnels
- Highways
- Roads
- Railroads
- Airports
- Canals
- Dams
- Dikes
- Artificial harbors
- Pipelines
- Telecommunications
- Electric power generation and transmission
- Water supply
- Wastewater and solid waste management
Automotive/Consumer Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2024
Report Highlights
The global market for consumer vehicle fuel efficiency technologies reached $212.3 billion in 2019 and should reach $299.6 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% for the period of 2019-2024.
Report Includes
- 88 tables
- Detailed overview of the global markets for automotive/consumer vehicle fuel efficiency with emphasis on internal combustion engine advances
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Market analysis of vehicular fuel efficiency on the basis of following categories – fuel efficiency technology, application, vehicle size, geographical region etc.
- Information on current trends, government regulations, market drivers, and regional considerations for the industry that can shape the future marketplace
- A relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Aisin Seiki Co., BMW Group, DuPont, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Tata Steel, Toyota Motor Corp. and Vortech Engineering Inc.
Report Scope
This study reviews key consumer vehicle ICE fuel efficiency technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes technologies into 10 categories:
- Turbomachinery.
- Cylinder deactivation.
- Variable valve timing and lift.
- Direct fuel injection.
- Reduced displacement engines.
- Homogenous charge combustion ignition.
- Many-geared transmissions.
- Dual clutch transmissions.
- Continuously variable transmissions.
- Hybrid technologies.
The study also looks at the following consumer vehicle ICE fuel efficiency technology applications (i.e., vehicle types), with market breakdowns for each by region with select countries:
- Cars: compact and smaller.
- Cars: mid-size.
- Cars: full-size.
- SUVs: compact and mid-size.
- SUVs: full-size.
- Minivans and MPVs.
- Pickup trucks.
