Adhesive Tapes Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Adhesive Tapes Market size is estimated to reach USD 105 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.50% between 2019 and 2026.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market

Adhesive tapes are referred to diverse combinations of backing materials that are coated with an adhesive. Type of material and adhesive are both dependent on the application of adhesive tapes across different industries. Healthcare formed the largest market for adhesive tapes based on an application for global adhesive tape market. Demand across surgical containers, medical devices and monitoring electrodes are a few key factors to have a positive impact on the overall market. In addition to this, application during surgeries to cover cuts acting as an antiseptic has further contributed to making healthcare largest segment globally. Speciality tape held the largest market because of certain attributes like easy to handle, low cost and has wide applications across different end-use industries.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) formed the largest market in terms of value and volume based on geography for global adhesive tapes market. This growth can be attributed due to rising government investment in improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies like China and India.

Key Highlights:

• Adhesive tapes market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Adhesive tapes market.

• Adhesive tapes market segmentation on the basis type, function, application, backing material, technology and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Adhesive tapes market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Adhesive tapes market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Adhesive tapes market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about the portable filtration systems market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the portable filtration systems market globally.

Some of the key players of the Adhesive tapes market include:

• 3M Company

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Tesa SE

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Henkel AG

• Intertape Polymer Group, Inc

• Lintec Corporation

• Shurtape Technologies, LLC

• Scapa Group PLC

• Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

• Mactac, LLC

• Adchem Corporation

• Dermamed Coatings Company, LLC

• Cct Tapes

• Gergonne – the Adhesive Solution

• Adhesives Research, Inc.

• Advance Tapes International

• Ajit Industries

• Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes

• American Biltrite Inc.

• Canadian Technical Tape Ltd.

• Berry Plastics Corporation

• Dewal Industries Inc.

• Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V.

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material suppliers

• Adhesive tapes manufacturers

• Regional manufacturers’ associations and general adhesive tapes associations

• Traders, distributors, and suppliers of adhesive tapes

• Government and regional agencies and research organizations

• Investment research firms

Scope of the Report:

The Research report segments the Adhesive tapes market based on type, function, application, backing material, technology and geography.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Type

• Commodity Adhesive Tapes

• Specialty Adhesive Tapes

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Technology

• Water-Based Adhesive Tapes

• Solvent-Based Adhesive Tapes

• Hot Melt-Based Adhesive Tapes

• Dispersion-Based Adhesive Tapes

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Composition

• Acrylic

• Rubber

• Silicone

• Others (EVA and Butyl)

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Function

• Pressure-Sensitive Tape

• Water-Activated Tape

• Heat-Sensitive Tape

• Drywall Tape

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Backing Substrate

• Polypropylene

• Paper

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Others (Foam, Cloth, Metal, Polyamide (PA), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Polyethylene (PE ))

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Application

• Packaging

• Masking

• Consumer & Office

• Healthcare

• Electrical & Electronics

• Automotive

• White Goods

• Paper & Printing

• Building & Construction

• Retail

• Others

Adhesive Tapes Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Adhesive Tapes Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Adhesive Tapes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Adhesive Tapes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Adhesive Tapes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

