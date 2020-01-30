Adhesion Barriers Market 2020 Industry by Manufacturers, Growth Insights, Demand Analysis, Geographical Expansion and Development Status by 2026

An adhesion barrier is a medical device used to avoid adhesion occurred during surgery. Adhesion barrier is used to separate internal tissues and organ to avoid formation of scar tissues named adhesion. Visceral or parietal peritoneum damage leads to adhesion formation. Adhesion can lead to chronic pain, bowel obstruction and infertility. These are common risk occurred during surgery. Abdominal surgery gives rise to large number of adhesions compared to other procedure.

A significant rise in adhesion-related postoperative complications such as pain and small bowel obstruction in peritoneal surgeries has triggered the adoption of adhesion barriers. However, side effects associated with the adhesion barriers such as deep venous thrombosis and bowel paralysis are going to obstruct the market growth.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Boston Scientific Corp.

• Edward Lifesciences

• Abbott Laboratories

• Baxter International, Inc.

• Ethicon US, LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

• FzioMed, Inc.

• Sanofi.

Report Covers Market Segment by Types:

• Duragen Plus

• Gynecare Intercede

• MediShield

• Oxiplex

• Seprafilm

Report Covers Market Segment by Applications:

• Abdominal Surgeries

• Gynecological Surgeries

• Neuro & Orthopedic Surgeries

• Others

